BLM Riots, That's Why! X Users Explain to Lefty Why Swing Voters Didn't Find January 6 Disqualifying

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

While we normally don't highlight small accounts, this post is gaining a lot of traction and the argument it contains is getting dragged by X users.

And rightly so, as we'll explain shortly.

The Left used January 6 as a drumbeat to try and prove Trump was dangerous. But they overplayed their hand -- rabid prosecutions of people who were merely in the D.C. area, unfair trials and detentions, and a kangaroo panel that hid evidence and did other shady things (looking at you Liz Cheney).

But the Left also not only let the BLM riots happen, they encouraged them. Kamala Harris helped raise funds to bail the rioters out.

While no one went to prison for their violent rioting.

So that's why no one found January 6 disqualifying.

It largely was.

They sure are.

$2 billion in damage.

Minneapolis has never fully recovered.

But go on about January 6.

Bingo.

That's (D)ifferent.

Try it and report back to us.

Bingo.

How quickly they forget.

We sure did.

He does not know.

Exactly this.

And their hyper-focus on January 6 made them blind to everything else.

All of this.

