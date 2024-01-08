NBC News: Far-Right Figures ‘Seize’ on School Shooter’s LGBTQ Identity

SO MUCH Transparency: Hospitalized Defense Secretary Austin Told Biden He Was 'Working Fro...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported, Iowa school shooter Dylan Butler, who shot and killed an 11-year-old and injured four other students and three staff, was a "known wolf." The FBI was warned about him in November when someone emailed disturbing social media posts to them. This was reported by The Daily Mail, but if you read the excerpt, you won't see that Butler was an LGBTQ/trans activist. Mainstream media reports about Butler generally ignore that he was a member of the LGBTQ community, but NBC News is something special, and decided it was a good idea to turn the school shooting into a "Republicans pounce" story. Sorry, in this case, they "seized."

Matt Lavietes (he/him) covers LGBTQ issues for NBC News, under its NBC OUT banner. The fact that the headline includes the now-meaningless adjective "far-right" indicates we're in for a treat.

Lavietes writes:

As authorities and journalists scrambled to uncover information about the shooter who opened fire at an Iowa school on Thursday, far-right figures zeroed in on the likelihood that the assailant was LGBTQ and once again suggested that queer people are more likely to pose a danger to others.

Far-right social media personalities and conservative provocateurs were quick to pounce on these revelations.

“This is the trans genderfluid te*ror*st who shot up a school in Iowa today,” the account Libs of TikTok posted that same day on X, where it has over 2.7 million followers. “Trans extremists are a serious threat. The media will bury this.”

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the matter, reposting a different tweet from Libs of TikTok that stated that “the modern LGBTQ+ movement is radicalizing our youth into becoming violent extremists.”

OK, we're laughing out loud that the guy actually used the word "pounced" in his report. He also came up with a new class of bad guy: "conservative provocateurs." What does that mean, exactly?

Not that long ago, a trans school shooter in Nashville killed three children and three adults, and her manifesto was kept under lock and key … it was only recently that a leaked page showed her plans to kill the little "crackers" with their privilege.

What is the point of this story?

As we reported on January 5, Lavietes had emailed Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik letting her know he was writing a hit piece on her. "What would you say to your critics who say you're stoking fear and hatred," he wrote, with "your critics" being a handy stand-in for "me."

Lavietes refers to the shooter as "he" and "him" in the article, so maybe he's guilty of misgendering?

"Gender fluid" teen shoots up a school, but the concern is over the safety of the LGBTQ community.

The FBI was too busy surveilling Catholics to respond to the tip.

He actually used the word "pounced" with no sense of self-awareness at all. And again, if it's "possible" that the killer was gender fluid, why not refer to them as "they" in the article? It's what the killer would have wanted.

***

