'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions
NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly...
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed...
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and...
Well, That's Just Weird: Eric Adams Teaches Parents How To Search Their Kids'...
How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse
SERIOUSLY!? This Was the State of the Nation's Defense for the Last Few...
Shocker: AP Admits Headline About Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Did Not Meet Standards
Looks Like the WH Found a Way to Solve the Problem of Biden...
'Day Late and a Dollar Short': NO ONE Is Happy With OH Gov....
Attn. Community Notes! Dem Rep Shares Harrowing Tale of Survival at the Capitol...
'Nekkid as a Jaybird': Alabama Man Arrested After Cannonball Into Bass Pro Shop...
Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...

Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

A Twitchy reported earlier this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who ran on keeping New York a sanctuary city, was restricting bus arrivals to New York City, telling busloads of illegal immigrants to just keep on driving. We'd been assured that was kidnapping, and it certainly wasn't very becoming of a sanctuary city which Adams says is at a "breaking point."

Advertisement

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley reports that New York City has actually filed a lawsuit against the bus companies. We couldn't believe it either.

Turley writes:

New York City Major Eric Adams announced on Thursday that he is suing bus companies for over $700 million for busing undocumented persons to the state. This is truly a thing to behold. It is a frivolous lawsuit based on an absurd law motivated by raw hypocrisy. In the meantime, the Biden Administration has been flying migrants to outside the city but no lawsuit is expected.

New York City politicians have long heralded their status as a sanctuary city. Yet, it is now taking various methods to prevent migrants from seeking sanctuary by threatening anyone who brings them to the city.

The lawsuit will rely on New York Social Services Law § 149, which requires that “[a]ny person who knowingly brings, or causes to be brought, a needy person from out of state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge…shall be obligated to convey such person out of state or support him at his own expense.”

Of course, these companies are not transporting people to make them a public charge. They are transporting these people because they or a third party paid the fare for transport. That statute expressly allows the commissioner of the New York City Department of Social Services (DSS) to sue to recover costs.

In seeking to impose crippling fines and damages on transportation companies, the lawsuit will likely be challenged as unconstitutional due to its vagueness, curtailment of interstate travel, and a host of other glaring problems.

Recommended

President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6
Brett T.
Advertisement

That law doesn't sound like something a sanctuary city would have on the books. And as Turley notes, it hasn't stopped the Biden administration from flying planeloads of illegal immigrants into New York. They even have special lines at the airport for undocumented illegals boarding flights. Maybe he should sue President Biden since he's responsible for brining "public charges" into the city.

Advertisement

No, but the immigrants on the buses did.

New York City has run out of room to house them; as Adams said, "For many months we were able to keep visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets… But we have reached a breaking point. We are no longer able to do that." Oh, so he's worried about the "visualization" of the crisis. Yeah, it doesn't look good for him.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LAWSUIT JONATHAN TURLEY ERIC ADAMS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6
Brett T.
Tom Nichols Attempts To Dunk On Chris Rufo and It Goes Very Poorly For Him
justmindy
'Domestic Terrorism' Bullied Gov. Mike DeWine Into Proposing Trans Restrictions
Brett T.
Awesome Tweep 'Sour Patch Lyds' Asked What January 6th Should Be Called and the Answers Rock
justmindy
NAACP Says We Can't Allow Claudine Gay's Legacy Be Tarnished and Erased
Brett T.
How the Mighty Have Fallen: Washington Post Is on Its Way to Collapse
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed January 6 Brett T.
Advertisement