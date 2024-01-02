Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'

As you know by now, former Harvard President Claudine Gay has resigned amid a plagiarism scandal that has shown her committing nearly 50 instances of academic theft (that we know of). The usual suspects are coming out of the woodwork: Nikole Hannah Jones of the "1619 Project" says "they got what they wanted from their well-executed plan." Oh yes, the plan. And Marc Lamont Hill has tweeted that the next president of Harvard MUST be a black woman. Um, why?

Advertisement

If you thought Gay would go out without playing the race card, you were wrong. In her resignation letter, she says it was "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

This is Claudine Gay's resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she's gone. pic.twitter.com/WlqMKLn6pA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

She blamed everything on “threats fueled by racist animus…” unreal. — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) January 2, 2024

Delusional fraud. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

What threats? And how does she know they were fueled by racism?

MORE - Harvard's ex-president Claudine Gay claims she was the victim of "threats fueled by racial animus" in her resignation letter and urges Harvard not to be "undermined by rancor and vituperation."https://t.co/awEcftPceV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 2, 2024

Most predictable thing ever. — Raytional (@Raytional) January 2, 2024

Race card played to the max! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 2, 2024

I've heard this victim narrative come out of so many resignees that it feels plagiarized too. — Minitru Approved Content (@MinistryApprove) January 2, 2024

Racist on the way in and on the way out. — J (@jman8099) January 2, 2024

Race card played. Pretend you're shocked. — Josh Ryan 🍁🍎 (@joshryanjames) January 2, 2024

Uh, this "racial animus" excuse barely only flies if you are fired. Not if you resign. https://t.co/jcClD7gtj1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2024

There are few things more pathetic than an extremely powerful person claiming to be a victim — Josh Phillips (@JoshPhillipsPhD) January 2, 2024

One of the inherent pieces of DEI is to be the victim. They can't accept any actual responsibility for their actions. They are always the victim. — TB12Forever❤️ (@BradysBabe1) January 2, 2024

When I read the ‘racial animus’ part I thought she was talking about herself — Conversion Software v.x (@dunorkland) January 2, 2024

It takes stupendous and brazen gall, stupidity and hypocrisy to complain and whine about alleged racism in American society and how bad contemporary black Americans have it, while attending a university steeped in privilege and elitism, as an “affirmative action” admission. — Matthew A Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 2, 2024

That's why it was so important to so many that she not be fired — DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs are under attack, and she was a shining example of DEI. Being "attacked" for being a serial plagiarist threatens to make DEI look more like the grift it is.

Advertisement

No accountability. Just blame all the racists. Keeping the grift alive. — Sally (@GenXSally) January 2, 2024

Hey CHATGPT: Create a resignation letter for me that absolves me of any responsibility for my plagiarism and blames all my self-inflicted woes on racism... — Aaron Palmer (@aaronpalmer) January 2, 2024

Again, where were these threats based on racism? Her biggest critic, whom she plagiarized, was a black woman.

***