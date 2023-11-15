Oops: BBC News Reports That the IDF Targeted Staff at Shifa Hospital

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital has been a flashpoint in the PR war between Hamas and Israel. The reason is pretty simple; even NSC spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence has confirmed that Hamas has its headquarters housed beneath the hospital. As Chad Felix Greene reported earlier, video showed IDF troops delivering medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the hospital. Not everyone fell for that, though; they claimed the soldiers were actually taking medical supplies from the hospital. Besides, how could the troops enter the hospital if its a Hamas command center? Because all of the Hamas terrorists are hiding in their tunnels beneath the building.

The BBC reported earlier that the IDF had targeted the hospital staff and Arabic speakers.

Good god, this is blood libel from the BBC.



The IDF said it entered the hospital *with* its own medical teams and Arabic speakers, so it can help people.



BBC reports the IDF is *targeting* medical teams and Arabic speakers.



That’s not a coincidence.pic.twitter.com/m4PEcOtFRP — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) November 15, 2023

The BBC is effectively a Hamas propaganda wing and has been for quite a long time https://t.co/W142sy8NPO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2023

Oops: Take two:

The @BBCWorld @BBC apologizes after falsely claiming that our forces targeted medical staff and Arabic speakers at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza when IN FACT the @IDF entered the hospital with its own medical staff and Arabic speakers to help patients in need.



Watch: pic.twitter.com/uerrsLr8KB — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 15, 2023





Who among us has not mixed up “targeted” and “included” https://t.co/wdqYAEzHUD — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 15, 2023

As @redsteeze says, these egregious errors are only going one way — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) November 15, 2023

An absolutely classic example of misreading the text into what your bias has conditioned you to want/expect. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 15, 2023

Exactly.

BBC told the story it wanted to be true — Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) November 15, 2023

Shocking how every journalistic error always leans left — HRH Node (@HRH_node) November 15, 2023

Funny how they only f**k up in one direction, right? — YouKnowTheThing (@YouKnowTheThin9) November 15, 2023

Sadly, the original story actually seems quite in line with most “editorial standards” these days. Shout the lie, whisper the apology. I’m so weary of the media. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) November 15, 2023

The absolute gall to apply such a casual and milquetoast ("oh by the way") apology to such a malevolent falsehood in reporting. I sometimes feel like we have entered an alternate universe since Oct. 6. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) November 15, 2023

"Consistent with our editorial standards, we assumed the worst about the Jooz and didn't see a need to check on our blood libel." — Econymous (@EHPlimsoll1) November 15, 2023

They would have never made that "mistake" with the other side. — Rocío (@Rociogroning7) November 15, 2023

It’s easy to say sorry but the harm is done and the Islamists all over the world would only remember the wrong sentence said at first. It’s not the first time BBC does this and you have to be very careful when you thousands of demonstrators against Israel and Jews by you. — Bernard Sylviane (@BernardSylvian1) November 15, 2023

Like when it took the New York Times three attempts at a headline to report on Israel killing 500 Palestinians in an airstrike on a hospital.

I'm sure the fanatics shouting "from the river to the sea" will accept your apology after they get done threatening the Jews. — Croakford (@frahgerdly) November 15, 2023

That lie about the hospital being bombed (which Rep. Rashida Tlaib still has up on X) caused demonstrations at embassies around the world. This was a Freudian slip — they reported the story they wanted to report.

