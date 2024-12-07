Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT One)

It couldn't be more obvious that a fresh talking point has made the rounds on the Left, which is "the country's about to be run by billionaires, for billionaires."

Advertisement

Dinesh D'Souza addressed the new narrative this way:

Kind of nice to see we’re going to be governed by people who are successful in building and doing things, as opposed to lifelong agitators and bureaucrats who have accomplished nothing beyond holding up signs, writing memos and attending meetings https://t.co/YL56DkrCGK — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 6, 2024

Another Democrat who's getting in on the "billionaires are bad" talk is Barack Obama's former wingman at the totally nonpartisan DOJ, Eric Holder, who's "tired" of billionaires and their involvement in politics:

I’m tired of the word “billionaire”.



And even more tired of them.



And tired of the increasingly accepted notion that they have some special skills or insights simply because they know how to legitimately/illegitimately accumulate money.



They ain’t all that. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 6, 2024

What Holder really means is that some billionaires being involved in politics is bad, but certainly not all:

Does that include your boy @AlexanderSoros or is he magically exempt because he owns your party? https://t.co/DEDzg9F57L — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 7, 2024

Soros would get one of those exemptions.

Left: @EricHolder rants about billionaires



Right: Alexander Soros hosts a fundraiser (at his home) for Eric Holder’s gerrymandering group pic.twitter.com/jSRXXPx6Sn — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 7, 2024

The hypocrisy is, as usual, off the charts.

Eric hanging out with another Billionaire. pic.twitter.com/J5HRtB9Kkh — Alan R. Levy (@alanesque) December 7, 2024

Not ALL billionaires are bad.

I am tired of political hacks who have never created value for anyone. https://t.co/TpUKHBUDb8 — Keith Rabois (@rabois) December 7, 2024

Along with those who somehow got very wealthy from a career in "public service."

Your party, and more to the point, your former boss completely lost the middle class vote to Donald Trump for a reason. https://t.co/fm7Eay2qhK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2024

And they continue to not have a clue as to why, which is a positive sign for the future of the Republic.