Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis'

Doug P.  |  1:02 PM on December 30, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying that his city is being overwhelmed by illegal immigrants and has asked President Biden to please secure the border.

Just kidding!

Adams is now asking the federal government to give his city more money while blaming Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegals to sanctuary cities such as NYC. And why shouldn't he? Gov. Abbott is just helping Adams fulfill his promise before becoming mayor: 

That's aged well, hasn't it? Fast forward to today and here's what Adams is saying:

Do any reporters ever cite statements like that and ask Adams, "so, you're saying New York City is no longer a sanctuary city?"

Meanwhile, the New York Post's Miranda Devine has a great thread about who Democrats should be blaming, and how much of the media has gone out of its way to help cover for the person who is actually to blame for this problem: 

"The rest of the media lied"? Shocker!

Also, as we said earlier in this post, Biden isn't alone in deserving blame:

Adams' bluff got called. These Democrats never like it when they're affected by the kinds of policies they support for the rest of us.

*** 

