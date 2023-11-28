Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants

You know the situation at the border is dire when New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who ran on keeping NYC a sanctuary city, is begging the Biden administration to do something about the southern border because illegal immigrants are "destroying" the city as we know it.

Advertisement

Fox Business is reporting that illegal immigrants are costing taxpayers $451 billion per year for housing and care.

NEW - United States taxpayers pay $451 billion per year for housing and care of illegal migrants.pic.twitter.com/ebzPmY8KFV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 28, 2023

That's like four times what we've sent to Ukraine.

So over 100 times the amount the GOP refused to give Trump for a border wall https://t.co/xlQOgdAg1h — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 28, 2023

Yet $700 per family to Maui. What a disgrace — Jokes & Memes 111 (@jokesnmemes111) November 28, 2023

We'd honestly forgotten about Maui, as has the federal government.

If the construction contractors pooled together a kickback fund for our politicians, we'd have our wall in no time. — Tony 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TonyBennettMI) November 28, 2023

Veterans and survivors received only $128 billion in disability compensation and pension benefits in 2022 — John Basinger (@JCBasinger) November 28, 2023

Listen, I'll do anything including make my country a third world sewer so that people who hate me don't call me a racist. — Whackeray (@MrPerkwile) November 28, 2023

Ending the welfare state is the only logical conclusion.



As long as there's free money for no work, the worst people will be attracted. Without welfare, it's hard workers who want in the USA. — Sarah (@SarahCaito_) November 28, 2023

Democrats insist that all of these asylum-seekers came here specifically to work, harvesting crops and cleaning hotel rooms.

Yes. Even a one time payment at 10x the rate would have saved us money in the long run. Not just on services but in the maintenance of infrastructure as well. — Jaxon Landrum (@landosaurusjax) November 28, 2023

I had to sign a waiver that my German legal wife would "not be a burden on the United States". Wow, times have changed. Can I get my money back for the entire green card process? — Brian Sandstrom (@bsand100) November 28, 2023

Amazing.

Of course, but a border wall wouldn't be a subsidy to the donor class. Allowing in illegal migrants to undercut wages and then subsidizing housing and other needs of the migrants so wages can be undercut even more DOES benefit the donor class.



So it happens. — Herbert Nowell, Yet Another S-list Writer (@PulpHerb) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

The Biden administration won't even let Texas put up razor wire to discourage illegal crossings. If there's anything the Biden administration has done to slow illegal immigration, we haven't seen it.

Hey, look:

Foreign national migrants line up in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan to receive public services. pic.twitter.com/yo469XQEzN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2023





***