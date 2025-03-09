Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok Video

Democrats are dropping cringe videos by the hour it seems. We are genuinely confused by the latest one from Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. What does abortion and AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ have in common? Beats us! But, Shapiro's TikTok video is weird and disturbing.
The Democrats have lost friggen their TikTok minds 🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/tmRuy6voSG— Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 9, 2025
What in the ever loving f!ck was that— 🇺🇸I Stand with America 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙Rescue Mom🐾 (@Dalton3252016) March 9, 2025
They just get weirder and weirder.— Dragonswife (@Dragonswife1953) March 9, 2025
Thunderstruck?? 🤦🏻♂️— Mr. Brightside (@McBrightside01) March 9, 2025
He shoulda been playing Highway to Hell .— MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) March 9, 2025
We have to agree with this next poster. There’s something creepy about one’s pro-abortion message having a soundtrack.
Imagine believing the way you could gain "support" from voters was to-— Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 (@catmrow0) March 9, 2025
Post cringe inducing dancing videos-
Not offer any sort of solutions to make having children more affordable- but instead?
"Fight" for your "right" to k!ll your own offspring- WITH AN ADDED SOUNDTRACK 😳🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/gRDrTyOm69
OK... What the actual f**k? I really feel like this is an alternate universe. The democrats are getting creepier and more bizarre with each day that passes.— LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) March 9, 2025
Maybe the Democrats are just showing us who they truly are for the first time.
Commenters are pretty united behind the idea that everything with this video feels off.
What the hell does "Thunderstruck" have to do with his lust for ending babies? Is he expecting God to strike him down?— Wonky Astromech Droid (@FaultyMotivator) March 9, 2025
So cringe. Everything they do is so contrived and fake.— ivermec Tim (@vulture5555) March 9, 2025
Yikes is that tasteless and also cringe!— Jenny from the MAGA block (@JennyfromtheGOP) March 9, 2025
Smh! These lost demons have no clue.— Kay Vee Gee (@KayVeeGee286076) March 9, 2025
We don’t know who or what is guiding the Dems to flood social media with so many bizarre videos. But, we can say none of them are making the Dem Party look sane or welcoming.
