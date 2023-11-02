Israeli Embassy Hosts Another Screening of Hamas Atrocities for Journalists

Here's Audio to Reignite the Argument Over Hamas Beheading Israelis
Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

It's so strange … people are in the streets celebrating a terrorist group that invaded Israel on the Sabbath and slaughtered 1,400 civilians, but they take great umbrage at the suggestion that these terrorists raped or beheaded anyone. Sure, they accept that they shot them and stabbed them and maybe even that they set them on fire, but beheading? C'mon. That's just IDF propaganda to make Hamas look like barbarians.

And you notice no one denies that more than a thousand Israeli civilians were killed in a surprise attack … rather, it was "exhilarating" to hear.

Some L.A. Times journalists can't understand why Israel isn't sending out photos of beheaded Israelis as proof. The Israeli embassy hosted another screening for journalists of Hamas video. None of it can be broadcast or published on the front page of the paper because it's too gruesome, but at least they can report on what they saw. Here's one account:

[Graphic warning] I have just seen the raw footage from Hamas terrorists of their attacks on 7 October. The screams of civilians murdered in their cars, babies slain in Disney pyjamas, children begging for “daddy” as he is blown up, the dead spat on.

As they mercilessly slaughtered, one terrorist yelled down the phone, “I killed 10 Jews with my hands, dad! I will go live on WhatsApp! Your son is a hero!”

If the Holocaust had cameras, this is what you would have seen.

I fear too many people do not grasp this.

This is the "decolonization" that academics have been talking about.

They're not even denying that civilians were slaughtered — they're quibbling about how they were slaughtered.

And then, of course, are the deniers who say the reason it took three weeks to hold this screening is because Israel had to fake all of the footage. There's some serious cognitive dissonance going on in the world: tens of thousands are celebrating the attack in the streets and yet consider Hamas "militants" or "freedom fighters" to be noble people at heart who only killed civilians because they were provoked.

***

