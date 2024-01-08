NBC News: Far-Right Figures ‘Seize’ on School Shooter’s LGBTQ Identity
'Known Wolf': FBI Was Warned About Iowa Trans Shooter (Again)

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Guess what these mass shooters all have in common: Robert Card of Maine, Brandon Scott Hole at FedEx in Indiana, Francisco Oropesa of Texas, Salvador Ramos from Uvalde, and Nikolas Cruz from Parkland.

All of them had increasingly violent behavior prior to committing their crimes and/or law enforcement was aware of or warned about them. And yet nothing was done.

And we can add another name to that list: Dylan Butler. 

Butler, 17, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and injured four other students and three staff at Perry High School in Iowa.

And, lo and behold, Butler was not only an LGBTQ/trans activist he was known to law enforcement and posted about his plans on social media. The Discord server was reported to the FBI by a user in November but the FBI didn't get back in touch.

From The Daily Mail:

Hours before the shooting, the gunman posted a TikTok posing in what appeared to be the school bathroom, with the caption: 'Now we wait.'

The video was accompanied by the song 'Stray Bullet' by KMFDM, the same song used on the website of one of the shooters of the notorious Columbine High School massacre.

The Discord account also appeared to post about the shooting moments before Butler opened fire.

'I'm f*****g nervous, I'm the bathroom gearing up,' the user wrote, according to screenshots seen by the outlet. 

'There's a n****r in the bathroom, I need him to leave so I can assemble my guns' the account wrote two minutes later.

'The user was also part of a chatroom dedicated to discussing school shootings called "School Massacres Discussion,"' a Discord user who saw the user in the chat told NBC.

The Discord user said they had flagged the chatroom to the FBI in November, after which an FBI agent reached out over email and asked for more information.

The user emailed the FBI agent screenshots of the server but did not hear back. The chatroom was closed before the shooting.

So once again, there was nothing done.

But give up your guns, law-abiding citizens.

That's the endgame here.

Another one.

Everyone saw this. There's clearly a pattern here.

Exactly this.

This would be a stunner. Which is sad.

They have their priorities, and they've made them very clear.

Because they're the real threat to society. Or something.

Don't forget the white supremacist fitness buffs. They keep the FBI very busy.

An utter failure.

Completely predictable.

There's just no time for people who talk about shooting up schools.

Every time. Almost without fail.

Because the Left never lets a crisis go to waste.

And there was a time they would be held accountable for such abject failures. But that time is, sadly, over.

There will be no accountability for this.

Phone calls are hard, man.

There's a pattern here: a mass shooter is on the radar of the FBI or local law enforcement, posting violent things on social media, and then they commit the crime without the FBI doing anything.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

***

