Angry Biden Attempted a Speech in a Historically Black Church but Pro Hamas Protestors Interfered

Today, President Biden headed to South Carolina to try and win back some of the Black vote polls say he is hemorrhaging. Per usual, pro Palestinian protestors interrupted the speech. They lack any sensitivity or class.

Pro-Hamas protesters interrupt President Biden's speech at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, demand Israel commit to a "ceasefire" in its war against the terror group.



Biden: "I understand their passion and I've been quietly...working w/the Israeli govt" pic.twitter.com/qpOiui3fR9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2024

The most wild part? Biden placated them telling them he is trying to get Israel to settle down, in essence.

BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters interrupt Biden’s speech at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC, start chanting “CEASEFIRE NOW!”



Biden supporters in audience counter with “FOUR MORE YEARS!” — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg) January 8, 2024

Progressive are nuts. This event was about remembering people shot in a church. Pro Hamas protestors interrupt the service and the most that happens is they are assured their demands will be met. This should infuriate the Black community.

How many American find this acceptable? — Hannah Brown (@hlb54) January 8, 2024

Most Americans should feel nauseating after they interrupted a memorial service in memory of slain Black Americans.

Staged. Looks like a political rally in a church…revoke their non profit status @IRSnews — Mike Hawk (@SteveRodFHRITP) January 8, 2024

Some tweeps took a different look at what happened. They believe the whole thing was staged so Biden could back pat his party's pro Hamas contingent in the middle of what became a political rally as attendees yelled 'four more years' to cover the Pro-Palestine cheers. Watching Biden, he is definitely in his 'angry guy shaking his fist at the sky' mode. Not a joke. Heh.

I'm not sure if there is ever a time when Biden is not "stunned" https://t.co/shhjrUVL44 — Jack O'Neil (@JackONeil9) January 8, 2024

Fair point.

Politics in a church? Doesn't that endanger their tax free status? https://t.co/NoGQa0GEhq — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) January 8, 2024

That only applies to Republicans and not to Democrats. That is part of our two tiered justice system.

Ahead of Biden’s arrival, anticipating that there might be protests, the pastor of Mother Emanuel specifically asked for the people attending to show respect for the church by not interrupting.



Both protestors who interrupted at the historic Black church were white https://t.co/CA1903IKTU — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 8, 2024

The Pro-Hamas supporters are not the most respectful bunch.

White people showing the respect they have for Black people. — 🍷🐝🚄Auntie Ouakam🚄🐝🍷 (@OuakamA) January 8, 2024

Leftist white people, that is. Let's be clear.

White activist liberals are, again, the absolute worst. https://t.co/pqxabh6Tzo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2024

White Privilege is hijacking a black church to defend the massacre of Jews https://t.co/StEOaddeT7 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 8, 2024

That is the state of the American Democratic party these days. What a joke.

