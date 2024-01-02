CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'
Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 02, 2024
Twitter

As you know by now, former Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned amid a plagiarism scandal that has shown her committing nearly 50 instances of academic theft (that we know of). The usual suspects are coming out of the woodwork: Nikole Hannah Jones of the "1619 Project" says "they got what they wanted from their well-executed plan." Oh yes, the plan. And Marc Lamont Hill has tweeted that the next president of Harvard MUST be a black woman. Um, why?

If you thought Gay would go out without playing the race card, you were wrong. In her resignation letter, she says it was "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

What threats? And how does she know they were fueled by racism?

That's why it was so important to so many that she not be fired — DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs are under attack, and she was a shining example of DEI. Being "attacked" for being a serial plagiarist threatens to make DEI look more like the grift it is.

Again, where were these threats based on racism? Her biggest critic, whom she plagiarized, was a black woman.

