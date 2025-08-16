Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Advised Trump to ‘Stop Being Putin’s Ho’
Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
VIP
It's Time to Smash the (Trans) Patriarchy
Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin Calling for Peace: 'It's Time'
Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE
VIP
TikToker Tells Blacks in DC to ‘Take Care of’ Those Police Officers
Rep. Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That Trump Certainly Acted Like a Russian Asset
Associated Press Reports That Dogs Eat Meat, Which Contributes to Climate Change
'Let's Take Back Our City:' Biotech Entrepreneur Enters NYC Mayoral Race to Thwart...
Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line
Henry Winkler Seems Happy That Summit Yielded ‘No Breakthrough’
It Happened Again: Female Inmate at Rikers REPRIMANDED After Being Beaten by 'Trans-Identi...
The Path to Peace: As the Left Cries About Putin Trump Will Host...

Chess Champ Garry Kasparov Says Trump’s Peace Summit Worse than Biden’s Soldier-Killing Afghan Pullout

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on August 16, 2025
AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere

Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is considered highly intelligent by many. He allegedly has an IQ of around 190. But you wouldn’t suspect that after hearing him claim that President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a disaster worse than former President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan pullout that killed 13 American service members.

Advertisement

Hear the insanity for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s hard to capture this level of mental illness in a mere caption.

Posters agree. Kasparov is a woodpusher who needs to become a straitjacket wearer.

Trump Derangement Syndrome devours the intelligence of those suffering from it.

Kasparov has TDS, and it has eaten away at his ability to think rationally. The legacy media is perfectly okay promoting his irrational rantings because they are also afflicted.

Recommended

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.
Advertisement

Being stranded on a deserted island would be preferable to being forced to watch cable ‘news’ all day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH RUSSIA VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman
Brett T.
Report: Illegal Alien TikTok Influencer Who Interfered With ICE Agents Arrested by ICE
Brett T.
Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran Mamdani’s Socialism
Warren Squire
Professor Turley Gets the D.C. Statehood Controversy Wrong (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Advised Trump to ‘Stop Being Putin’s Ho’
Brett T.
Doctors Asked to Explain Why Trump 'Struggled' to Walk in a Straight Line
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Muslim Women Being Arrested Makes Clear to Officers She's a Muslim Woman Brett T.
Advertisement