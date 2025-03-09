Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican

Another day, another inexplicably cringe video from a Democrat politician. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, dressed in a sweatshirt and ball cap, released a video from his office where he threatened to ‘expose’ Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee.

Hakeem Jeffries' ‘leadership' has Democrats polling at 21%, as uncontrollable radicals create never-ending optics nightmares for the party.



His solution is to release a bizarre video threatening to “expose” Republicans.



He’s losing it.pic.twitter.com/1TMQ7nENr0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

JUST IN: Rep Hakeem Jeffries calls Rep Andy Ogles "a complete and total fraud." pic.twitter.com/D5f6xPGSCp — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 8, 2025

Dems are lost. They have ZERO leadership and ZERO on the horizon. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 8, 2025

Many commenters were wondering exactly what Jeffries meant when he said, ‘Don’t make me expose you to the folks who don’t know you.’

Reminds me of some big accounts on 𝕏 that threaten to “expose” people, but have nothing except publicly available information from 3 years ago.



It’s fun watching them flail around trying to make something stick. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 8, 2025

the only thing Hakeem is exposing is his own failed leadership — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

One video at a time. 😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 8, 2025

Jeffries is no stranger to weird videos. He appeared to malfunction the other day when he was asked about California Governor Gavin Newsom's comments about male athletes not playing in women’s sports. (WATCH)

🚨Hakeem Jeffries can’t manage a coherent answer when asked about Newsom’s 'men shouldn’t play in women’s sports’ comments:



“What Democrats opposed was unleashing s*xual predators on girls throughout the United States.”



This issue has them flailing.pic.twitter.com/b4km37Ym0w — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025

lol glitched out.



This is what happens with Democrats when reporters don’t follow the script that’s pre-written for them. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 8, 2025

He was tested with a non-scripted question.



Failed miserably. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

They are trapped on this issue. No idea how to extricate themselves. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025

I think all the folks who have been touting Jeffries as a Presidential candidate have seriously jumped the start line. Holding a house seat in a deep blue state may just be his limit. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 8, 2025

Jeffries seems to be awkward in front of cameras no matter the situation. He can’t even step up and lead the Democrat Party. This off-brand Obama has no chance of ever contending for the White House. But, keep cutting videos for us to make fun of.