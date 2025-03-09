Dem Hakeem Jeffries Releases Bizarre Video Where He Threatens to ‘Expose’ Tennessee Republican

‘Give Me a RIng’: AOC Says She’s a Phone Call Away if Voters...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Another day, another inexplicably cringe video from a Democrat politician. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, dressed in a sweatshirt and ball cap, released a video from his office where he threatened to ‘expose’ Republican Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many commenters were wondering exactly what Jeffries meant when he said, ‘Don’t make me expose you to the folks who don’t know you.’

Jeffries is no stranger to weird videos. He appeared to malfunction the other day when he was asked about California Governor Gavin Newsom's comments about male athletes not playing in women’s sports. (WATCH)

Jeffries seems to be awkward in front of cameras no matter the situation. He can’t even step up and lead the Democrat Party. This off-brand Obama has no chance of ever contending for the White House. But, keep cutting videos for us to make fun of.

