IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on January 02, 2024
Meme

Since Claudine Gay's resignation announcement earlier today, there have been oodles of reactions on X from people celebrating the fate of the clearly unqualified serial plagiarist who is now formerly the Harvard president. 

The people who exposed her fraud, like Chris Rufo and Chris Brunet, have been taking well-deserved victory laps. Not so much for the resignation itself, but for the vindication of their reporting. Rufo in particular was vilified by the left, who chose to ignore his reporting and simply attack the messenger.

Others have been celebrating because this was a much-needed win in the fight to abolish the highly destructive DEI agenda that has ruined many of America's once-great educational institutions.

But not everyone was happy about Gay's resignation. Noted race hustler Ibram X. Kendi, for example, claimed that Gay's resignation was only the result of America being racist. Or something. Because that is all Kendi ever has. 

We imagine no one told Kendi that elevating an obviously unqualified and unethical person of color to the position of President of Harvard is, in and of itself, highly racist, not to mention counterproductive. (You could try telling him, but he won't hear it.)

Perhaps the best reaction of the day though, was from another race hustler, Nikole Hannah-Jones, who decided to add 'deranged conspiracy theorist' today to her own list of academic and journalistic qualifications.  

LOL. 'Well-executed plan.' See, everyone? It was all a plot by the conservative white supremacists. Making her president, making her copy her scholarly 'work' from Dr. Carol Swain (among others), making her an antisemite, it was all planned by those evil right-wingers. 

As you can imagine, Hannah-Jones' reaction went over on X about as well as we could ever hope for. 

Man, we knew that Rufo was a smart guy, but this is downright diabolical genius of him. 

Maybe Gay was the conservatives' Manchurian candidate that we secretly installed at Harvard in order to bring it all crashing down. 

(Honestly, we kind of like that idea. It's so much better than conservatives 'pouncing' and 'seizing' all the time. We'd buy tickets to the movie.)

We're pretty sure you're not allowed to say 'scalp.' You will upset that other Harvard fraud, Elizabeth Warren.

LOL. 

It only makes sense if you understand people like Kendi and Hannah-Jones for who they are: Communists. They will defend anything, anything at all, if it forwards their goals of destroying America and the West. 

It can never be her fault. And, frankly, it's pretty racist of anyone to suggest that it could be. (Sorry, we forgot to load our sarcasm font for that comment.)

Our violins are playing a full-on concerto for Gay, that poor victim. 

About as unexpected as water being wet. 

It was great. We had meetings and everything. With punch and pie. 

Hey, let's not insult boxes of rocks here. 

To be accurate, it was a LOT more than just a dozen times. At last count, the accusations of plagiarism by Gay actually outnumbered the total number of papers she even has to her name. (That's probably some kind of conspiracy too, if you ask Hannah-Jones.)

Yes, it is always important to provide this crucial context whenever Hannah-Jones tweets out her craziness. Given her background, it really comes as zero surprise that she thinks this is all a conspiracy. 

HA. Conservatives are sneakier than the Japanese Imperial Navy ever dreamed of being. 

This was a common question and, of course, one that Hannah-Jones will never answer. Because she can't answer it. And she knows that she'll never be held accountable for her insane conspiracy theories (mostly involving white people). 

Or, at least, that's what she knew. Maybe that's what has her worried the most. If the grift is over for the likes of Claudine Gay, it's not hard to imagine that it will soon be over for people like Nikole Hannah-Jones as well.

We can only hope. We conservatives better get busy with more scheming and plotting. 

***

Tags: CONSPIRACY THEORY HARVARD RACISM NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES

