Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Benefactors

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

A family-run brewery in North Carolina is set to reopen after being destroyed in September by Hurricane Helene, but they didn’t do it alone. Zillicoah Beer Co., near Asheville, had help from some surprising sources - competing breweries.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many have come to Western North Carolina to help the Hurricane-ravaged area rebuild and get back on its feet.

Commenters say it wasn’t just the local population doing the hard work but scores of volunteers from several other states.

That’s amazing.

Posters say ‘competition’ is good for business in more ways than one.

In a time when America feels more divided than ever, it’s great to see people from all walks of life coming together to help those in need. We'll drink to that!

