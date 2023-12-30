TV Reporter Reminds Us That Immigrants Getting 'Free' Stuff Are Paying Taxes Too
Report: There Are Now More Illegal Immigrants Entering Than American Births

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 30, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

You'll be sentenced to the gulag for wrongthink if you even allude to the far-right, white supremacist "great replacement theory." The theory posits that the border is open so that illegal immigrants of color will outnumber white Americans. 

You can argue over the merits of the racist intent behind the theory, but the theory is proving to be a fact. A chart shows that since August, there have been more illegal immigrants crossing the border than there have been babies born to American citizens.

We learned last week from the Border Patrol that this December is poised to set a record for the number of illegal immigrants entering in one month, surpassing September's total of 269,735. And there's another massive caravan on its way.

We can only hope voters are aware of the immense size of this issue.

Biden did go on television and tell immigrants to "surge to the border" after he was elected.

It's "far-right" and "extreme" for Texas to make crossing the border illegally illegal.

The New York Post has reported on court dates being scheduled as far away as 2035.

Even Democrat mayors like New York City's Eric Adams have said the city is at a "breaking point," and he's restricting bus arrivals into the city. But that's not going to stop the Biden administration from flying immigrants into the city.

We haven't seen the data behind the chart, but it's not hard to believe. White liberals have stopped reproducing so as not to add to climate change.

***

