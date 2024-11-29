Democrats Meltdown as Joe Rogan Entertains SECOND Trump Interview - at MAR-A-LAGO

JD Vance Triggers the Left and Makes America Laugh Again
Warren Squire  |  10:15 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo

Podcaster Joe Rogan famously interviewed President Trump at his Austin, Texas studio during the 2024 presidential election. Rogan graciously offered the same opportunity to Vice President Kamala Harris, but her campaign team made too many silly demands and she ultimately passed. Rogan is now entertaining the idea of a second Trump interview, this time at Mar-a-Lago. As expected, The Daily Beast’s ‘Breaking News Intern’ (yes, that’s what he’s called) and other Democrats are crying, ‘No fair!’

Read on.

Democrats are not handling a possible second interview well at all. Those interested in truth, know Kamala and her team were the ones making excuses during the election. Rogan set equal rules for both candidates. Kamala was the one demanding special treatment, not Trump.

Kamala was busy avoiding real interviews and blowing donor cash on celebrity rally endorsements. Still, she could have easily made time to do the Rogan interview but chickened out.

It’s all pretty cut and dry what happened. Democrats are still trying to make Rogan out to be the villain, though. Now, they’ve turned to belittling him, instead of focusing on their loser candidate.

Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience debuted in December of 2009. So, not ‘15 minutes’ but soon to be 15 years. By comparison, Kamala’s sad 4-year term as Vice President will end in January. 

Since Trump made the trek to Austin for Rogan’s show, it only seems fitting that Rogan return the honor by interviewing President-Elect Trump at his place.

Interviewing the 45th President of the United States who will soon be sworn in as the 47th seems like an historic opportunity any sane person would jump at. The fact it would all go down at Trump’s vacation resort is an added bonus.

