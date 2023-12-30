Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for Their 'Migrant Crisis'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is saying that his city is being overwhelmed by illegal immigrants and has asked President Biden to please secure the border.

Just kidding!

Adams is now asking the federal government to give his city more money while blaming Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegals to sanctuary cities such as NYC. And why shouldn't he? Gov. Abbott is just helping Adams fulfill his promise before becoming mayor:

"We should protect our immigrants." Period.



Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration. #EricOnNBC — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 20, 2021

That's aged well, hasn't it? Fast forward to today and here's what Adams is saying:

We need federal and state help to resettle and support the remaining 68,000 migrants currently in our care and the thousands of individuals who continue to arrive every single week.



And we need Governor Abbott to stop playing games with innocent lives. (4/5) — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2023

Do any reporters ever cite statements like that and ask Adams, "so, you're saying New York City is no longer a sanctuary city?"

Meanwhile, the New York Post's Miranda Devine has a great thread about who Democrats should be blaming, and how much of the media has gone out of its way to help cover for the person who is actually to blame for this problem:

🧵 @NYCMayor is trying to blame new York’s illegal migrant crisis on Texas busses but that is just a distraction from his pal Joe Biden’s planeloads of illegals flown into New York in the dead of night since summer 2021. 1/ https://t.co/UJUvV8kHeQ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

Where was all the Dem anger when Biden was sending "migrants" to blue cities and states?

We got a tip-off and @nypost photographer Chris Sadowski and I started watching White Plains airport and recorded multiple flights arriving from October 2021. /2 https://t.co/uf1UXYJcC9 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

They kept coming. The @nypost remained the only news organization in New York to cover the story for months. https://t.co/cYlZsgkD33 /3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

The Biden White House can always count on much of the media to help gaslight on their behalf or look the other way at anything that makes them look bad.

There was a brief lull after the heat got too much but the flights soon restarted https://t.co/bvqb1oRSsI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

There were so many planes and we were staking out White Plains so the Biden administration with the assistance of Gov Hochul found overflow airports https://t.co/Ci3vrrZ2qN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

The rest of the media lied about our accurate reporting on Biden’s secret flights https://t.co/rP1R11BGql — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

"The rest of the media lied"? Shocker!

Whistleblowers came forward, but not enough https://t.co/PrahjzOWTt — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

These were the charter airlines making a fortune out of Joe Biden’s human trafficking operation https://t.co/o33svWm8n6 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

We focused on New York but the same charter flights were disgorging illegals all over the country, night after night, in secret. https://t.co/UsEOI2NAY4 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

@lukerosiak did great work on the secret migrant flights https://t.co/yusAybvfKk — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

But the media that services half the country kept lying to their audience and so, apart from ramping up secrecy and telling blatant lies, the Biden administration continued their covert operation to disperse illegals around the country and avoid the optics of overcrowding at the… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

Also, as we said earlier in this post, Biden isn't alone in deserving blame:

Adams is to blame, Miranda. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TDfZKy1SBf — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 29, 2023

Adams' bluff got called. These Democrats never like it when they're affected by the kinds of policies they support for the rest of us.

