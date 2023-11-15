Oops: BBC News Reports That the IDF Targeted Staff at Shifa Hospital

NBC News Gets Ratio'd Into the Sun for Reporting Lancet Study on Possible...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 15, 2023
Townhall Media

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital has been a flashpoint in the PR war between Hamas and Israel. The reason is pretty simple; even NSC spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence has confirmed that Hamas has its headquarters housed beneath the hospital. As Chad Felix Greene reported earlier, video showed IDF troops delivering medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the hospital. Not everyone fell for that, though; they claimed the soldiers were actually taking medical supplies from the hospital. Besides, how could the troops enter the hospital if its a Hamas command center? Because all of the Hamas terrorists are hiding in their tunnels beneath the building.

The BBC reported earlier that the IDF had targeted the hospital staff and Arabic speakers.

Oops: Take two:


Exactly.

Like when it took the New York Times three attempts at a headline to report on Israel killing 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital.

That lie about the hospital being bombed (which Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has up on X) caused demonstrations at embassies around the world. This was a Freudian slip — they reported the story they wanted to report.

***

