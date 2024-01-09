CBS News Investigates How Much Texas Has Spent to Bus Illegal Immigrants

Bussing illegal immigrants to deep blue sanctuary cities was the best idea anyone in politics had last year. It certainly revealed their hypocrisy; New York City Mayor Eric Adams is suing the bus companies bringing illegal immigrants to the city for over $700 million. It costs money to feed and house all of these illegal immigrants, and they think the border states should shoulder that burden because Washington has left the border wide open.

Fox Business reported in November that it costs taxpayers $451 billion per year to house and care for illegal immigrants. But it also costs money to bus them north. CBS News investigated and found that Texas has paid more than $100 million to bus them. One woman who refused to participate anymore got in touch with the media.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to bus migrants to cities run by Democrats has already cost the state of Texas more than $100 million, a CBS News investigation found.



A woman who worked on the inside is speaking out about why she will no longer participate. https://t.co/R5WLRc64Qh pic.twitter.com/VOZQodhNHp — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 9, 2024

The position of the Dems & media is that the record-shattering flood of illegal immigrants should continue, that Texas should just smile and say “thank you, may I have another,” in perpetuity, and that the politicians & party responsible for the crisis mustn’t be disturbed. https://t.co/5hDaeEv7fw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 9, 2024

Did CBS News investigate how much illegal immigrants are costing Texas?

I’m quite sure the cost of a bus ride is about 1000X less than the cost to Texas of housing, feeding and giving medical care to these people for years on end. — FartingCows&Airplanes (@yestradamous) January 9, 2024

Still cheaper then keeping them — Maryland HODL (@HodlMaryland) January 9, 2024

Maybe CBS should investigate why the Biden administration is letting them all into the country, instead of enforcing the law. Just sayin' — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) January 9, 2024

CBS gaslighting again. She is not on the inside of anything but an NGO. It is worth every penny if it gets sanctuary cities to evolve on the issues of illegal immigration and open borders. — James Borgstrom (@BorgstromJames) January 9, 2024

And these blue sanctuary cities are now clamoring for the border to be shut and battling their own party. Mission accomplished. — Shea Dobson (@sheadobson) January 9, 2024

It would cost them a heck of a lot MORE money to keep them there… Texas isn’t a sanctuary state. Every sanctuary city needs to reimburse Texas for sending them the illegal immigrants they begged for. — Alt Rock Rebel (@MandiATaylor) January 9, 2024

Adams says the migrant crisis is costing the city $12 billion. And that's just one city.

$100 million vs $10 billion to deal with them all sounds like a good trade. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) January 9, 2024

Worth it — The Kingmaker 👑 (@KingMaker4570) January 9, 2024

Keep sending them. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) January 9, 2024

This is the angle you choose to cover about the invasion of our border? — Newton Sinclair (@NewtonS8400) January 9, 2024

Hardly shocking, isn't it? DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on CNN last week and said there's a backlog of about 3 million cases. These illegals have been given court dates as far off as 2035.

Maybe CBS News could look into how much the Biden administration is paying to fly illegal immigrants all over the country.

