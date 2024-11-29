Democrats Meltdown as Joe Rogan Entertains SECOND Trump Interview - at MAR-A-LAGO

Podcaster Joe Rogan famously interviewed President Trump at his Austin, Texas studio during the 2024 presidential election. Rogan graciously offered the same opportunity to Vice President Kamala Harris, but her campaign team made too many silly demands and she ultimately passed. Rogan is now entertaining the idea of a second Trump interview, this time at Mar-a-Lago. As expected, The Daily Beast’s ‘Breaking News Intern’ (yes, that’s what he’s called) and other Democrats are crying, ‘No fair!’

Joe Rogan hinted Thursday that he would be open to visiting Mar-a-Lago to record a second interview with Donald Trump—even though he was unwilling to travel for an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the election. https://t.co/TyNahQhi1N — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 29, 2024

Democrats are not handling a possible second interview well at all. Those interested in truth, know Kamala and her team were the ones making excuses during the election. Rogan set equal rules for both candidates. Kamala was the one demanding special treatment, not Trump.

Of course he will. That was just an excuse to not interview Kamala — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) November 29, 2024

lol, did Trump visit Rogan’s studio in Austin BEFORE the election? Yes. Yes he did. Trump won, so this next interview is a whole different ball game. Cope harder, Marty — Jimmy (@jimmy2_thymes) November 30, 2024

Kamala was busy avoiding real interviews and blowing donor cash on celebrity rally endorsements. Still, she could have easily made time to do the Rogan interview but chickened out.

Reminder: Kamala was in Texas and refused to do the podcast with Rogan. She then wanted to do a shortened one far away. Rogan offered her the same deal Trump got.



Now, post-election, it's a whole new circumstance. — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) November 30, 2024

And just to amend this a bit...she proposed a shortened, distant interview to save face, knowing Rogan would not agree.



Her campaign has since admitted that they did not want to do the interview at all. — Sheriff Roy Coffee (@SheriffCoffee) November 30, 2024

It’s all pretty cut and dry what happened. Democrats are still trying to make Rogan out to be the villain, though. Now, they’ve turned to belittling him, instead of focusing on their loser candidate.

Joe Rogan is a petty little man enjoying his 15 minutes. Other than his podcast, what has he done? What has he contributed to society? — Jackie Banyasz (@garwoodgal) November 29, 2024

The podcast alone makes him one of the most successful people in the world. What have you done? — grahamcrackerjack (@gusa2990) November 29, 2024

This is amazing, Jackie! You really think Joe Rogan is enjoying 15 minutes of fame? I’m going to take a guess that you didn’t know who he was until a little over a month ago 😂😂😂 — Billando (@Billando) November 30, 2024

Its a bit more than 15 minutes sweetheart — ETM Forever (@FurioGiunta10) November 30, 2024

Rogan’s The Joe Rogan Experience debuted in December of 2009. So, not ‘15 minutes’ but soon to be 15 years. By comparison, Kamala’s sad 4-year term as Vice President will end in January.

Since Trump made the trek to Austin for Rogan’s show, it only seems fitting that Rogan return the honor by interviewing President-Elect Trump at his place.

Trump went to him, now he’ll go to Trump.



Kamala didn’t go to him, therefore (fill in the rest, intern). — Reverently Based 🇻🇦 (@node_cathode) November 30, 2024

Amongst other things Trump went to Rogan for the first interview and Harris didn't, so this is returning the favour. It could also be that any podcast host / journo would give their eye teeth for a long form interview with the Pres elect. Not a Trumpist but am for truth — John Adams (@JohnArthuradam1) November 29, 2024

Mar-a-Lago is a draw. Who wouldn’t want to go there? Plus I’m sure after the first interview they are able to shuck protocol. Ratings were bonkers for Rogan and it helped Trump in a big way. Personally I wouldn’t kick my skateboard to the mailbox to meet Harris. No reason to — Matt Wade (@WadeFrazee) November 30, 2024

Breaking News: Joe Rogan will travel to interview a president. — tom stewart. (@tomstew93814627) November 30, 2024

Interviewing the 45th President of the United States who will soon be sworn in as the 47th seems like an historic opportunity any sane person would jump at. The fact it would all go down at Trump’s vacation resort is an added bonus.