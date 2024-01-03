DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Says There's a Backlog of 3 Million Asylum Proceedings

As we reported on Tuesday, the Border Patrol reported more than 300,000 migrant encounters in December alone. That broke September's record by a few thousand. They're not illegal immigrants, though — all of those military-aged single men are here seeking asylum. Technically, they're supposed to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach, but now it's more of a pick-and-choose deal. You fly into Mexico from Africa and drag your rolling carry-on across the U.S. border and say you're seeking asylum.

The courts determine if your asylum claim is valid. And as Fox News' Bill Melugin recently reported, a woman from Colombia had an ICE check-in date in 2031. The immigrants are given phones so they can check in on the court proceedings. Also, the court dates are set in different cities around the nation, so while the Biden administration is flying you into New York in the dead of night, you're expected to appear in immigration court in Florida eight years from now.

Melugin says DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared on CNN Wednesday morning and said there's a backlog of about 3 million cases. This is the same guy who says the border isn't open.

DHS Sec. Mayorkas on CNN this AM:



“The fact that people can stay here for six years before their asylum case is adjudicated is a powerful example of how broken our immigration system is and has been for so long. We have a backlog of cases of about 3 million in immigration court… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 3, 2024

"… in immigration court proceedings."

That backlog will certainly let up once President Biden closes the border to new entries.

And his CBP is letting Chinese nationals into the country to wait almost 10 years for their court date after answering only 5 questions at the border.



Who's breaking the system, Mister Secretary!? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 3, 2024

I have affirmative asylum cases that have been pending for over a decade.



Most go into a black hole and never get scheduled for an interview. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 3, 2024

How did we get such a large backlog, exactly? — G.R.I.N.D. (@acymetric) January 3, 2024

Who is in charge of the broken immigration system again? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2024

The previous solution to this problem was the Migrant Protection Protocols, or remain in Mexico program, which Mayorkas and the administration ended. — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) January 3, 2024

And they made it way worse. @SecMayorkas is abdicating his responsibilities. — DeSantisGirlUSA (@Possiblyinabit) January 3, 2024

He knew the system was broken BEFORE he opened the border which is what makes his actions more appalling. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) January 3, 2024

So let's just keep making it worse on a daily basis. — Kim Hendrix (@kimdhendrix) January 3, 2024

And letting unlimited number of people in helps the backlog how? — Carolyn (@me741776741776) January 3, 2024

Cloward-Piven at work.

Overwhelm the system. — A_Ga_Voter (@AGaVoter1) January 3, 2024

If only there were someone in a position of power who could do something about the issue, but alas! — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) January 3, 2024

We need the laws that are on the books enforced. Anyone who crosses between the ports of entry should be entered into expedited removal proceedings and charged with 8 USC 1325. — AG Harris IV (@therealharrisIV) January 3, 2024

Allowing these people to stay here pending the adjudication of their asylum claims IS A POLICY CHOICE made by the Biden administration. They could be required to wait in Mexico. — Tom (@TCAZ1776) January 3, 2024

They could make their asylum claims in Mexico.

A few years ago they got to stay in Mexico and not overburden American tax payers as well as our immigration system. What changed? — axetogrind (@axetogrind66) January 3, 2024

So you're an illegal who gets a court date 10 years into the future and gets to live in the United States until that court proceeding, which they'll certainly show up for, deems that they're truly deserving of asylum.

