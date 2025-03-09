Anti-Musk Madness: Arrests Made as Leftist Protest Groups Target Tesla Showroom in New...
‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters Want Her to Do a Deep Red District Town Hall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:12 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's waiting for Republicans to call and invite her to attend town halls in their districts. She claims she wants to go into deep red areas to engage in ‘honest conversations’ with GOP voters. Sure, Jan.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Many commenters are wondering why AOC and others suddenly want to venture into deep red areas they claim are filled with dangerous white supremacists and Nazis.

AOC having an ‘honest conversation’ in MAGA country about how Democrats love criminal illegal aliens would be fun to watch.

It’s hard to picture AOC driving into Lizard Lick, North Carolina, or Toad Suck, Arkansas.

We doubt we’ll see AOC inside an Alabama GOP town hall soon.

Republicans are wary of doing town halls since they are increasingly filled with loud, disruptive activists instead of actual constituents.

