Neither Stunning Nor Brave: 'Artist' Remakes Pieta With Tattooed Jesus, Trans Madonna

Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy

Yawn.

That's all we have to say to this latest piece of 'art work' depicting Jesus Christ and Madonna.

This stopped being edgy twenty years ago.

Not a chance. They're not that edgy or brave.

Now this is art.

Because they're not subversive, just anti-Christian.

Very boring and incredibly unoriginal.

Never seen anything like this. Nope, not ever. This is a first.

Recommended

Journalist Still Going After That Kid Who Wore 'Blackface' to Chiefs Game
Brett T.
Yes it is.

It really is safe.

And not particularly good.

For some reason, we think they won't deface this one.

Even the quotes around 'art' don't mock it enough.

It's so tempting, isn't it?

Deus vult, indeed.

Yes. Yes, it does.

Very well said.

That's all the Left does.

Because they're -- at best -- hypocrites.

Tolkien was a smart, smart man.

And even then, only very, very vaguely.

This would be it.

We appreciate the sense of humor.

The Left deserves to be mocked ceaselessly over this, because that's all they deserve. They're not even worth outrage, just derision. 

***

