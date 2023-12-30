Report: There Are Now More Illegal Immigrants Entering Than American Births

You'll be sentenced to the gulag for wrongthink if you even allude to the far-right, white supremacist "great replacement theory." The theory posits that the border is open so that illegal immigrants of color will outnumber white Americans.

You can argue over the merits of the racist intent behind the theory, but the theory is proving to be a fact. A chart shows that since August, there have been more illegal immigrants crossing the border than there have been babies born to American citizens.

Since August, there are officially more arriving each month than there are children being born to American mothers.



And these are just the official encounters -- we don't know how many avoided detection. https://t.co/7Bt52x0385 pic.twitter.com/2APOiICGW0 — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) December 29, 2023

We learned last week from the Border Patrol that this December is poised to set a record for the number of illegal immigrants entering in one month, surpassing September's total of 269,735. And there's another massive caravan on its way.

Almost no one seems to be aware of the immense size and lightning growth of this issue.



According to the mayors, it is already overwhelming essential services in New York, Chicago and other cities. https://t.co/DcMQIUbCOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2023

We can only hope voters are aware of the immense size of this issue.

The Cloward-Piven strategy here is to so overwhelm the system that Americans say yes to a massive amnesty in exchange for making it stop. And then Democrats will have imported enough new voters to flip Texas and then the rest of the country perpetually blue. https://t.co/cXPRteNUQz — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 30, 2023

The Great Replacement isn't a far right conspiracy theory, it's official government policy.pic.twitter.com/tynH2ihBvp — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) December 30, 2023

It's deliberate.



By the end of Biden's term, there will have been more illegal border crossings than in the 18 years before his presidency! pic.twitter.com/WZKVIDPgJH — Eddie (@ICU1010) December 30, 2023

Biden did go on television and tell immigrants to "surge to the border" after he was elected.

These are ‘legal’ immigrants. They will turn into voters. This is the plan. — @amuse (@amuse) December 30, 2023

Honestly, it should be declared a national emergency. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 30, 2023

The annual cost of accommodating the millions of illegals in this country: $451 billion [latest House estimate]



Elections have consequences.



Remember that in November of 2024.



America's Border America's President pic.twitter.com/dLmQwURSbE — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) December 30, 2023

I didn’t realize it’s more than actual births in the US.



If that isn’t replacement I don’t know what is.



What is the motivation here?



Why is the Biden administration suing Texas to keep the illegals flowing in? — Steven Mackey (@stevenmackeyman) December 30, 2023

It's "far-right" and "extreme" for Texas to make crossing the border illegally illegal.

It’s pretty simple. Vote @realDonaldTrump. Close the border. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) December 30, 2023

Biden grants them all parole making them legal immigrants while they await their hearings that are scheduled a decade from now. — @amuse (@amuse) December 30, 2023

The New York Post has reported on court dates being scheduled as far away as 2035.

It appears to be massively coordinated — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) December 30, 2023

Plenty of people are aware and have been talking about it for many years. Politicians just don’t care to fix it. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) December 30, 2023

Even Democrat mayors like New York City's Eric Adams have said the city is at a "breaking point," and he's restricting bus arrivals into the city. But that's not going to stop the Biden administration from flying immigrants into the city.

We haven't seen the data behind the chart, but it's not hard to believe. White liberals have stopped reproducing so as not to add to climate change.

