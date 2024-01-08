'Known Wolf': FBI Was Warned About Iowa Trans Shooter (Again)

Guess what these mass shooters all have in common: Robert Card of Maine, Brandon Scott Hole at FedEx in Indiana, Francisco Oropesa of Texas, Salvador Ramos from Uvalde, and Nikolas Cruz from Parkland.

All of them had increasingly violent behavior prior to committing their crimes and/or law enforcement was aware of or warned about them. And yet nothing was done.

And we can add another name to that list: Dylan Butler.

Butler, 17, shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and injured four other students and three staff at Perry High School in Iowa.

And, lo and behold, Butler was not only an LGBTQ/trans activist he was known to law enforcement and posted about his plans on social media. The Discord server was reported to the FBI by a user in November but the FBI didn't get back in touch.

BREAKING: The FBI was warned about the trans Iowa shooter before the shooting. He had been posting disturbing messages on Discord and someone reported it to the FBI. The FBI never responded.



As I reported, 2 years ago he was already posting alarming messages about being a school… pic.twitter.com/4InYrGh4id — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2024

From The Daily Mail:

Hours before the shooting, the gunman posted a TikTok posing in what appeared to be the school bathroom, with the caption: 'Now we wait.' The video was accompanied by the song 'Stray Bullet' by KMFDM, the same song used on the website of one of the shooters of the notorious Columbine High School massacre. The Discord account also appeared to post about the shooting moments before Butler opened fire. 'I'm f*****g nervous, I'm the bathroom gearing up,' the user wrote, according to screenshots seen by the outlet. 'There's a n****r in the bathroom, I need him to leave so I can assemble my guns' the account wrote two minutes later. 'The user was also part of a chatroom dedicated to discussing school shootings called "School Massacres Discussion,"' a Discord user who saw the user in the chat told NBC. The Discord user said they had flagged the chatroom to the FBI in November, after which an FBI agent reached out over email and asked for more information. The user emailed the FBI agent screenshots of the server but did not hear back. The chatroom was closed before the shooting.

So once again, there was nothing done.

But give up your guns, law-abiding citizens.

They are literally ignoring things like this on purpose use the final goal is to get control passed. https://t.co/p3Bm8BCboH — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) January 8, 2024

That's the endgame here.

Ah, another "known wolf". — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 8, 2024

Another one.

Oh no way who could've foreseen this except everyone. — Rae A (@xrae) January 8, 2024

Everyone saw this. There's clearly a pattern here.

Exactly this.

at this point if a mass shooter wasn't known to the FBI it would be a stunner — Loren (@SDCLoren) January 8, 2024

This would be a stunner. Which is sad.

They have their priorities, and they've made them very clear.

The DOJ had those Latin-mass Catholics it had to investigate first. https://t.co/l59Fx7ac89 — Nan "Devalue the Degree" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) January 8, 2024

Because they're the real threat to society. Or something.

It’s understandable that they missed this one.



Monitoring all those school board meetings can keep an agent up late at night, especially when they have to watch all those Christians during the day who are the real threat to society. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) January 8, 2024

Don't forget the white supremacist fitness buffs. They keep the FBI very busy.

What a complete failure. https://t.co/T8IUCr2fvA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 8, 2024

An utter failure.

As predictable as the sunrise https://t.co/gVXIvV5ik5 — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) January 8, 2024

Completely predictable.

The FBI had higher priorities, like stalking dissident school board members and locking up grandmothers who took selfies in DC 3 years ago. https://t.co/SWABUqRzfH — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 8, 2024

There's just no time for people who talk about shooting up schools.

Every time. Almost without fail.

Instead of demanding that the FBI actually does their job, let’s propose useless gun control laws and demonize 2nd Amendment proponents and lawful gun owners. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Pq9B5ifrp5 — UIHawkGrad (@uihawkgrad) January 8, 2024

Because the Left never lets a crisis go to waste.

The FBI is too busy arresting people for praying and chasing down grandmas who took an unscheduled tour of the capitol. Every school shooter in recent years was know to the FBI, and they did NOTHING. https://t.co/Rd3WGPbZIA — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 8, 2024

And there was a time they would be held accountable for such abject failures. But that time is, sadly, over.

They were too busy raiding Amish farms in Lancaster PA for illegal organic produce.



Gun laws? Try accountability. https://t.co/0Wxi2BRCvt — Brady Douma (@doumanation18) January 8, 2024

There will be no accountability for this.

Things the FBI can do:



1. Track down everyone in Washington DC on January 6.

2. Investigate parents at school board meetings

3. Coordinate censorship campaigns on facebook



Things the FBI cannot do:



1. Return the phone call of someone reporting a potential mass shooter https://t.co/EUeBrcEAqJ — faitaccompli (@fateaccomply) January 8, 2024

Phone calls are hard, man.

There's a pattern here: a mass shooter is on the radar of the FBI or local law enforcement, posting violent things on social media, and then they commit the crime without the FBI doing anything.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

***

