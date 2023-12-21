Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army

We've recently done a couple of posts on "Civil War," a film coming next spring that features the "Loyalist States" fighting off the "Florida Alliance" and the "Western Forces." Here's how it allegedly breaks down in the movie:

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the trailer:

The first trailer for Alex Garland’s ‘CIVIL WAR’, starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemons.



In theaters on April 26. pic.twitter.com/FLNXvVW7zU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023

We're not sure if that's what inspired this podcast host to wish us "morons" good luck in the upcoming civil war. President Joe Biden has already assured us that you'll need more than an AR-15 if you want to take on the federal government — you'll need F-15s and maybe a nuke. (How'd that work out in Afghanistan?)

Good luck with your Civil War morons. We have the fucking army. — I Smoked Rudy Giuliani (@BlackKnight10k) December 20, 2023

We forget who said it, but some liberal pundit worried about the National Guard protecting Joe Biden's inauguration — most of them probably voted for Trump, after all. Could they be trusted?

Shaking in my boots pic.twitter.com/VMj1Nm7HWV — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) December 20, 2023

Lolz. No one is afraid of a bunch of trans dudes with a week of weapons training. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) December 20, 2023

Yes, you do in fact have the Fucking Army at your disposal 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dRJrZ0aJZK — mewrei (@_mewrei_) December 20, 2023

Tell us you know nothing about asymmetrical warfare without telling us you know nothing about asymmetrical warfare. — Toshiro Grendel (@ToshiroGrendel) December 20, 2023

You mean the clip-klop army complaining about having to do PT and training in the field? The army that encourages genital mutilation? The army that missed it's recruiting goals by tens of thousands? That army? Yeah. Not worried. — React Survival Adventure & Field Equipment (@ReactSafe) December 20, 2023

I find it hilarious that you think all military personnel would just be willing to fight other Americans. 😂 — J. C. 🇺🇸 (@CombatVetPH) December 20, 2023

Your army gets confused about bathroom signage. — .•°*•.•°🌹Miss Mary🌹°•.•*°•. (@MissMaryCovfefe) December 20, 2023

What if the army doesn’t side with you? — 🕷️ (@R0b0tSp1der) December 21, 2023

Yeah, you have all the branches of the "military" pic.twitter.com/X5TkTmBTV6 — dbetzel (@dbetzel) December 20, 2023

The army that doesn’t want to fight… or train… or do calisthenics… or get out of bed… — captain crunch thee cereal killer ⬜️ 🇮🇪 (@SeanGallaway1) December 21, 2023

We won’t be fighting the army, will be fighting liberals — SpaceWeatherNews (@SunWeatherMan) December 21, 2023

Who do you think makes up most of the combat focused units in the military? Biden voters? — burner revival (@IronMarshmellow) December 21, 2023

Your faith in the crumbling authority of the state and its weak old men is astounding. — NeoColonial (@neo_colonial) December 21, 2023

Right because they are a monolith right? — John - that’s all (@thedizzle28) December 21, 2023

I know this is bait, but people do actually think this — Jethro (@GodsTopGuy) December 21, 2023

I'm not sure a bunch of Antifa with pepper spray and umbrellas qualify as an Army. More of a magic the gathering convention as far as fear scale goes. — Shifty Capone (@Shifty4u2) December 21, 2023

They’re not on your side. lol. 😂 — The Duke of Northumberland (@Bagehot99) December 20, 2023

Hahaha Biden is the commander in chief loser — I Smoked Rudy Giuliani (@BlackKnight10k) December 20, 2023

What if Donald Trump is commander in chief when this alleged "civil war" breaks out? Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey said just last month that Trump is "openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies if he seizes power again."

Good luck with your podcast, moron.

