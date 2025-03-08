Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports

Republican Sholdon Daniels Challenges Democrat Jasmine Crockett to a Live Debate on X
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

This writer signed up for TSA Precheck because she flies frequently. So far, it's been worth the $75 she spent. 

But she also flies out of Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport, which is hardly a big travel hub. So while she's never had issues with the TSA Precheck line, journalist Megyn Kelly is clearly having a different experience:

She's not wrong about some of the airports, though. This writer's been to LaGuardia.

Yes.

Clear is a pricier alternative to Precheck.

Government never provides services efficiently.

People used to get dressed up to fly, and you were served fancy meals.

Those days are, sadly, long gone.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

THIS. This writer has been to several airports and there's no consistency. At all.

We'd love to see this happen.

