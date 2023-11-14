House Members Get a Screening of Hamas Atrocities

We all remember the holdout from the Los Angeles Times who refused to accept the notion that Hamas had beheaded babies during its attack on innocent civilians in Israel — he apparently would settle for nothing less than video of the beheadings to believe it was anything but Israeli propaganda.

The IDF has held a couple of screenings for journalists of video taken by Hamas terrorists on October 7. Israeli actor Gal Gadot arranged for a screening in Los Angeles, which was crashed by Hamas sympathizers … the same ones tearing down posters of kidnapped children.

Marc Rod of Jewish Insider reports that House members got a screening Tuesday, and many left crying.

Dozens of House members are currently watching footage from the Hamas attack on Israel. One member just came out in tears less than 5 minutes after going into the room. — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

“I’m feeling like I felt when I went to Birkenau,” Rep. Darrell Issa told me, shaking his head in disbelief. “It’s just war crimes. Unbelievable.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

The screening just wrapped up and the overall reaction from members is stunned silence. Many seem at a loss for words. Numerous members crying. Have been told by multiple people that it’s hard to believe things like this are happening in 2023. — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

I didn't get a count but it looked from what I could see through the door like the caucus room was mostly full. So at least 100+. Speaker Johnson was there for a few minutes. Some of the folks who are supporting a ceasefire, like Reps. AOC and Casar, also attended. — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Sara Jacobs: “It’s obviously horrific and gruesome and it’s hard to believe that in the year 2023 things like this are still happening, but unfortunately they are.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Mike Lawler: “How anyone could call for a ceasefire after watching that — they’re not understanding what is actually happening.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Haley Stevens: “I’m absolutely gutted. And I think seeing the video footage of people celebrating the killing of Jews shows what we’re up against. And the fact that anybody would encourage or condone what Hamas did that day. It’s outrageous..." — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Stevens cont'd: "...It’s unbelievable seeing footage like that in the year 2023, in places we’ve all been.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Hamas doesn't live in 2023.

Byron Donalds: “I feel the same way I felt watching what occurred on social media. Israel must do everything it needs do to obliterate Hamas. Period.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

Ted Lieu: “Never again.” — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

My colleague has seen the same/similar video and wrote about what she saw. Senate lawmakers will have the opportunity to watch this footage on Thursday. https://t.co/daGSBlwxZs — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) November 14, 2023

So the Senate gets a screening on Thursday. This is video taken by the terrorists themselves that they uploaded to social media. What we saw was horrific … what we haven't seen in unfathomable.

There are still people in the replies — who haven't seen the footage — who insist it's all fake Israeli propaganda. It's stunning how many people can't accept that Hamas slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians, and actually go to great lengths to argue that Hamas wouldn't actually do all of these things. They're animals with an insane hatred of Jews instilled in them from birth … of course they'd do these things, and people are in the streets by the hundreds of thousands celebrating it.

