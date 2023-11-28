Fox News Reports Taxpayers Pay $451 Billion per Year for Illegal Immigrants

Resting Grinch Face ... Pro-Hamas Group Tries To Steal Christmas During Capitol Tree...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 28, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

You know the situation at the border is dire when New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who ran on keeping NYC a sanctuary city, is begging the Biden administration to do something about the southern border because illegal immigrants are "destroying" the city as we know it. 

Fox Business is reporting that illegal immigrants are costing taxpayers $451 billion per year for housing and care.

That's like four times what we've sent to Ukraine.

We'd honestly forgotten about Maui, as has the federal government.

Democrats insist that all of these asylum-seekers came here specifically to work, harvesting crops and cleaning hotel rooms.

Amazing.

The Biden administration won't even let Texas put up razor wire to discourage illegal crossings. If there's anything the Biden administration has done to slow illegal immigration, we haven't seen it. 

Hey, look:


