Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitchy

We've recently done a couple of posts on "Civil War," a film coming next spring that features the "Loyalist States" fighting off the "Florida Alliance" and the "Western Forces." Here's how it allegedly breaks down in the movie:

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the trailer:

We're not sure if that's what inspired this podcast host to wish us "morons" good luck in the upcoming civil war. President Joe Biden has already assured us that you'll need more than an AR-15 if you want to take on the federal government — you'll need F-15s and maybe a nuke. (How'd that work out in Afghanistan?)

We forget who said it, but some liberal pundit worried about the National Guard protecting Joe Biden's inauguration — most of them probably voted for Trump, after all. Could they be trusted?

What if Donald Trump is commander in chief when this alleged "civil war" breaks out? Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey said just last month that Trump is "openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies if he seizes power again."

Good luck with your podcast, moron.

***

