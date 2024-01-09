President Biden Assures Us He's Been Quietly Working on Getting the IDF Out of Gaza

As Twitchy reported on Monday, President Joe Biden tried to reclaim the black vote by giving a speech at the Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Biden was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters chanting "Ceasefire now." Symone D. Sanders said that she was shocked that Biden was interrupted while speaking from the pulpit on "hallowed ground."

Pro-Palestinian protesters are nuts, though. A group called the Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video of its members attempting to block Air Force One from landing by storming the tarmac.

Pro-Hamas protesters are attempting to storm the tarmac where Air Force One is scheduled to land. pic.twitter.com/vf0DNTG2w7 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 9, 2024

If anyone was even arrested, they'd probably get lighter treatment than Ray Epps did.

Biden said that he understood their "passion" and said he'd been "quietly working," doing all that he could do, to get Israel significantly out of Gaza. Back in December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel needed to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." Israel needs to wrap up its war — Biden's base isn't happy with him.

BIDEN reacts in real time: “I understand their passion. And I've been quietly working, I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza, using all that I can to do.” https://t.co/6lGh835CPm — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) January 8, 2024

Sen. Tom Cotton pounced on those remarks:

Israel *was* out of Gaza before Hamas invaded, committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and continues to hold hostages today.



President Biden should show moral clarity instead of sympathizing with his antisemitic base. https://t.co/qmXva310lX — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 9, 2024

We surprised ourselves in the early days after October 7 by praising Biden's strong stance with Israel, but he's obviously getting weak in the knees.

You have to be moral before you can show moral clarity. — Micheal S. Smith (@PenguinSilence2) January 9, 2024

Israel is never allowed to win a war. Let's see if they can defy the International pressure. — Osher Feldman (@osherfeldman) January 9, 2024

Yes but in the moment, he figured he could try and grab some votes by saying anything at all that the people yelling wanted to hear. Which is what he was in middle of doing anyway when they interrupted him. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) January 9, 2024

Not only moral clarity, but also strategic understanding of the situation. He understands neither, which is why he should not be in charge of our country's destiny. — Desert Fox (@AZ_desertfox) January 9, 2024

Biden is incapable of showing moral clarity. Hell, he’s incapable of showing clarity PERIOD — Irisheyes2020🇺🇸 (@jgmirish) January 9, 2024

What does this phrase mean:



"to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza," — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) January 9, 2024

Just tone things down a bit, you know? Stop winning.

Moral clarity requires a background that Biden may be lacking. — Murray James (@MurrayJames_) January 9, 2024

Israel has reported that two American hostages have died in captivity. Why is Biden trying to hamstring Israel from eliminating the terrorists who are holding American citizens hostage?

