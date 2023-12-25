O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on Jesus' Birthplace

On Christmas Eve, while most people were celebrating with their families, going to Christmas Mass, or simply trying to finish all of their gift wrapping, the liberal media decided that it would be a great time to educate people about what it would be like for Jesus if he were born today.

As usual, however, what they managed to accomplish was to display their own incompetence. Christopher Lamb, CNN's Vatican Correspondent (so, you know, someone you would imagine would have a pretty good background in history, not to mention Christianity) decided to tweet out a video that claimed that if Jesus was born in 2023, it would be under the rubble in Gaza.

Lamb deleted the tweet after several hours, but not before we got it, and not before X gave him a pretty good lesson about knowing just the most simple, basic facts before tweeting.

For full disclosure, technically, Lamb was not the original person making this claim. He was quoting a Lutheran pastor who was making this statement. But Lamb still chose to quote him in a tweet, probably thinking the claim was quite clever, and CNN still chose to air this historical ignorance (the video is still up).

It ... did not go well.

First up was Twitchy's own Chad Felix Greene with a handy map to help Lamb and CNN out.

Can someone buy CNN a map of the Holy Land? pic.twitter.com/WrkpBJlB0c — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 24, 2023

Others soon chimed in wondering what the actual qualifications were for someone to become the 'CNN Vatican Correspondent.'

It is a pretty damning indictment that the Vatican correspondent for CNN does not know the geographic location for Bethlehem. https://t.co/GSOvCDDNT3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 24, 2023

The Vatican Correspondent for CNN apparently does not know where Jesus was born.



Not a great sign for a news network. https://t.co/oU4bAS1Z0N — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 24, 2023

CNN's Vatican Correspondent thinks Bethlehem is in Gaza.



Because of course he does https://t.co/zs00dIQacB — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 24, 2023

It's not as if Bethlehem is some lost city of Judean civilization, the location of which confounds Biblical scholars to this day. It doesn't take Indiana Jones to discover its secret location.

CNN’s Vatican correspondent should take a look at a map.🗺️ Bethlehem is nowhere near Gaza, and someone tasked with reporting on the center of Roman Catholicism✝️ should know that. This reveals the biblical illiteracy of legacy media newsrooms. https://t.co/UVnmDGsHD4 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) December 24, 2023

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, 'It's not that the members of the liberal media are ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.'

O little town of Gaza

How still we see thee lie

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep

The silent stars go by https://t.co/pG1pbun2ak — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 24, 2023

We tried singing that, but it just doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?

A Bible w/ a map is in order. https://t.co/Z9lyiWj1yj — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) December 24, 2023

We are now beginning to wonder if CNN's Vatican Correspondent has ever actually BEEN to Bethlehem. It seems pretty doubtful.

Behold modern journalism. A map & 10 seconds of research can’t get in the way of an agenda. https://t.co/PeBupsWfwr — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) December 24, 2023

Truth and facts can never hold a candle to the narrative when it comes to what the media chooses to report.

Can we get a community note here @NoteNeeded. Bethlehem is in the West Bank, not Gaza. smhhttps://t.co/75MDsKrYt7 https://t.co/xe0rXKK7d2 pic.twitter.com/waSu9RcvRR — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) December 24, 2023

Lamb managed to avoid the dreaded Community Note, but only because he deleted his tweet. Probably after his 8-year-old nephew showed him what Google Earth is.

Maybe Lamb asked the Gaza Health Ministry for the location instead of asking Siri.

They generally don't let Jews live in Gaza these days. https://t.co/HLrWU9I8t8 — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) December 24, 2023

And there's another pretty salient fact that CNN and Lamb chose to ignore.

Vatican Correspondent for @CNN exploiting the birth of Christ for political purposes.



BTW @ctrlamb perhaps you should invest in a map. https://t.co/CcGoB6AXIs — KRYSTAL In FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) December 24, 2023

You can't possibly hate journalists enough. https://t.co/MvaGSWcy8D — Chad Whitfield (@ChadWhit1k) December 24, 2023

You don't hate journos enough. You think you do. But you don't. https://t.co/qugtYXhwTx pic.twitter.com/hUFAIUPz88 — CJ and the Beer 🎄🎁🎅 (@youarethejokes) December 24, 2023

Oh, we're getting there, though. We're getting there.

Meet the dumbest CNN guy on the planet. https://t.co/RKilYK6b4m — Oregon Mtn Guy (@ORMtnGuy) December 24, 2023

Now, that is a bold claim. But at least for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023, we're happy to give the title to Lamb.

Until another CNN correspondent comes around with an even stupider tweet to wrest the title away from him.

