Blues Traveler: Megyn Kelly Has Some Observations on TSA Precheck and American Airports

This writer signed up for TSA Precheck because she flies frequently. So far, it's been worth the $75 she spent.

But she also flies out of Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport, which is hardly a big travel hub. So while she's never had issues with the TSA Precheck line, journalist Megyn Kelly is clearly having a different experience:

1. TSA Precheck now regularly has a longer line than regular.

2. Our airports are not the airports of a first world country. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2025

She's not wrong about some of the airports, though. This writer's been to LaGuardia.

But operates remarkably smoothly for illegals who don't have to bother with I.D. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) March 8, 2025

Yes.

Clear can be a faster alternative. But agree — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 8, 2025

Clear is a pricier alternative to Precheck.

We knew this would happen when the democrats insisted that the TSA be unionized in order to vote for it's creation post 9/11



TSA "officers" are indistinguishable from DMV workers now — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 8, 2025

Government never provides services efficiently.

Air travel is becoming indistinguishable from public transportation. There used to be a veneer of respect and reverence that made air travel something special. Thats gone and now the experience is like going to a dirty subway. — Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) March 8, 2025

People used to get dressed up to fly, and you were served fancy meals.

Those days are, sadly, long gone.

Government: Takes your right to board an airplane quickly



Also government: Sells you that right back



Also also government: Sells too many so now you have the same problem.



Next project: Sells you a more expensive version of the same thing — Freedom and Liberty for All🏴 (@trueLiberalist) March 8, 2025

Wash, rinse, repeat.

And it doesn’t help there is no consistency from airport to airport regarding screenings and what’s allowed/not allowed in carry on baggage and even if it’s something that is allowed per the TSA website and then you have to discard at screening. It’s a maddening situation! https://t.co/1ZvIsstOfW — Ryan Dixon (@R_Dixon2) March 8, 2025

THIS. This writer has been to several airports and there's no consistency. At all.

We are long overdue for a comprehensive overhaul of our airports along with air traffic control tech. @realDonaldTrump let’s get this done! https://t.co/yjpOdTZQwU — Eric C. (@bige2tcb) March 8, 2025

We'd love to see this happen.