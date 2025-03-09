Thunderstruck? Dem Governor Josh Shapiro Releases Creepy AC/DC Themed Pro-Abortion TikTok Video

Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:22 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats are dropping cringe videos by the hour it seems. We are genuinely confused by the latest one from Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. What does abortion and AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ have in common? Beats us! But, Shapiro's TikTok video is weird and disturbing.

Have a look. (WATCH)

We can’t argue with that.

We have to agree with this next poster. There’s something creepy about one’s pro-abortion message having a soundtrack.

Maybe the Democrats are just showing us who they truly are for the first time.

Commenters are pretty united behind the idea that everything with this video feels off.

We don’t know who or what is guiding the Dems to flood social media with so many bizarre videos. But, we can say none of them are making the Dem Party look sane or welcoming.

