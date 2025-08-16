Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman

We wish we had some more context for this video, such as why this woman was being arrested, but she very much wanted the arresting officers to know that she was a Muslim and that this was just another example of Islamophobia by white people.

Woman getting arrested:



"You know I'm a Мuslim. Islamophobia! Islamophobic. He tried to kiII me! Why'd you touch my breast? Don't touch my private. Islamophobia! You're touching me even though I told you I'm a Мuslim!"



Gee. Why didn't she just tell the officers she's Мuslim?🫣 pic.twitter.com/3JOzDEBfXF — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) August 15, 2025

We greatly admire the restraint shown by police officers and ICE agents. They have a remarkable capacity to stay calm and just do their jobs, no matter what level of insanity they're dealing with.

This just kind of encapsulates the whole narrative. It's a work of art. — Liza Parker (@aph0tikzone) August 15, 2025

I had to watch it a couple of times before I could assure it wasn't a parody. — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) August 15, 2025

How long before The Squad comes out and defends this woman, regardless of what she's charged with?

Being a Muslim is supposed to be get out of jail free card for life, or what? Responsibilities, people! — Luke Van In 🎗️ (@lukevanin) August 15, 2025

Under arrest and under durest... OMG get her a burka! — SPOKANE ZIONISTS FOR ISRAEL 🇮🇱 (@SpokaneZionists) August 15, 2025

I watched the whole YouTube video. She was arrested and charged with assault. I don't know what happened afterwards. Anyone know more? — Fight-Fight-Fight (@CrzyChris78) August 16, 2025

Here's the caption to the longer video on Instagram:

WATCH: Newly released bodycam footage shows Reem M. Al Dhahiry being arrested in Illinois for reportedly assaulting a man she claimed was “Islamophobic.” Al Dhahiry repeatedly threatened police, saying that because she was Muslim, the police were “gonna pay” if they didn’t arrest the “white guy.” While in the police cruiser, she asserted she was above American law, saying that the police should “bow down to me” and “listen to my orders.”

The officer's bodycam says this happened in 2024, but the video is just making the rounds now. Here's a longer video with commentary:

This is the Islamophobia President Joe Biden was so concerned about.

***

