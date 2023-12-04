People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7

No matter how many times this video is shown, there are still people who believe Israel delayed its release because it was staging the whole thing … it's just IDF propaganda. The Israeli Embassy screened for journalists the 45-minute compilation of video taken from social media of the slaughter of more than a thousand Israelis on October 7. Israeli actress Gal Gadot tried to arrange a screening at a Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, but of course, Hamas sympathizers tried to disrupt the screening. The video was even screened for members of the House of Representatives:

The screening just wrapped up and the overall reaction from members is stunned silence. Many seem at a loss for words. Numerous members crying. Have been told by multiple people that it’s hard to believe things like this are happening in 2023. — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

These threads are a little long, but stick with it … two men who've seen the video explain what they saw:

Alex Plitsas is on the board of The Atlantic Council.

🧵



I just witnessed ~45 minutes of footage of the October 7th terrorist attack at the @AtlanticCouncil courtesy of @IsraelinUSA along with colleagues from think tanks across the ideological spectrum. What I saw was worse than I’ve ever seen.



Pure evil.



***Trigger Warning*** — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

The video footage is a compilation from GoPro cameras, cell phones, CCTV, radio intercepts, and social media from the terrorists and the victims. It was unedited without editorializing and strung together in sequence. In many cases, you saw both the terrorist and the victims view — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

In total, the murders of 140 people are captured, which is approximately 10% of the total of those killed during the attack. Much of the footage is available on Telegram

and was broadcasted by Hamas terrorists. So those saying it’s not true are not telling you the truth. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Having worked encounter terrorism at the Pentagon during the Isis fight, and as a psychological operation specialist who has conducted counterpropaganda, I can tell you unequivocally that what I saw was worse than the Isis videos I’ve had to review in the course of my duties. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

One of the more chilling and vile aspects of this attack that differs from videos I’ve seen of both Al-Qaeda and Isis atrocities is the maniacal laughter and the joy that the terrorists expressed while torturing and murdering unarmed civilians to include women and small children. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There have been assertions that Hamas leaders were unaware of the slaughter of civilians and that the targets were military. It is very clear from radio intercepts that were sent back to Gaza that terrorist communicated that they were slaughtering civilians & used those words. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Throughout the entire ordeal as it was captured on film, the terrorist can be heard invoking the name of God as they killed scores of innocent people. They referred to themselves as heroes as they call their parents and friends to brag about what they’re doing and laugh. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There are many instances in which terrorists entered the homes of civilians on Kibbutzim where they executed women and children hiding in their bedroom. Group leaders directed terrorists with them to shoot survivors in the head to kill them. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

In one particularly chilling scene, a father and his two young sons run to the shelter in their underwear. A terrorist throws a grenade inside, and the father jumps on it and dies. The boys run inside, and one of them has lost an eye. A terrorist enters & grabs a Coke from the… — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Both of the young boys are hysterically, crying and bleeding as they call for their father. The terrorist first grabs of a bottle with clear liquid and ask if it’s water. The boys say they want their mom. The terrorist takes the Coca-Cola and leaves as nothing had happened — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

The Hamas terrorists in all of the videos were men who ranged in age from what appeared to be there, 20s through their 40s or 50s. There were multiple generations involved. Many war, military style gear, while others were in flip-flops and jeans. They all had weapons. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

The men begin by going through a hole in the fence in Gaza, driving pick up trucks and motorcycles as they approach the music festival and Israeli communities. They are all smiling, chanting, and carrying RPGs, AK-47s, snd grenades. They had come to kill and terrorize civilians. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

The scenes at the music festival and kibbutzim was that of a massacre of unarmed civilians. Purposefully targeted and mowed down as if they weren’t even even human. Scores of dead bodies shot , battered, and burned. They ranged from infants to the elderly in age. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There are also several instances of decapitated bodies. In one scene, a humus, terrorist, casually decapitates, and Israeli soldier, whose helmet is still on, and then walks around with it, like it’s a prize. Many terrorists wanted selfies or photos with dead bodies. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Throughout the ordeal, the terrorists refer to the victims as “dogs,” “Jews,” and “Jew son of a bitch!” It was clear they were targeted for their faith. Hamas recorded the atrocities for their base and to further terrorize civilians in pursuit of their aims. That’s terrorism. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There were also numerous scenes throughout the ordeal in which terrorists continued to abuse and shoot dead bodies to the point that leaders of the terrorist group on the ground. We’re ordering them to save ammunition to kill more people. They laughed and smiled as they did it. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There were also scores of burned corpses. Some of them were burned to death in their homes where they were trapped. Others were set on fire and shot either before or after. Terrorists can be seen looking in the windows of homes where you see small children, firing or light a fire — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Eventually, the terrorists take hostages. There are many scenes where Hamas terrorists are loading civilians, who are injured, into vehicles to drive to Gaza. In one a man’s arm has been blown off. Again the terrorists cheer and laugh as they drive towards Gaza in pickups. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

At no point was there a political statement made about a Palestinian state or historic grievances. Just pure, unadulterated, cruel violence and sociopathic laughter and enjoyment by those committing some of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever witnessed. They actually enjoyed it. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There was not a single instance in which I witnessed a terrorist wince or squirm before or after inflicting grievous, bodily harm, torture, or murder. In many cases, they simply moved on, as if nothing had happened. This was after killing, unarmed women and children. It was evil. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

There were some instances in which the terrorists moved with military precision to the extent they were trained to do so, and in others, they set on dead bodies, like a pack of wild dogs, kicking and screaming at dead civilians. Spitting on them in some cases. Again, celebrating. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

Not since Isis have I seen this type of ideological driven violence. no small cell of sociopaths or mentally ill people. This was 2,500 Hamas terrorists who participated in a slaughter and the largest execution of Jewish civilians in a single day since the holocaust, gleefully. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) November 30, 2023

What was also jarring was the reactions and faces of the Israeli civilians at the music festival or in their homes as they hid for their lives, while being hunted like prey. You could see the terror on their faces as their last moments were spent praying for their lives & crying — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

In another stomach turning scene, Hamas terrorists move slowly into bedrooms where women and children were hiding under their beds, quivering in fear and spent their last moments crying for their loved before being shot and executed. Cold and callous. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

In another scene, a terrorist used and Israeli civilians phone to call his parents. He called to tell his mother and father that he had executed 10 Jews, which he explained joyfully to which his parents responded with tears of joy and praise to God. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

In yet another scene, a Hamas terrorist films himself standing up in the back of a pick up truck filled with wounded hostages, proclaiming that he and his fellow terrorists are heroes. He was proud of what he had done, and was beaming with a smile from ear to ear. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

Finally, when it was time to go, Hamas terrorists loaded hostages in the backs of pickup trucks, other vehicles, and motorcycles to set off for Gaza. Many continued to abuse the dead bodies on the way back and filmed it, beaming with pride like they were game hunting. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

As they arrived in Gaza, they were greeted by cheering crowds, who rushed to the vehicles in an attempt to further abuse dead bodies or hostages. Some being hit with pieces of wood and others being spit on. By the actions and looks. It appeared that they wanted to be part of it. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

Finally, the film concludes with a compilation of abused, burnt, desecrated, executed dead bodies. There were more children than I wanted to count. Many bodies were so badly burned. You couldn’t tell age or gender. Only size gave away children children. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

Suffice to say that never again is now. The number of terrorists and heinous violence committed against the backdrop of maniacal laughter and joy makes it clear Hamas can no longer exist as an armed group. It must be destroyed and it’s leaders hunted to the ends of the Earth. — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) December 1, 2023

Here is corroboration from John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the War Institute:

I just watched the roughly 45-minute footage of October 7th at a private screening in NYC. Here are my immediate thoughts minutes after watching it. 🧵 — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

The video is a compilation of mainly Hamas GoPro cameras/cellphones carried by hundreds of the terrorists, but it also includes Israeli CCTV, car dash cams, traffic cams, first responder cell videos to piece together before, during, and after single events of the massacre. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

The video starts w/ Hamas terrorists riding in the back of trucks armed with AK-47s, RPGs, & a few heavy machine guns, through a cut in the border wall. The terrorists all screaming with joy, yelling over & over “Allahu Akbar!” More trucks & motorcycles into Israel behind them. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

First scene is on a hwy in Southern Israel from a vehicle dash cam, over 10 terrorists spread out, shooting down cars, bullets come through the glass, then to Hamas GoPro engaging the car, they approach & shoot the man & woman in the car at close range to ensure they were dead. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Next a Kibbutz entrance gate CCTV, Hamas terrorist walk up to the gate hoping to sneak in but closed, they walk off camera. Civilian car approaches the gate which starts to open. The terrorist fire at their windows at close range, make sure all dead, and walk into the Kibbutz. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

A home CCTV footage in the Kibbutz, a father in his underwear (looks to have just woken) frantically carrying his two sons, running, boys also in underwear (both appear between 8-12 like my son). Another camera shows them leave the house & enter a shelter in their backyard. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Seconds later a Hamas approaches the shelter the father and sons entered, looks in, and then throws a grenade into it. The father falls out of the shelter dead, clearly having attempted to stand between his sons and the terrorist. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

The boys are pulled out of the shelter over their dead father’s body by a terrorist. They are taken back into the house, put on the couch in the house. Now sounds vividly of their moans of pain, blood from their injuries covering them, the boys talking to each other “Dad is dead” — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

The older brother trying to comfort the younger, covered in blood now. “Can you see out of your eye? No? Not at all?” “No I can’t see anything.” The terrorist next to them going through their fridge picking out the water and coke to drink. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

CCTV footage in a kindergarten. A lone teacher hiding in a room, trying to use kid nap pads to hide. Hamas terrorists enter, searching rooms, looks into her room & fires at her. Terrorist enter the room, makes sure she is dead, puts her on his shoulder and carries her away. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Scenes of the Nova music festival. Young kids dancing with Hamas paragliders in the distance. Gunfire. Then teenagers running in chaos. First in cars, then hundreds abandoning their cars and running in mass into an open field as Hamas terrorist show up. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Hamas footage of their vehicles arriving to the festival, terrorists jumping out to all fire at the teenagers running through the field. One of the Hamas heavy machine guns mounted in the back of a pickup opens fires. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Then Hamas entering the festival. Firing wildly into the porta johns. Footage of petrified Israeli teenagers hiding in those porta johns. Then videos of the bodies and blood in the porta johns. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Tens of Israeli teenagers hiding in a large dumpster of black trash bags. A few seconds later a first responder video of just dead bodies in the dumpster. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

First responders arriving to the festival, calling out as they get to a food/bar tent “I have 1 dead, 2..3,4,5 dead” “is anyone alive?” “please let me know if you are alive,” only to then look over the bar counter to see tens of civilians bodies laying on top of each other. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Rape & targeting of the young women at the festival. 1st a video of a group of more than 5 teenage girls scared, shaking huddled together in a tent. Hamas terrorist enters the tent. All girls handcuffed walked out of the tent now all bloodied faces. Some put in different vehicles — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

One girl from the original huddle, from the line walked out, separated and put into a jeep. Later same girl moved, pants covered in blood just around anus to front of pants. More photos of dead teenage women laying in the field of the festival, no pants, legs appear broken. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Beheadings. One scene shows Hamas in a Kibbutz screaming at a dead elderly Israeli man, stepping on his head and then asking for the garden hoe nearby. The Hamas terrorist strikes at the old mans need repeatedly trying to behead him. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Later scene a Hamas terrorist takes a knife and quickly severs the head of an IDF soldier, helmet still on his head, and walks off with the soldier’s head leaving his body. Other photos of just heads in a field flattened from some type smashing. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

Many scenes of burned bodies. Bodies frozen in awkward positions in vehicles, on the highways, in their homes and burned to ashy skeletons. It gave me memories of visiting concentration camps of Dachau and seeing the photos of the holocaust. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

From a military lens I saw Hamas fighters with training, leaders giving orders to kill systematically, conserving ammo. Orders “Shot them just once in the head, save your ammo.” I heard their communication back to leaders in Gaza with radios. Also terrorist with no training. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

1 Hamas terrorist used an Israeli woman’s cellphone to call his parents “Father I am in...I just killed 10 jews, their blood is in my hands, thank god, tell mom, your son is killing jews.” The man (dad) and woman (mom) he is talking to just yell & reply “kill, kill, kill.” — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

I've seen my share of evil firsthand around the world in wars of the Middle East/Ukraine/etc. I've seen heinous cruelty/dehumanization/mutilations. I've looked evil men in the eye. But I've never seen so many evil men (hundreds, thousands) show such joy in committing their acts. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

I understand now why this video must be selectively shown. You can't watch it without be in some way traumatized. I will never forget the children. Photo after photo of dead children in their PJs. Mickey Mouse, Stitch (my daughter loves at the moment). Covered in blood. Dead. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

I hated having to watch the video. You can’t unsee the evil shown in it. No one should want to see it, but the horrors of that day should never be forgotten. Never rationalized away. The phrase in my head the whole time “Never Again” from the past, but I was watching it again. — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) December 4, 2023

They enjoyed it. And yet hundreds of thousands of people around the globe are marching in the streets with Palestinian flags implicitly endorsing what Hamas did on October 7 — Israel somehow deserved it. Hamas started this war; they chose it. And yes, we've seen video of Palestinian men and boys in the streets cheering on the terrorists as they drive by with unconscious hostages in their truck beds.

This was the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust and we have rape apologists in Congress.

This ends when Hamas is wiped out. There is no reasoning with these animals.

