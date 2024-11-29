Give Thanks You're Not Billboard Mag's Social Media Intern, Cause They've TICKED OFF Swifties BIG TIME

Beaver Fever: Writer’s Ridiculous Rant Against Beloved Buc-ee’s Fuels Readers' Roadside Ra...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 29, 2024
Meme

The Left always, invariably, ends up eating their own and when you add in pop icon Taylor Swift, the rancor gets cranked up to eleven very quickly.

So this is the perfect storm of both of those things, and while we don't have a dog in this hunt, per se, it's interesting to watch the chaos unfold.

We missed the initial blow up on this, but apparently Billboard Magazine recently unveiled Taylor Swift as the No. 2 on their list of the Top Pop Stars of the 21st Century and -- in that video -- included a clip of a nude wax figure of Swift from the Kanye West (Ye) video 'Famous'.

Swift fans were apparently not happy with this. At all. Swift herself called the video 'revenge porn' in 2019.

That led to Billboard apologizing:

Yikes.

Seems like a very easy thing to have avoided in the first place.

And no one is happy with the apology:

Ouch.

No one is buying the apology.

An argument could be made that this was totally avoidable.

As corporate apologies go, this wasn't that bad, but Swift fans aren't forgiving.

Noticing a lot of users with Taylor Swift in their handle.

Oof.

Advertisement

It is a holiday, but still. Yike.

Correct. This went through a bunch of people before getting published.

When you've got the non-Swiftie crowd mad at you, you messed up big time.

