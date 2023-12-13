Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This...
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 13, 2023
Twitter

We've seen a lot of talk on X about an impending "civil war" as red states and blue states seem to get farther apart ideologically and legislatively. In reality, the closest thing to a civil war we've seen is a debate on "Hannity" between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Some screenwriter in Hollywood decided to make a screenplay out of the "civil war" idea. Not only that, but producers greenlit the idea and hired a crew to actually film it. We're getting a preview from production company A24, and it's causing a lot of head-scratching. The trailer refers to the White House issuing warnings to the "Western Forces" of California and Texas and something called "The Florida Alliance."

This is gonna flop so hard:

Yeah, yeah, we get it … it's a "cautionary tale."

If any state has had "serious" talk about secession, it's California.

We were assured that President Joe Biden was going to unite the country, so the premise is laughable.

Solid point.

We're still laughing at the thought that they're shooting journalists on sight.

We've also been assured that you'd need F-15s and maybe even a nuclear weapon to go up against the federal government, so how did things get this far?

A lot of people are wondering if this is a sequel to Netflix's "Leave the World Behind":

***

