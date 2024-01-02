IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can

Since Claudine Gay's resignation announcement earlier today, there have been oodles of reactions on X from people celebrating the fate of the clearly unqualified serial plagiarist who is now formerly the Harvard president.

The people who exposed her fraud, like Chris Rufo and Chris Brunet, have been taking well-deserved victory laps. Not so much for the resignation itself, but for the vindication of their reporting. Rufo in particular was vilified by the left, who chose to ignore his reporting and simply attack the messenger.

Others have been celebrating because this was a much-needed win in the fight to abolish the highly destructive DEI agenda that has ruined many of America's once-great educational institutions.

But not everyone was happy about Gay's resignation. Noted race hustler Ibram X. Kendi, for example, claimed that Gay's resignation was only the result of America being racist. Or something. Because that is all Kendi ever has.

We imagine no one told Kendi that elevating an obviously unqualified and unethical person of color to the position of President of Harvard is, in and of itself, highly racist, not to mention counterproductive. (You could try telling him, but he won't hear it.)

Perhaps the best reaction of the day though, was from another race hustler, Nikole Hannah-Jones, who decided to add 'deranged conspiracy theorist' today to her own list of academic and journalistic qualifications.

Well, they got what they wanted from their well-executed plan. https://t.co/SsdhSYYnEk — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 2, 2024

LOL. 'Well-executed plan.' See, everyone? It was all a plot by the conservative white supremacists. Making her president, making her copy her scholarly 'work' from Dr. Carol Swain (among others), making her an antisemite, it was all planned by those evil right-wingers.

As you can imagine, Hannah-Jones' reaction went over on X about as well as we could ever hope for.

Step 1: Encourage Ph.D. student/prof to plagiarize numerous times

Step 2: Get her hired as Harvard President

Step 3: Have her show contempt for Jewish students' safety in front of Congress

Step 4: Expose all the previously encouraged plagiarism



Well executed @real_chrisrufo https://t.co/OfQsIoLDuh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 2, 2024

Man, we knew that Rufo was a smart guy, but this is downright diabolical genius of him.

Claudine Gay, clearly in on the plan, secretly set it in motion years ago by repeatedly engaging in plagiarism that wouldn’t have been tolerated if she’d been a Harvard freshman https://t.co/6KNzT3P5kf — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 2, 2024

Maybe Gay was the conservatives' Manchurian candidate that we secretly installed at Harvard in order to bring it all crashing down.

(Honestly, we kind of like that idea. It's so much better than conservatives 'pouncing' and 'seizing' all the time. We'd buy tickets to the movie.)

The people who want your scalp over a Halloween costume sure are mad their antisemitic pro-Hamas, uneducated plagiarist impostor DEI hire was ousted! https://t.co/uC78sMnWQ5 — Elon’s boots 🥾 𝕏 (@___IBelieve___) January 2, 2024

We're pretty sure you're not allowed to say 'scalp.' You will upset that other Harvard fraud, Elizabeth Warren.

Who is "they"?



Pretty sure she means (((they))) https://t.co/vSkN0Eakhk — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 2, 2024

LOL.

Defending plagiarism to own the cons and bash the Jews. https://t.co/W3cMz8zy4e — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 2, 2024

It only makes sense if you understand people like Kendi and Hannah-Jones for who they are: Communists. They will defend anything, anything at all, if it forwards their goals of destroying America and the West.

Oh! So it’s not her fault for plagiarizing? — NotYourJewishMom🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 2, 2024

It can never be her fault. And, frankly, it's pretty racist of anyone to suggest that it could be. (Sorry, we forgot to load our sarcasm font for that comment.)

Our violins are playing a full-on concerto for Gay, that poor victim.

Victimhood and dishonesty? So unexpected from you! — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 2, 2024

About as unexpected as water being wet.

I remember when us in the right wing cabal forced Gay to plagiarize all those papers.



Fun times — Lucerne Bolvin (@LucerneBolvin) January 2, 2024

It was great. We had meetings and everything. With punch and pie.

The plan:



Step 1) Build time machine

Step 2) Go back in time and fake plagiarize all of Gay's research and papers

Step 3) Come back to current day and accuse her of multiple accounts of plagiarism

Step 4) She gets fired



You really are dumber than a box of rocks. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 2, 2024

Hey, let's not insult boxes of rocks here.

Oh yes - the well-executed plan to make her an antisemitic plagiarist pic.twitter.com/A1GmDOEyPa — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) January 2, 2024

Plan? Maybe don’t say that calling for the “genocide of Jews” isn’t against the rules? Also don’t get caught plagiarizing over a dozen times? — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) January 2, 2024

To be accurate, it was a LOT more than just a dozen times. At last count, the accusations of plagiarism by Gay actually outnumbered the total number of papers she even has to her name. (That's probably some kind of conspiracy too, if you ask Hannah-Jones.)

Yes, it is always important to provide this crucial context whenever Hannah-Jones tweets out her craziness. Given her background, it really comes as zero surprise that she thinks this is all a conspiracy.

This is worse than five Pearl Harbors. https://t.co/NcR9qUJAM0 — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) January 2, 2024

HA. Conservatives are sneakier than the Japanese Imperial Navy ever dreamed of being.

Who is “they” — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) January 2, 2024

Who is "they" and how did "they" make her plagiarize? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 2, 2024

This was a common question and, of course, one that Hannah-Jones will never answer. Because she can't answer it. And she knows that she'll never be held accountable for her insane conspiracy theories (mostly involving white people).

Or, at least, that's what she knew. Maybe that's what has her worried the most. If the grift is over for the likes of Claudine Gay, it's not hard to imagine that it will soon be over for people like Nikole Hannah-Jones as well.

We can only hope. We conservatives better get busy with more scheming and plotting.

***

