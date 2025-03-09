Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican

Another day, another inexplicably cringe video from a Democrat politician. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, dressed in a sweatshirt and ball cap, released a video from his office where he threatened to ‘expose’ Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee.
Here’s more. (WATCH)
Hakeem Jeffries' ‘leadership' has Democrats polling at 21%, as uncontrollable radicals create never-ending optics nightmares for the party.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
His solution is to release a bizarre video threatening to “expose” Republicans.
He’s losing it.pic.twitter.com/1TMQ7nENr0
JUST IN: Rep Hakeem Jeffries calls Rep Andy Ogles "a complete and total fraud." pic.twitter.com/D5f6xPGSCp— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 8, 2025
Dems are lost. They have ZERO leadership and ZERO on the horizon.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 8, 2025
Many commenters were wondering exactly what Jeffries meant when he said, ‘Don’t make me expose you to the folks who don’t know you.’
Reminds me of some big accounts on 𝕏 that threaten to “expose” people, but have nothing except publicly available information from 3 years ago.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 8, 2025
It’s fun watching them flail around trying to make something stick.
the only thing Hakeem is exposing is his own failed leadership— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
One video at a time. 😂— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 8, 2025
Jeffries is no stranger to weird videos. He appeared to malfunction the other day when he was asked about California Governor Gavin Newsom's comments about male athletes not playing in women’s sports. (WATCH)
🚨Hakeem Jeffries can’t manage a coherent answer when asked about Newsom’s 'men shouldn’t play in women’s sports’ comments:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 7, 2025
“What Democrats opposed was unleashing s*xual predators on girls throughout the United States.”
This issue has them flailing.pic.twitter.com/b4km37Ym0w
Recommended
lol glitched out.— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 8, 2025
This is what happens with Democrats when reporters don’t follow the script that’s pre-written for them.
He was tested with a non-scripted question.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
Failed miserably.
They are trapped on this issue. No idea how to extricate themselves.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 8, 2025
I think all the folks who have been touting Jeffries as a Presidential candidate have seriously jumped the start line. Holding a house seat in a deep blue state may just be his limit.— Scott Lame (@dimeday128) March 8, 2025
Jeffries seems to be awkward in front of cameras no matter the situation. He can’t even step up and lead the Democrat Party. This off-brand Obama has no chance of ever contending for the White House. But, keep cutting videos for us to make fun of.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member