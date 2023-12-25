O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on Jesus' Birthplace

Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on December 25, 2023
Meme

On Christmas Eve, while most people were celebrating with their families, going to Christmas Mass, or simply trying to finish all of their gift wrapping, the liberal media decided that it would be a great time to educate people about what it would be like for Jesus if he were born today.

As usual, however, what they managed to accomplish was to display their own incompetence. Christopher Lamb, CNN's Vatican Correspondent (so, you know, someone you would imagine would have a pretty good background in history, not to mention Christianity) decided to tweet out a video that claimed that if Jesus was born in 2023, it would be under the rubble in Gaza.

Lamb deleted the tweet after several hours, but not before we got it, and not before X gave him a pretty good lesson about knowing just the most simple, basic facts before tweeting.

For full disclosure, technically, Lamb was not the original person making this claim. He was quoting a Lutheran pastor who was making this statement. But Lamb still chose to quote him in a tweet, probably thinking the claim was quite clever, and CNN still chose to air this historical ignorance (the video is still up).

It ... did not go well. 

First up was Twitchy's own Chad Felix Greene with a handy map to help Lamb and CNN out. 

Others soon chimed in wondering what the actual qualifications were for someone to become the 'CNN Vatican Correspondent.' 

It's not as if Bethlehem is some lost city of Judean civilization, the location of which confounds Biblical scholars to this day. It doesn't take Indiana Jones to discover its secret location.

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, 'It's not that the members of the liberal media are ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

We tried singing that, but it just doesn't have the same ring to it, does it? 

We are now beginning to wonder if CNN's Vatican Correspondent has ever actually BEEN to Bethlehem. It seems pretty doubtful.

Truth and facts can never hold a candle to the narrative when it comes to what the media chooses to report. 

Lamb managed to avoid the dreaded Community Note, but only because he deleted his tweet. Probably after his 8-year-old nephew showed him what Google Earth is. 

Maybe Lamb asked the Gaza Health Ministry for the location instead of asking Siri. 

And there's another pretty salient fact that CNN and Lamb chose to ignore. 

Oh, we're getting there, though. We're getting there. 

Now, that is a bold claim. But at least for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023, we're happy to give the title to Lamb.

Until another CNN correspondent comes around with an even stupider tweet to wrest the title away from him. 

***

