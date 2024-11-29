Give Thanks You're Not Billboard Mag's Social Media Intern, Cause They've TICKED OFF Swifties BIG TIME

The Left always, invariably, ends up eating their own and when you add in pop icon Taylor Swift, the rancor gets cranked up to eleven very quickly.

So this is the perfect storm of both of those things, and while we don't have a dog in this hunt, per se, it's interesting to watch the chaos unfold.

We missed the initial blow up on this, but apparently Billboard Magazine recently unveiled Taylor Swift as the No. 2 on their list of the Top Pop Stars of the 21st Century and -- in that video -- included a clip of a nude wax figure of Swift from the Kanye West (Ye) video 'Famous'.

Swift fans were apparently not happy with this. At all. Swift herself called the video 'revenge porn' in 2019.

That led to Billboard apologizing:

We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error. — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2024

Yikes.

Seems like a very easy thing to have avoided in the first place.

And no one is happy with the apology:

This is the s**ttiest apology pic.twitter.com/LtD9EhdeiL — 𝐅𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚢 (𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝) (@Coleidoscopes) November 28, 2024

Ouch.

"we regret the harm we caused with this error", it definitely wasn’t an "error", y’all literally did the same thing to Rihanna, Britney, nicki & katy. They deserve an apology as well. — welp. (@YSLONIKA) November 28, 2024

No one is buying the apology.

your apology is not accepted. this should have never happened in the first place — Zain (@cowboylikezain) November 28, 2024

An argument could be made that this was totally avoidable.

This was NOT a mistake, this is not the first time you have done something biased. You often make up things and treat artists like idiots to benefit others and sustain the misinformation that you yourselves spread. It's time to do more than just a "tweet" for her. — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) November 28, 2024

As corporate apologies go, this wasn't that bad, but Swift fans aren't forgiving.

You had several minutes to highlight her historic achievements and world breaking records, but you chose to open that music video and take a screen recording of that revenge 🌽 and put it in a video that supposed to be celebrating her? FU billboard! — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 28, 2024

Noticing a lot of users with Taylor Swift in their handle.

it took 150,000 posts on twitter ALONE for an apology https://t.co/eH6JROCqhc pic.twitter.com/44mTZU7lci — mbsc (@st4nned) November 28, 2024

Oof.

Took them half a day to apologize AND did it until Midnight when the reach is low. https://t.co/wB6jMGVLjV pic.twitter.com/CokT7nkuBR — a ghostly crazy impersonator⸆⸉ 🤍 (@abidnights) November 28, 2024

It is a holiday, but still. Yike.

To call it a “mistake” is unbelievably dishonest when a media outlet of @billboard’s magnitude involves countless professionals, from writers to editors. Including a revenge porn clip (and let’s call it what it is) was a deliberate decision. https://t.co/INDosmyzFT — Lucas (@lucasreguelim) November 28, 2024

Correct. This went through a bunch of people before getting published.

I’m not even a Sw*ftie and the video was honestly disgusting and this is a horrible apology https://t.co/C7Zx71eg7j — josh (@joshmodglin) November 28, 2024

When you've got the non-Swiftie crowd mad at you, you messed up big time.