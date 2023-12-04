Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's Mayoral Campaign Ad Has a MASSIVE Problem
What Is Going on With John Fetterman?

People Describe What They've Seen in That Video of Hamas Atrocities on October 7

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 04, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

No matter how many times this video is shown, there are still people who believe Israel delayed its release because it was staging the whole thing … it's just IDF propaganda. The Israeli Embassy screened for journalists the 45-minute compilation of video taken from social media of the slaughter of more than a thousand Israelis on October 7. Israeli actress Gal Gadot tried to arrange a screening at a Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, but of course, Hamas sympathizers tried to disrupt the screening. The video was even screened for members of the House of Representatives:

These threads are a little long, but stick with it … two men who've seen the video explain what they saw:

Alex Plitsas is on the board of The Atlantic Council.

Here is corroboration from John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the War Institute:

They enjoyed it. And yet hundreds of thousands of people around the globe are marching in the streets with Palestinian flags implicitly endorsing what Hamas did on October 7 — Israel somehow deserved it. Hamas started this war; they chose it. And yes, we've seen video of Palestinian men and boys in the streets cheering on the terrorists as they drive by with unconscious hostages in their truck beds.

This was the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust and we have rape apologists in Congress.

This ends when Hamas is wiped out. There is no reasoning with these animals.

***

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL VIDEO

