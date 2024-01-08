President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His...
Angry Biden Attempted a Speech in a Historically Black Church but Pro Hamas Protestors Interfered

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Today, President Biden headed to South Carolina to try and win back some of the Black vote polls say he is hemorrhaging. Per usual, pro Palestinian protestors interrupted the speech. They lack any sensitivity or class.

The most wild part? Biden placated them telling them he is trying to get Israel to settle down, in essence.

Progressive are nuts. This event was about remembering people shot in a church. Pro Hamas protestors interrupt the service and the most that happens is they are assured their demands will be met. This should infuriate the Black community.

Most Americans should feel nauseating after they interrupted a memorial service in memory of  slain Black Americans.

Some tweeps took a different look at what happened. They believe the whole thing was staged so Biden could back pat his party's pro Hamas contingent in the middle of what became a political rally as attendees yelled 'four more years' to cover the Pro-Palestine cheers. Watching Biden, he is definitely in his 'angry guy shaking his fist at the sky' mode. Not a joke. Heh.

Fair point.

That only applies to Republicans and not to Democrats. That is part of our two tiered justice system.

The Pro-Hamas supporters are not the most respectful bunch.

Leftist white people, that is. Let's be clear.

That is the state of the American Democratic party these days. What a joke.

