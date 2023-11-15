'Let's See How the Media Spins This!' Footage Shows Israel Bringing Gaza Hospital Medical Supplies

CBS's Gayle King Reminds Father of Hamas Hostage That Palestinian Kids are Dying...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:15 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If you listened solely to mainstream media accounts, you'd think Israel was carpet bombing hospitals as patients fled in surgery gowns. Naturally, that is not the case. Footage released shows the Israeli military delivering supplies to Gaza's Shifa hospital and the left just doesn't know what to do with it!

Excellent question.

What people may not know is Israel does this every time Hamas attacks and they must defend themselves.

As badly as the left and the media want to play 'both sides,' there really is no comparison.

If Israel is attempting to commit genocide against the Palestinians, they aren't very good at it.

Of course, even video evidence isn't enough to convince the Jew-haters.

*hint Hamas is hiding in their tunnels.

Of course, of course.

Israel acts out of humanitarian interests and obviously not out of a desire for media praise or photoshoots. The media isn't interested in showing this side of the war.

That never stops Israel from doing the right thing, however.

Even if the left refuses to believe it.

