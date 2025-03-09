‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters Want Her to Do a Deep Red District Town Hall

Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's waiting for Republicans to call and invite her to attend town halls in their districts. She claims she wants to go into deep red areas to engage in ‘honest conversations’ with GOP voters. Sure, Jan.

Here she is. (WATCH)

🚨AOC says she’s willing to go into deep red districts to have town halls, in order to have “honest conversations."



“Give me a ring." pic.twitter.com/2MpPWIO0QP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Many commenters are wondering why AOC and others suddenly want to venture into deep red areas they claim are filled with dangerous white supremacists and Nazis.

What’s up with all of the worst Dims wanting to have “honest conversations” with all of us white supremes, nazees and extremists, suddenly?

They’re all LYING, anti-American neo-marxists.

All lying neo-marxists, their enablers (and rinos) need to be voted out of office, asap. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) March 8, 2025

Honest conversations? Their entire platform depends on deception. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) March 8, 2025

“honest conversations” = “gaslighting like a MF"



That said, I think the more they talk, the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Yes. Reveal their true selves to more people is the best way to get rid of them sooner. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) March 8, 2025

AOC having an ‘honest conversation’ in MAGA country about how Democrats love criminal illegal aliens would be fun to watch.

It’s hard to picture AOC driving into Lizard Lick, North Carolina, or Toad Suck, Arkansas.

Lol, when @AOC shows up in Toad Suck, Arkansas for a town hall I will dye my hair purple. pic.twitter.com/iWAoDagoih — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 8, 2025

We doubt we’ll see AOC inside an Alabama GOP town hall soon.

According to Grok, Alabama’s 4th congressional district is the reddest in America. R+33.



AOC should start here. pic.twitter.com/R1dJ17pzKE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

No place better than Texas to find deep red districts, which is anywhere outside the cities.

I think she recognizes their party has a problem. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 8, 2025

She is attempting to mock Republicans over their supposedly not doing more town halls



Those town halls were of course infiltrated by Soros funded groups to create a legacy media op — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

Republicans are wary of doing town halls since they are increasingly filled with loud, disruptive activists instead of actual constituents.