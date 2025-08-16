Chess Champ Garry Kasparov Says Trump’s Peace Summit Worse than Biden’s Soldier-Killing Afghan Pullout

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is considered highly intelligent by many. He allegedly has an IQ of around 190. But you wouldn’t suspect that after hearing him claim that President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a disaster worse than former President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan pullout that killed 13 American service members.

Hear the insanity for yourself. (WATCH)

MSNBC guest Garry Kasparov scrapes the bottom of the deranged propaganda barrel:



Claims Trump/Putin summit was “much worse” than Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal — where 13 Americans service members lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/hPVF6NOhgh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2025

“MSM guests reaches Stage 6 TDS in newly discovered heights of the mental disorder” - USA Tomorrow — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) August 16, 2025

Would’ve been a better caption to this tweet — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2025

It’s hard to capture this level of mental illness in a mere caption.

Posters agree. Kasparov is a woodpusher who needs to become a straitjacket wearer.

He has serious mental issues if he truly believes that, incredibly stupid! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 16, 2025

What’s more damaging to the US:



A) Trump meeting with Putin for peace



B) Biden botched Afghanistan withdrawal



Garry chooses A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2025

He’s sick in the head! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 16, 2025

Kasparov is living proof that TDS can infect even the highly intelligent. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 16, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome devours the intelligence of those suffering from it.

Kasparov has TDS, and it has eaten away at his ability to think rationally. The legacy media is perfectly okay promoting his irrational rantings because they are also afflicted.

These people are sick. Their TDS clouds everything they say. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 16, 2025

Legacy media is a cancer on America and the entire world https://t.co/YI0QEuhDa7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 16, 2025

The legacy media died completely when Hillary and the Democrats manufactured the Russian collusion hoax. They went all in on the lie and they're still lying now.. — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) August 16, 2025

💯

It's a positive that so many no longer trust them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 16, 2025

You just can’t take anything they say seriously, it’s beyond laughable at this point — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 16, 2025

I think these “news” channels are running out of bodies to put on as “commentators”. I suggest they do reruns of Gilligan’s Island. More entertaining, and way more factual — ilsa bogart (@BogartIlsa) August 16, 2025

Being stranded on a deserted island would be preferable to being forced to watch cable ‘news’ all day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

