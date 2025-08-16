Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran Mamdani’s Socialism

Chess Champ Garry Kasparov Says Trump’s Peace Summit Worse than Biden’s Soldier-Killing Af...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 16, 2025
Twitchy

It's a political conundrum. Democrats are struggling with what to do with NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani. Do they reject him or embrace communism? Hard choice, huh? Democrat commentator Bakari Sellers is having a hard time. How bad? He appears willing to vote for Republican commentator Scott Jennings! Hilarious. Jennings responds by saying the New York mayoral election winner (if Mandnai wins) will not send out ripples but tidal waves that could drown the Democrat Party nationally in 2028. The people surfing that wave are ‘rich white liberals’ per Jennings.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

It’s most certainly a problem for Democrats nationally if communist Zohran Mamdani is elected the mayor of New York.

While it seems counterintuitive that wealthy elites are backing candidates like Mamdani. Posters say they are steering the Democrat Party’s ship toward the craggy rocks of socialism and communism.

Oh, they’ll be keeping their money. The rest of us? Not so much.

One commenter says the party’s not shifting, it’s shrinking. Former Dems are jumping ship.

It’s a walkway movement. That’s exactly what former Democrat Brandon Straka has been leading, so that makes sense.

It seems many have this misconception that the extreme left-leaning elements of the Democrat Party will learn a lesson if Mamdani wrecks New York City.

Advertisement

That’s the scary thing. Many of the Democrats won’t learn; they’ll instead double down. Then they’ll move and infect other cities and states with their political madness and destruction.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

