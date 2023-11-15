'Let's See How the Media Spins This!' Footage Shows Israel Bringing Gaza Hospital Medical Supplies

If you listened solely to mainstream media accounts, you'd think Israel was carpet bombing hospitals as patients fled in surgery gowns. Naturally, that is not the case. Footage released shows the Israeli military delivering supplies to Gaza's Shifa hospital and the left just doesn't know what to do with it!

Video of IDF troops delivering medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Gaza's Shifa hospital.



Hamas was unavailable to comment - they are too busy hiding in tunnels with the hoards of food and fuel they stole from the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/G4wxdcyJCA — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 15, 2023

They save babies, while Hamas torture theirs. I have never in my life seen an enemy go above and beyond as they do. And still they get blamed and no recognition. Because nobody trusts Jews ! Despite they live in peace with Muslims, Palestinians and Christians in Israel. https://t.co/voBBX0AF9N — C. Delacroix (@KiddoMay75) November 15, 2023

Excellent question.

Why this never on UK news??? @BBC @SkyNews @Channel4News: Every unverified word from #terrorists #Hamas is repeated without question yet when video evidence of humanitarian acts by #IDF complete silence. Couldn’t be worlds oldest hatred rearing it’s ugly head, could it? https://t.co/Yp0m9b2pWg — ‘Sir’ Geoffrey Riesel #FBPA #FBPE #GTTO💙 (@radiotaxis_boss) November 15, 2023

No other nation, while at war does more to protect civilians than Israel. No amount of propaganda can deny this truth. Name one…I’ll wait… https://t.co/kbB7mBrcpP — Curtis Myer (@CurtisMyer) November 15, 2023

What people may not know is Israel does this every time Hamas attacks and they must defend themselves.

The lengths Israel's armed forces go to provision and protect Gazan civilians is extraordinary. Way above and beyond Laws of War requirements. Never before in the history of warfare has this happened. https://t.co/7qBbS7XHFx — A M Sinnott (@UkraineWatch7) November 15, 2023

Time and time again the IDF delivers humanitarian aid, secures safe evacuation corridors and pre-emptively warns civilians of oncoming strikes. It does the right thing because Israel is expected to do the right thing by it's citizens, that is the institutions it has. https://t.co/1seQpVG2qi — José Chalupa (@jchalupa_) November 15, 2023

As badly as the left and the media want to play 'both sides,' there really is no comparison.

Zero moral equivalence https://t.co/3eXaay21RG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 15, 2023

If Israel is attempting to commit genocide against the Palestinians, they aren't very good at it.

Bringing in medical supplies and humanitarian aid? Wow, they are *so bad* at genocide!



It’s almost as though that isn’t their goal… https://t.co/NCfIB39Xbo — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) November 15, 2023

Let’s see how the media spins this. https://t.co/QQv89GRWXS — mnnana🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mnnana74) November 15, 2023

Of course, even video evidence isn't enough to convince the Jew-haters.

So you’re admitting that there are no Hamas fighters in the hospital?



Because how else can IDF be walking so freely in and out of the hospital?



Obviously you won’t answer this because it doesn’t fit your rat behaviours narrative https://t.co/GB86HIuQLL — jawz 🦋 (@sayinshallah) November 15, 2023

*hint Hamas is hiding in their tunnels.

Actually they are removing it https://t.co/Pl8FrHfSwr — Heffalump🐘 (@heffalump4peace) November 15, 2023

IDF Fake propaganda. total bullshit https://t.co/p40mxmY6n5 — mike smith (@MikeBlueHair) November 15, 2023

Jews bombing a hospital then helping with medicine. Truly jewish. https://t.co/EwUF7fDkhH — Mad Nebraskan (@MadNebraskan) November 15, 2023

So you're telling me that they already bombed the hospital many times to just deliver some medical supplies? Ridiculous https://t.co/s1QjyCMllc — Abou Hamza أبو حمزة (@Tenwich) November 15, 2023

Of course, of course.

“Hamas in tunnels” has become the same story as “ when the pigs fly”

To clarify: it’s a made up story to justify genocide that Israel is committing https://t.co/ImwzbthmY3 — theBESjana (@BesjanaSelmani) November 15, 2023

🚨Al-Shifa's Emergency supervisor: "We have NOT received any of what [Israel] claims about baby milk or incubators"



The comical all caps "MEDICAL SUPPLIES" in English is very telling about the real target of this propaganda



Israel cut off all food, water, fuel, aid to al-Shifa! pic.twitter.com/k34KQY359b — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) November 15, 2023

Israel acts out of humanitarian interests and obviously not out of a desire for media praise or photoshoots. The media isn't interested in showing this side of the war.

That never stops Israel from doing the right thing, however.

Even if the left refuses to believe it.

