LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America...
Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter...
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Imp...
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of...
'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and...
'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Bill Kristol: Speaker Johnson 'wasn't raised up by God, any more than Speaker...
Podcast 'Bestie' David Sacks Predicts America Would Lose World War and Twitter (Mostly)...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Biden needs to 'clear out his administration of Iranian sympathizers'
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide'...

CNN: Maine Shooter's Colleagues Told Police They Were Worried He'd 'Snap and Commit a Mass Shooting'

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 PM on October 29, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Mass shooting events are always a tragedy, and advocates on both sides justifiably cry for action to be taken after each one. Those on the left predictably go to the old tried and true 'It's the guns, stupid', while conservatives look for answers as to why in this case the gunman and his or her potential for violence was missed by authorities. Sometimes we can see how authorities might have missed the signs, but sometimes... sometimes the signs were clearly flashing neon but nobody did anything to stop the horror from happening for whatever reason.

Advertisement

It is becoming more and more clear that the case of Robert Card, the gunman who went on a rampage in Lewiston Maine on October 25th, very much fell into the latter category.

The article notes that Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office investigators had received reports that 'a fellow guardsman 'is concerned that [the reservist] is going to snap and commit a mass shooting'', and that officials with Card's National Guard unit had raised concerns about his mental state for some time after his squad-mates reported that he had begun to act in an uncontrolled manner and complaining of hearing voices. There's really no way to say that Card wasn't a known menace... after all, he had been involuntarily committed by to a military psychiatric hospital in the not-too-distant past.

Recommended

LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Authorities had a mountain of evidence that this guy wasn't playing with a full deck, but according to CNN instead of moving to keep a close eye on Card or attempt to get Card's weaponry seized under Maine's 'Yellow Flag' laws, authorities chose instead to take the word of Card's brother when 'he told (them) that between him and his father they would work to ensure that [the man] does not have access to any firearms. They have a way to secure his weapons'. Once again, why should we enact 'common sense' gun laws when 'common sense' laws already on the books aren't being used to stop these incidents?

It's a point that isn't lost on those responding to CNN's story.

Clearly the police see hundreds of people who set off red flags to them every year who don't end up doing anything at all, so you could see why they might not get too worked up in every instance like this. But by the same token, millions of Americans own guns and the percentage of Americans who use those guns in a mass shooting event are even lower. So once again, maybe let's figure out how to make the system that's we already have work before we start calling for serious moves to restrict law-abiding citizens from owning guns, shall we?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MAINE SHOOTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America (Yes, You Will)
Grateful Calvin
'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines
Chad Felix Greene
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Amy Curtis
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Coucy
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of Gas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke FuzzyChimp
Advertisement