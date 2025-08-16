Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...
Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman

Brett T. | 10:46 PM on August 16, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

We wish we had some more context for this video, such as why this woman was being arrested, but she very much wanted the arresting officers to know that she was a Muslim and that this was just another example of Islamophobia by white people.

We greatly admire the restraint shown by police officers and ICE agents. They have a remarkable capacity to stay calm and just do their jobs, no matter what level of insanity they're dealing with.

How long before The Squad comes out and defends this woman, regardless of what she's charged with?

Here's the caption to the longer video on Instagram:

WATCH: Newly released bodycam footage shows Reem M. Al Dhahiry being arrested in Illinois for reportedly assaulting a man she claimed was “Islamophobic.” 

Al Dhahiry repeatedly threatened police, saying that because she was Muslim, the police were “gonna pay” if they didn’t arrest the “white guy.”

While in the police cruiser, she asserted she was above American law, saying that the police should “bow down to me” and “listen to my orders.”

The officer's bodycam says this happened in 2024, but the video is just making the rounds now. Here's a longer video with commentary:

This is the Islamophobia President Joe Biden was so concerned about.

***

