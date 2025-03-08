Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports

This writer signed up for TSA Precheck because she flies frequently. So far, it's been worth the $75 she spent.
But she also flies out of Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport, which is hardly a big travel hub. So while she's never had issues with the TSA Precheck line, journalist Megyn Kelly is clearly having a different experience:
1. TSA Precheck now regularly has a longer line than regular.— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2025
2. Our airports are not the airports of a first world country.
She's not wrong about some of the airports, though. This writer's been to LaGuardia.
But operates remarkably smoothly for illegals who don't have to bother with I.D.— NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) March 8, 2025
Yes.
Clear can be a faster alternative. But agree— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 8, 2025
Clear is a pricier alternative to Precheck.
We knew this would happen when the democrats insisted that the TSA be unionized in order to vote for it's creation post 9/11— Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 8, 2025
TSA "officers" are indistinguishable from DMV workers now
Government never provides services efficiently.
Air travel is becoming indistinguishable from public transportation. There used to be a veneer of respect and reverence that made air travel something special. Thats gone and now the experience is like going to a dirty subway.— Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) March 8, 2025
People used to get dressed up to fly, and you were served fancy meals.
Those days are, sadly, long gone.
Government: Takes your right to board an airplane quickly— Freedom and Liberty for All🏴 (@trueLiberalist) March 8, 2025
Also government: Sells you that right back
Also also government: Sells too many so now you have the same problem.
Next project: Sells you a more expensive version of the same thing
Wash, rinse, repeat.
And it doesn’t help there is no consistency from airport to airport regarding screenings and what’s allowed/not allowed in carry on baggage and even if it’s something that is allowed per the TSA website and then you have to discard at screening. It’s a maddening situation! https://t.co/1ZvIsstOfW— Ryan Dixon (@R_Dixon2) March 8, 2025
THIS. This writer has been to several airports and there's no consistency. At all.
We are long overdue for a comprehensive overhaul of our airports along with air traffic control tech. @realDonaldTrump let’s get this done! https://t.co/yjpOdTZQwU— Eric C. (@bige2tcb) March 8, 2025
We'd love to see this happen.
