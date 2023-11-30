Neither Stunning Nor Brave: 'Artist' Remakes Pieta With Tattooed Jesus, Trans Madonna

Yawn.

That's all we have to say to this latest piece of 'art work' depicting Jesus Christ and Madonna.

Michelangelo Buonarroti's Pietà 2.0 with tattooed Jesus Christ and trans Madonna. pic.twitter.com/nMtnBqQ4nf — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

This stopped being edgy twenty years ago.

Now do Mohammed. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) November 30, 2023

Not a chance. They're not that edgy or brave.

Now this is art.

Funny how they only do this with Christian iconography, it’s such a boring and completely safe version of “look mom! Look how edgy I am!”



You want to actually be subversive, why not do one of the other religions like Islam or Judaism? Or any other religion? — Luka Hein (@onedonebun) November 30, 2023

Because they're not subversive, just anti-Christian.

Everything about this is just so boring and unoriginal. https://t.co/hbcjSjqvfp — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 30, 2023

Very boring and incredibly unoriginal.

Guys, I have been subversed and I have definitely never seen anything like this with mine eyes before bc it’s super edgy and v. stunning and brave and hasn’t at all been done to death. https://t.co/wZYTvH3Mok — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 1, 2023

Never seen anything like this. Nope, not ever. This is a first.

The purpose of modern art is insult. https://t.co/rhdqunsIcX — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 30, 2023

Yes it is.

Is this supposed to be edgy or something?



Because it's like the safest "art" you can do these days.



Boring. https://t.co/uImmALvh7N — RBe (@RBPundit) November 30, 2023

It really is safe.

And not particularly good.

CC @JustStop_Oil here is your next target if you want to protest something. I will make a donation if you get this one. https://t.co/LarpOuUW8W — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 30, 2023

For some reason, we think they won't deface this one.

I regret to inform you that the NPCs are trying to "art" again: https://t.co/Mn7XM1Mpby — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) November 30, 2023

Even the quotes around 'art' don't mock it enough.

Ok. Thats it.



I’m now officially in favor of blasphemy laws. https://t.co/t8GiN5y9Zs — Laughing Lynx (@LaughingLynx1) November 30, 2023

It's so tempting, isn't it?

Enough is enough you heathens https://t.co/vKKnG5iDpG pic.twitter.com/RVzqxkfItJ — RAT PT 01 (@doyouevenlift25) November 30, 2023

Deus vult, indeed.

Yes. Yes, it does.

“When art becomes merely shock value, our sense of humanity is slowly degraded.” — Roger Scruton https://t.co/LUxrVhhwsM — Kevin Gregory (@KevinDGregory) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

Very well said.

The left doesn't know how to create beauty all they can do is pervert and destroy it. Their entire purpose is to destroy a beautiful civilization that Western ppl/ Christians created and replace it with horror and abominations https://t.co/o6NuADSJ5F — DesiC. (@GodLovesYou2000) November 30, 2023

That's all the Left does.

I just want to say a few things here.



1.) I’m not religious but this is very disrespectful to Christians. This would never be tolerated for any other religion (Muslims would kill you for defacing Muhammad.)



2.) If we have to respect your values, why can’t you respect others? https://t.co/fqn8U4m76i — Optimus ⛩️ (@SubToOptimus) November 30, 2023

Because they're -- at best -- hypocrites.

They glorify ugliness, they revere mockery, and aspire to little else than perverting beauty.



It's been said a million times but Tolkien's quote becomes ever more poignant, evil cannot create it can only pervert and destroy what good has made. https://t.co/GuhxG60ZQk — Clint (@Clint_McG) November 30, 2023

Tolkien was a smart, smart man.

This sort of C- "art" was vaguely edgy when Piss Christ was a thing. In 1987. https://t.co/izUhezKM6f — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

And even then, only very, very vaguely.

Siri, show me the opposite of genius https://t.co/WbgIFLdahf — Peter Whittle (@prwhittle) November 30, 2023

This would be it.

Look God, I know you’re testing me with this but I hope you realize I have failed exams in the past https://t.co/M7LbjL6cK6 — monk_05 (@monk0576) December 1, 2023

We appreciate the sense of humor.

The Left deserves to be mocked ceaselessly over this, because that's all they deserve. They're not even worth outrage, just derision.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!