CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew

Merry Christmas, everyone!

We've already told you on this holiday that CNN's Vatican Correspondent Christopher Lamb tweeted, "If Jesus were born today, he would be born in Gaza under rubble." He deleted the tweet after quite a few people informed him in the replies that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, which is not in Gaza.

CNN's doing its best to get in the Christmas spirit and so invited religion commentator Father Edward Beck to tell how to keep faith and joy alive this holiday season, as well as the true story of Christmas.

“The story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into an occupied country, having to flee as refugees into Egypt.” - Father Edward Beck @FrEdwardBeck on @CNN a few minutes ago. @NY_Arch @CardinalDolan pic.twitter.com/EFVsU3i1p4 — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) December 25, 2023

And now, this apparent man of God blocked me. pic.twitter.com/VgUaqUnJCB — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) December 25, 2023

But why would he block you? All you did was post his segment and quote what he said.





Bible Word Count (ESV):



Palestine: 0

Israel: 2,300+ — Razor (@hale_razor) December 25, 2023

What an absolute lunatic. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) December 25, 2023

This is the same guy who told unvaccinated Catholics that they did not deserve to come to Mass. https://t.co/muxXWLOWDp — Alexander de Capo (@volateer) December 25, 2023

I am a Catholic father of nine, and I am so sick of these liberal Priests.



Can we just enjoy Christmas without you pushing a political agenda?



No point in tagging Dolan, Avi. The Bishops won’t do a thing. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 25, 2023

Except that there were no peoples known as 'Palestinians' back then. Jews? Yes. They were abundant. And Jesus was one of them. — newmanian (@newmanian2) December 25, 2023

This clown was sacked by the Rockville Center (Long Island) Diocese in 2021. Why is @CNN still letting him pretend that he’s anything but a fraud? pic.twitter.com/9Lkn8ykD3K — Dovi Safier (@safier) December 25, 2023

Hope he didn't pull anything reaching for that so hard — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 25, 2023

“Palestinian Jew…” wut?



It’s historically and biblically inaccurate tropes (along with the cancer of woke) like this that are the reason millions like us have left the Catholic Church. — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) December 25, 2023

He wants that so badly to be true.

Bless his wayward, misguided heart. — Tenn Bear 🐻 (@akaBarni) December 25, 2023

The epitome of misinformation @FrEdwardBeck — David Norris (@DavidNorris1960) December 25, 2023

CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale has the day off for Christmas.

There were no Palestinians, there were Philistines. But Bethlehem was part of Judea where Jews were from. Stop trying to push a woke history. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) December 25, 2023

Huh? Has this guy ever read the Bible? It says Joseph and Mary were headed to their HOME TOWN to register for the census. How could Jesus be a "refugee", much less "Palestinian"? The term "Palestine" doesn't occur in any records until five centuries later.



And people wonder why… — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) December 25, 2023

“They were homeless.”



A Catholic priest, no less. 🤦‍♂️ — Excel Driver (@KennethKessner) December 25, 2023





This reminds us of when Al Gore informed us Mary and Joesph were homeless.

Where did they find this fraud? — Dan Macgowan (@danpcman) December 25, 2023

Why bring a ridiculous clown like that on TV to make up a bunch of stuff? It's disrespectful to Christians to put a fake Christian on TV like that. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 25, 2023

This is what happens when CNN tries to cover religion.

