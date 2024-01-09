President Biden Assures Us He's Been Quietly Working on Getting the IDF Out of Gaza

New Poll Has People Saying Nikki Haley Will Win New Hampshire If Chris...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

As Twitchy reported on Monday, President Joe Biden tried to reclaim the black vote by giving a speech at the Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Biden was interrupted by pro-Hamas protesters chanting "Ceasefire now." Symone D. Sanders said that she was shocked that Biden was interrupted while speaking from the pulpit on "hallowed ground."

Advertisement

Pro-Palestinian protesters are nuts, though. A group called the Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video of its members attempting to block Air Force One from landing by storming the tarmac.

If anyone was even arrested, they'd probably get lighter treatment than Ray Epps did.

Biden said that he understood their "passion" and said he'd been "quietly working," doing all that he could do, to get Israel significantly out of Gaza. Back in December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel needed to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months." Israel needs to wrap up its war — Biden's base isn't happy with him.

Sen. Tom Cotton pounced on those remarks:

We surprised ourselves in the early days after October 7 by praising Biden's strong stance with Israel, but he's obviously getting weak in the knees.

Advertisement

Just tone things down a bit, you know? Stop winning.

Israel has reported that two American hostages have died in captivity. Why is Biden trying to hamstring Israel from eliminating the terrorists who are holding American citizens hostage?

***

