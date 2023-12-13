Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side

We've seen a lot of talk on X about an impending "civil war" as red states and blue states seem to get farther apart ideologically and legislatively. In reality, the closest thing to a civil war we've seen is a debate on "Hannity" between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Some screenwriter in Hollywood decided to make a screenplay out of the "civil war" idea. Not only that, but producers greenlit the idea and hired a crew to actually film it. We're getting a preview from production company A24, and it's causing a lot of head-scratching. The trailer refers to the White House issuing warnings to the "Western Forces" of California and Texas and something called "The Florida Alliance."

This is gonna flop so hard:

The first trailer for Alex Garland’s ‘CIVIL WAR’, starring Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemons.



In theaters on April 26. pic.twitter.com/FLNXvVW7zU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 13, 2023

Yeah, yeah, we get it … it's a "cautionary tale."

This is probably the most irresponsible movie release yet. Its like the government *wants* to manifest this into the public zeitgeist. — Lance Legion (@LancesLegion) December 13, 2023

If any state has had "serious" talk about secession, it's California.

You really put Texas and California on the same side and made journalists the heroes? pic.twitter.com/8M2mHDGd54 — Aeryn Rae (@aeryn_rae) December 13, 2023

Stop, I can only get so erect... pic.twitter.com/X1PTFy3Y5K — HrrlBrrllyHrrjack the WASP Overlord (@HrrlH) December 13, 2023

Violence porn written by & made for people who don't understand violence — Tiger 🏴‍☠️ (@tigerjvideo) December 13, 2023

Conservative bad, liberal good. This is going to be the messaging. I already know. — j3tgrl (@j3tgrl) December 13, 2023

California and Texas being on the same team completely ruins the cinematic suspension of disbelief. It really is just that unlikely, lol. — Ryan Herbert (@RyHerbs) December 13, 2023

I love when directors go the extra mile to add realism. Like the guy in the thumbnail, spot on!



I mean my boy did 2 tours in Iraq & he's ALWAYS saying "90% of Army snipers are gay bleach-blonde Asian men in ghillie suits & nail polish".



Love your attention to detail 👏👏👏 — Josh Jaouli (@DurableCashflow) December 13, 2023

Listen, I know all your money is wrapped up in California and you had to make them look like the good ones. But they are not. They would be the ones burnt out. You are so out of touch to think Texas would ever befriend the worst state in the country. — Squirrelmob (@Squirrelmob75) December 13, 2023

CA and TX forming the Western Forces like pic.twitter.com/0mLNrSQaNN — El Señor De Los Memes (@UltimoLegend) December 13, 2023

Just what the country needs right now 😭 — Batchelor (@batchnotnormal) December 13, 2023

We were assured that President Joe Biden was going to unite the country, so the premise is laughable.

Without even watching the film, if It doesn’t include country folk chilling and living their best lives with a thriving local economy devoid of government interference then it’s too unrealistic to take seriously. — Seth Jones 🎸🦅 (@TheAmericarnage) December 13, 2023

I missed the part about California conquering Texas on its way to invading Washington DC to save the world from the three term president with the Gavin Newsom hairdo. I’ll wait for the prequel. — Little (@ericrlittle) December 13, 2023

Hard pass — Christy 🇺🇸 (@Theriotcc) December 13, 2023

This is toned down from what leftists think happened on January 6th — Jon (@Patriotic_Jon) December 13, 2023

Solid point.

Nope. Pass. — Scott Fairbanks (@Sxottlan) December 13, 2023

I genuinely laughed my ass off throughout the trailer. Might actually watch — Rad Fleck (@beanosimmons) December 13, 2023

We're still laughing at the thought that they're shooting journalists on sight.

We've also been assured that you'd need F-15s and maybe even a nuclear weapon to go up against the federal government, so how did things get this far?

A lot of people are wondering if this is a sequel to Netflix's "Leave the World Behind":

Netflix film called "Leave The World Behind" produced by the Obamas includes a scene demonizing white people.



White people are the only group you’re allowed and celebrated to be racist towards and it will be put into movies by the most influential people. pic.twitter.com/WxyIYmzGOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2023

Also, Kevin Bacon plays a crazed, gun-toting, conspiracy theory-spouting survivalist who refuses to help the liberal heroes, but at least the Obamas kept the subtext really subtle: pic.twitter.com/Mp924f6AgC — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 11, 2023





