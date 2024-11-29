Beaver Fever: Writer’s Ridiculous Rant Against Beloved Buc-ee’s Fuels Readers' Roadside Rage

Give Thanks You're Not Billboard Mag's Social Media Intern, Cause They've TICKED OFF...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Buc-ee’s are popping up all over America. It’s to the point that the beaver-emblazoned beacon is becoming a roadside attraction in its own right. Why? Convenience and cleanliness - the giant gas stations are known for having massive, ultra-clean restrooms. There’s also every kind of snack, sandwich and soft drink you could ever want all under one roof. It’s no surprise then that a Trump-hating writer for Jalopnik (yep, we never heard if it either) would call these shrines to roadside comfort and capitalism, a ‘sickness'.

Read on.

Buc-ee’s can be a little overwhelming. They’re crowded and hectic. Why? Weary travelers love them, so they’re a popular pit stop. Still, the positives the writer chose to ignore outweigh the negatives.

The formula of taking something the vast majority loves and dumping on it is tired and trite.

The article has an even more trite plot twist: he really loves it! Give us a break, no you don’t!

It’s easy to imagine the next Jalopnik roadtrip article will focus on how horrible McDonald’s is and then have a last paragraph reveal of ‘I really love it, fooled you! The fries are delicious!’ So boring.

