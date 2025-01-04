WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
Jonathan Turley Notes Biden 'Reached the Apogee of Irony' by Awarding Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on January 04, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

Ever since Elon Musk's foray into presidential politics, many Democrats have been expressing a disdain for billionaires who use their money and influence to try and create change. 

Former Obama-Biden "wingman" Eric Holder did that very thing recently:

But not all billionaires are "bad." As a matter of fact, President Biden awarded one of them with a Presidential Medal of Freedom today. That's right, Biden gave George Soros a medal of freedom earlier, and we're just guessing that Joe didn't scold billionaire Soros for "not paying his fair share" in taxes while giving his son Alex the honor. 

Another person to receive the Medal of Freedom today was Hillary Clinton.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some supreme irony in Hillary Clinton being awarded a Medal of Freedom, and explained why:

It's important to remember that this is "freedom" by the definition of Biden and leftist Democrats, not how the Founders interpreted the word. 

The Biden White House seems determined to give us the finger on their way out the door.

With just over two weeks to go we assuredly haven't seen the end of awful things from Team Biden as their time in the White House draws to a close.

