Jonathan Turley Notes Biden 'Reached the Apogee of Irony' by Awarding Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton

Ever since Elon Musk's foray into presidential politics, many Democrats have been expressing a disdain for billionaires who use their money and influence to try and create change.

Former Obama-Biden "wingman" Eric Holder did that very thing recently:

I’m tired of the word “billionaire”.



And even more tired of them.



And tired of the increasingly accepted notion that they have some special skills or insights simply because they know how to legitimately/illegitimately accumulate money.



They ain’t all that. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 6, 2024

But not all billionaires are "bad." As a matter of fact, President Biden awarded one of them with a Presidential Medal of Freedom today. That's right, Biden gave George Soros a medal of freedom earlier, and we're just guessing that Joe didn't scold billionaire Soros for "not paying his fair share" in taxes while giving his son Alex the honor.

DISGRACEFUL: Biden awards George Soros — who has spent billions destroying the fabric of America as Democrats' biggest donor — the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. pic.twitter.com/AHkbhC6PdU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2025

Another person to receive the Medal of Freedom today was Hillary Clinton.

Biden just gave Crooked Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the highest civilian award.



January 20th can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/4VYWODRj6D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2025

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some supreme irony in Hillary Clinton being awarded a Medal of Freedom, and explained why:

President Biden has reached the apogee of irony with his plan to award Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It was Hillary Clinton who pressed the EU to force the censorship of American citizens and whose campaign funded the Steele dossier... https://t.co/BumoejXK2a — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 4, 2025

It's important to remember that this is "freedom" by the definition of Biden and leftist Democrats, not how the Founders interpreted the word.

...I discuss Clinton's record as one of the most anti-free speech figures in American politics. One of the few leaders who could rival Clinton in her work against free speech is the person giving her this award: President Biden. https://t.co/xLYS7NMrEN — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 4, 2025

The Biden White House seems determined to give us the finger on their way out the door.

What a joke the Biden presidency has been so un American and so disrespectful to a vast majority of American citizens. https://t.co/IggzK9OowR — cindy s martin (@cindythehun57) January 4, 2025

All good things come to those who wait…. January 20, 2025. https://t.co/acNX4RFYGU — RLee 🇺🇸 (@R_Lee25) January 4, 2025

With just over two weeks to go we assuredly haven't seen the end of awful things from Team Biden as their time in the White House draws to a close.