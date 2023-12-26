Christianity Today Reports That Jesus Was Asian

Our Favorite Sissy, Harry Sisson, is Back and Scared of Trump Once Again
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Meme

If you've been watching the mainstream news media or scrolling through X this Christmas, you know that the hot take is that Jesus was a Palestinian … even though he died before Palestine existed.

Christianity Today needs to realize that sometimes people just read tweets and don't click through to the articles. A lot of people try to "shock" us by pointing out that Jesus wasn't a white European. Christianity Today tweeted on Christmas Eve that Jesus is Asian and was born in Asia.

Nice clickbait. The "photo essay" shows the nativity scene depicting Jesus as Japanese, Indonesian, or Indian. Yes, Christians around the world follow Jesus and often portray him as a native. But he was born in Asia? Come on.

Christianity Today reports:

Jesus was born in Asia. He was Asian. Yet the preponderance of Christian art that shows him at home in Europe has meant that he is embedded deeply in the popular imagination as Western.

The artists in this photo essay bring him back to Asia—but not to ancient Israel. They make the birth a local event, translating the story into their own cultural contexts. And so we see Jesus wearing, for example, the bone necklace of an Igorot chief (the Indigenous people of northern Luzon, Philippines) or greeted by water buffalo at a roadside pavilion in Thailand.

Some may object to depicting Jesus as anything other than a brown male born into a Jewish family in Bethlehem of Judea in the first century, believing that doing so undermines his historicity. But Christian artists who tackle the subject of the Incarnation are often aiming not at historical realism but at theological meaning.

Ah, we're talking not about "historical realism" but "theological meaning." We get it — Christianity is universal.

We recently reported on Michelangelo Buonarroti's Pietà 2.0, featuring a tattooed Jesus Christ and a transgender Madonna

It's a bad tweet.

We get it — Asian Christians tend to depict Jesus as Asian. But He wasn't born in Asia. This is not a good time to fool around with clickbait questioning where Jesus was born — CNN's Vatican correspondent apparently thinks Bethlehem is in Gaza.

***

