Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT One)

Doug P.  |  9:01 AM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It couldn't be more obvious that a fresh talking point has made the rounds on the Left, which is "the country's about to be run by billionaires, for billionaires."

Dinesh D'Souza addressed the new narrative this way:

Another Democrat who's getting in on the "billionaires are bad" talk is Barack Obama's former wingman at the totally nonpartisan DOJ, Eric Holder, who's "tired" of billionaires and their involvement in politics:

What Holder really means is that some billionaires being involved in politics is bad, but certainly not all: 

Soros would get one of those exemptions.

The hypocrisy is, as usual, off the charts. 

Not ALL billionaires are bad.

Along with those who somehow got very wealthy from a career in "public service."

And they continue to not have a clue as to why, which is a positive sign for the future of the Republic.

