Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists

It's so strange … people are in the streets celebrating a terrorist group that invaded Israel on the Sabbath and slaughtered 1,400 civilians, but they take great umbrage at the suggestion that these terrorists raped or beheaded anyone. Sure, they accept that they shot them and stabbed them and maybe even that they set them on fire, but beheading? C'mon. That's just IDF propaganda to make Hamas look like barbarians.

Advertisement

And you notice no one denies that more than a thousand Israeli civilians were killed in a surprise attack … rather, it was "exhilarating" to hear.

Some L.A. Times journalists can't understand why Israel isn't sending out photos of beheaded Israelis as proof. The Israeli embassy hosted another screening for journalists of Hamas video. None of it can be broadcast or published on the front page of the paper because it's too gruesome, but at least they can report on what they saw. Here's one account:

[Graphic warning] I have just seen the raw footage from Hamas terrorists of their attacks on 7 October. The screams of civilians murdered in their cars, babies slain in Disney pyjamas, children begging for “daddy” as he is blown up, the dead spat on.



As they mercilessly… — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) November 2, 2023

[Graphic warning] I have just seen the raw footage from Hamas terrorists of their attacks on 7 October. The screams of civilians murdered in their cars, babies slain in Disney pyjamas, children begging for “daddy” as he is blown up, the dead spat on. As they mercilessly slaughtered, one terrorist yelled down the phone, “I killed 10 Jews with my hands, dad! I will go live on WhatsApp! Your son is a hero!” If the Holocaust had cameras, this is what you would have seen. I fear too many people do not grasp this.

This is the "decolonization" that academics have been talking about.

Where did you see this? — Bill (@Crimsonguy69) November 2, 2023

The Israeli embassy did a screening for a group of reporters. They ask that events are reported, but graphic footage was isolated to the room at request of families. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) November 2, 2023

I’m sorry, I imagine that will stay with you for a long time

Did the BBC show up to the screening, or did they bunk off as they did in Israel? — Silver Also (@SilverAlso) November 2, 2023

Yes. Several of their best known reporters, alongside other major broadcast and print news outlets. I am sure it will be widely reported. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) November 2, 2023

The bigots and bots replying that they ‘do not believe’ this horror, that these slain civilians must have their tortured bodies displayed to the world, shows how acutely important it is decent people keep speaking up. They are trying to sew the seeds of a new holocaust denial. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) November 2, 2023

They're not even denying that civilians were slaughtered — they're quibbling about how they were slaughtered.

It must have been awful to witness this level of horror. Thank you for talking about it, here. People need to grasp this. — Lorelei 🌕🧙🏻‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

Thank you for posting about this. I heard testimony yesterday from relatives of some hostages, and without seeing actual photos, the imagery will stay with me. — Karen Friedman (@KarenFriedman) November 2, 2023

I've read accounts of German soldiers killing civilians on orders, most were devastated afterwards.



It seems we have some real psychopaths. — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 2, 2023

That is why it is a big mistake not showing everything to the world. — LotsofSammiches (@LSammiches) November 2, 2023

I saw many here on X and it stuck with me too. Hard to shake seeing that. — Jinxie2023 (@jinxie20232) November 2, 2023

They grasp it and think that's what coming to us, all of us, because we are Jews. You missed that part. — Maestro (@Maestro4Maestro) November 2, 2023

Israel needs to release ALL the evidence to the world of even the most terrible stuff that you haven’t seen. This is why Israel always loses the PR war and it is why it is losing it again this time. They care too much about the privacy and respect or the victims and their enemy… — EnlightenedBaka (@EnlightenedBak2) November 2, 2023

Benjamin I never agree with you politically but thank you for doing this. — Chloe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@StVitusDance) November 2, 2023

Advertisement

And then, of course, are the deniers who say the reason it took three weeks to hold this screening is because Israel had to fake all of the footage. There's some serious cognitive dissonance going on in the world: tens of thousands are celebrating the attack in the streets and yet consider Hamas "militants" or "freedom fighters" to be noble people at heart who only killed civilians because they were provoked.

***