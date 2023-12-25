CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew

'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on December 25, 2023
Meme

Merry Christmas, everyone!

We've already told you on this holiday that CNN's Vatican Correspondent Christopher Lamb tweeted, "If Jesus were born today, he would be born in Gaza under rubble." He deleted the tweet after quite a few people informed him in the replies that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, which is not in Gaza.

CNN's doing its best to get in the Christmas spirit and so invited religion commentator Father Edward Beck to tell how to keep faith and joy alive this holiday season, as well as the true story of Christmas.

But why would he block you? All you did was post his segment and quote what he said.


CNN's fact-checker Daniel Dale has the day off for Christmas.

This reminds us of when Al Gore informed us Mary and Joesph were homeless.

This is what happens when CNN tries to cover religion.

***

