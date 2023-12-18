Here's How the States Line Up in Upcoming 'Civil War' Movie

Wajahat Ali Says Israel Has Squandered the Goodwill It Had After October 7
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 18, 2023
A24

As Twitchy reported last week, production company A24 released the trailer for its upcoming movie, "Civil War." Some screenwriter saw all the rhetoric about a civil war on X and decided to make a screenplay out of it. If you missed the trailer, here it is again:

A lot of people thought it was inconceivable that California and Texas would join up to form the "Western Forces." A new map, however, clears that up. California and Texas are their own republics, while Oregon and Washington have teamed up with Idado to form the "Western Forces." Then there is the "Florida Alliance" and the "Loyalist States." We'll assume the loyalist states are the good guys.

'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
Back in 2020, Amy Siskind posted a map of the United States of Canada and Jesusland. Even that would make more sense.

We don't know who the president is in the trailer, but Joe Biden has assured us you'd need F-15s and maybe a nuke if you thought you could overthrow the government — your AR-15s don't stand a chance. So the loyalist states win.

