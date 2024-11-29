BLM Riots, That's Why! X Users Explain to Lefty Why Swing Voters Didn't Find January 6 Disqualifying

While we normally don't highlight small accounts, this post is gaining a lot of traction and the argument it contains is getting dragged by X users.

And rightly so, as we'll explain shortly.

Still blows my mind that basically zero swing voters found this disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/mgGEMpLIej — Michael (@Socdem_Michael) November 29, 2024

The Left used January 6 as a drumbeat to try and prove Trump was dangerous. But they overplayed their hand -- rabid prosecutions of people who were merely in the D.C. area, unfair trials and detentions, and a kangaroo panel that hid evidence and did other shady things (looking at you Liz Cheney).

But the Left also not only let the BLM riots happen, they encouraged them. Kamala Harris helped raise funds to bail the rioters out.

While no one went to prison for their violent rioting.

So that's why no one found January 6 disqualifying.

January 6 was a lie, buddy — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) November 29, 2024

It largely was.

Democrats are just that bad. — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) November 29, 2024

They sure are.

Because J6 was an amateur hour riot. Only a dummy could think that the most heavily armed segment of America would show up to “overthrow the government with no guns” lol. Say it out loud and realize how stupid y’all sound. 😂😂



Also this… pic.twitter.com/FMehnyVBBg — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) November 29, 2024

$2 billion in damage.

Minneapolis has never fully recovered.

But go on about January 6.

I noticed Trump did not storm the Capitol, and did not tell anyone to.



That’s what it’s not disqualifying. — JoshN (@joshnaa2gez) November 29, 2024

Bingo.

Still blows my mind that you think this will excuse everything the Biden-Harris administration did the past four years and that the polity will want eight more on that basis of that alone. — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 29, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Have you tried calling them garbage fascists and see if that works for you? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 29, 2024

Try it and report back to us.

It was disqualifying. The problem is that Dems canceled out their moral high ground during the BLM protests of 2020



Can’t claim the moral high ground when your side also participates in shenanigans — Joshua D Phillips (@JoshPhillipsPhD) November 29, 2024

Bingo.

You tards literally tried to storm the white house with trump inside https://t.co/VNHuQawtGk — Haunted Humor (@bagginsbags) November 29, 2024

How quickly they forget.

You know what they did find disqualifying?



The trans agenda

open borders

High cost of living

Multiple wars

Wokeness — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) November 29, 2024

We sure did.

The median voter hates that building. The median voter sees DC and the Capitol as a giant brothel of corporate interests.



A lot more “median voters” saw this and said “hell yeah brother” than you think or will ever acknowledge.



Do you know how this country was founded? https://t.co/9sjy7dtbs3 — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) November 29, 2024

He does not know.

Because we aren't in a brainwashed cult, Michael. https://t.co/K4Skw0xLh2 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 29, 2024

Exactly this.

Libs were told this is the only thing that happened in the last 5 years but if you put it in the context of lockdowns, censorship, mandatory vaxx pushes and government-endorsed race riots you’ll find the average person who doesn’t binge MSNBC barely registers it https://t.co/iEqI6M15Pn — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 29, 2024

And their hyper-focus on January 6 made them blind to everything else.

I know people don’t want to grasp this, but for many Americans, the Capitol is not a sacred site of holy democracy. It’s a corrupt, den of thieves and power-hungry imbeciles.



Thus, this became no different than any other riot in the psyche of most voters. It wasn’t special. https://t.co/sdDbJTi6Dx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 29, 2024

All of this.