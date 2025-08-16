Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran Mamdani’s Socialism

It's a political conundrum. Democrats are struggling with what to do with NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani. Do they reject him or embrace communism? Hard choice, huh? Democrat commentator Bakari Sellers is having a hard time. How bad? He appears willing to vote for Republican commentator Scott Jennings! Hilarious. Jennings responds by saying the New York mayoral election winner (if Mandnai wins) will not send out ripples but tidal waves that could drown the Democrat Party nationally in 2028. The people surfing that wave are ‘rich white liberals’ per Jennings.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Democrats in New York are such a mess that I think my friend @Bakari_Sellers just admitted he could be persuaded to vote for ME in the Mayor’s race! 😂



In all seriousness, the rich white liberals who got Mamdani the nomination in NYC are creating a BIG problem for Dems in 2028. pic.twitter.com/OstaoCqLBE — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 16, 2025

Not “could be” a problem, it IS a problem. — DLM 💜🌷🦜🌷💜 (@DrLectersMask) August 16, 2025

It’s most certainly a problem for Democrats nationally if communist Zohran Mamdani is elected the mayor of New York.

While it seems counterintuitive that wealthy elites are backing candidates like Mamdani. Posters say they are steering the Democrat Party’s ship toward the craggy rocks of socialism and communism.

Exactly. The Democratic Party’s shift isn’t accidental — it’s being engineered by wealthy elites funding socialist candidates. What looks like grassroots is actually top-down manipulation, and it could fracture them badly by 2028. — Rohit seth (@Rohitse23507138) August 16, 2025

Jennings is basically saying the Dems are letting coastal elite progressives steer the ship and that it’s pushing the party so far left it might sink them in 2028. — Frances Thomas (@Beactive100) August 16, 2025

Rich white liberals who advocate for miserable policies that don’t affect them



They only care about virtue signaling — OMARVLS1 (@OMARBIAN2) August 16, 2025

Socialism for thee but riches for me Dems — Beej (@beejgib) August 16, 2025

Oh, they’ll be keeping their money. The rest of us? Not so much.

One commenter says the party’s not shifting, it’s shrinking. Former Dems are jumping ship.

It just shows how far left and crazy the democrat party has shifted in the past few years. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 16, 2025

The Dem Party is not moving left, it’s shrinking left. The people who thought they were moderates, or who don’t recognize the party, are leaving.



It is the voter equivalent of quiet quitting by people who don’t like the current party. Don’t show up to vote. Don’t donate. — Dog Playing Piano (@DogPlayingPiano) August 16, 2025

It’s a walkway movement. That’s exactly what former Democrat Brandon Straka has been leading, so that makes sense.

It seems many have this misconception that the extreme left-leaning elements of the Democrat Party will learn a lesson if Mamdani wrecks New York City.

If New York succumbs to the inevitable decay & collapse of socialism, it will stand as an example for the rest of the country to never try it again.



Sometimes, people just have to learn the hard way. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 16, 2025

California is a disaster and Colorado is using it as a blueprint. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) August 16, 2025

That would never happen. @TheDemocrats always double down, not change direction. Look at their current status! — SuperNOVA (@NovaExcitement) August 16, 2025

Advertisement

But the thing is, they never learn. I thought the horrible Democrat reaction to COVID would change Washington State voters' minds. Then there are the record-breaking tax increases. Of course the cap&tax carbon program, as well. But nothing-no matter how bad-seems to change them. — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) August 16, 2025

That’s the scary thing. Many of the Democrats won’t learn; they’ll instead double down. Then they’ll move and infect other cities and states with their political madness and destruction.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.