Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Benefactors

A family-run brewery in North Carolina is set to reopen after being destroyed in September by Hurricane Helene, but they didn’t do it alone. Zillicoah Beer Co., near Asheville, had help from some surprising sources - competing breweries.

🚨#BREAKING: Zillicoah Brewing, a family brewery that was destroyed during Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina...



...has confirmed their competition, local breweries, were quietly donating a portion of their sales to Zillicoah for months



They will re-open this summer. pic.twitter.com/upJEMH1xiD — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 3, 2025

Amazing!! One of the many reasons I love asheville and all of WNC! So much support! — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 3, 2025

Many have come to Western North Carolina to help the Hurricane-ravaged area rebuild and get back on its feet.

Commenters say it wasn’t just the local population doing the hard work but scores of volunteers from several other states.

It's been tough for every1 in WNC-

But legends are showing up everywhere- from the amish- local country boys , strangers states away

And even the Mules have been legends.. It's a story about getting beat down-then rising together-

Some real special people doing the lords work🏆 — Mountain Fire Genetics (@Real_MFG_Mtn) April 3, 2025

I met guys from as far as Cali and New Mexico helping after the storm hit. kinda restores your faith in humanity — Flavas (@jwfavors) April 3, 2025

folks from 4hours away were here same day. Never met em before Asked for directions.

Worked until they bled wept.and cheered

They dropped their struggles for our bigger struggle.



But I tell you what I didn't see the gov for 11 days

Americans > Government

That's the real story — Mountain Fire Genetics (@Real_MFG_Mtn) April 3, 2025

That’s amazing.

Posters say ‘competition’ is good for business in more ways than one.

I think people realize that even your competition, especially in small circles like this, is still another human being just trying to do their best. Most of the time anyways. — Prepared Illusion 🏴‍☠️ (@Marauder2772) April 3, 2025

Let’s start buying all the beers from Zillicoah brewery, and every other local WNC brewery that donated to them. They have done their part, now it’s time we do ours. — Beatrice (@BeaChicandSmart) April 3, 2025

That’s the most American thing I’ve heard in a long time! Amazing that competitors would do that! 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ — AZAV8TR (@Az_Av8tr) April 3, 2025

In a time when America feels more divided than ever, it’s great to see people from all walks of life coming together to help those in need. We'll drink to that!