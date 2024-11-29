Beaver Fever: Writer’s Ridiculous Rant Against Beloved Buc-ee’s Fuels Readers' Roadside Rage

Buc-ee’s are popping up all over America. It’s to the point that the beaver-emblazoned beacon is becoming a roadside attraction in its own right. Why? Convenience and cleanliness - the giant gas stations are known for having massive, ultra-clean restrooms. There’s also every kind of snack, sandwich and soft drink you could ever want all under one roof. It’s no surprise then that a Trump-hating writer for Jalopnik (yep, we never heard if it either) would call these shrines to roadside comfort and capitalism, a ‘sickness'.

Read on.

Buc-ee's Is The Sickness At The Heart Of Americahttps://t.co/fmjC3e0shF — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) November 28, 2024

Buc-ee’s can be a little overwhelming. They’re crowded and hectic. Why? Weary travelers love them, so they’re a popular pit stop. Still, the positives the writer chose to ignore outweigh the negatives.

Lefties hate Buc-ee's...

Because they hate America:

Pristine spacious bathrooms, great quick nutritious food, dozens of FAST (9-10gpm) gas pumps..

Pay employees well.

Friendly staff.



And red & yellow "water cans" with flexible spouts perfect for filling tractors with diesel. — BrowningMachine, Garbage Nazi! (@BrowningMachine) November 29, 2024

Make sure you share this with the European friends you’re trying to impress. pic.twitter.com/bsst0FGjMB — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) November 29, 2024

No kudos to Buc-ee's for the astounding wages they pay? And the businesses that pop up around them like car washes and dog play places? Bradley Brownell must've be a peach on the roadtrip. — A from Georgia 🐘🇺🇸 🍟🗑️ 🐿️ (@AmandafromGA) November 29, 2024

Who the f#@k approved this BS? It’s a friggin’ interstate rest stop. It’s super fun in its over the top variety! Clean as a whistle; great, friendly staff; good prices. The epitome of coastal elite snobbery at its worst. — The Rooster (@TheRooster53) November 29, 2024

The formula of taking something the vast majority loves and dumping on it is tired and trite.

This article feels like a redux of when libs used to cry about super sized fries and Hummers — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) November 29, 2024

"What beloved thing can I sh&t upon to make my worthless life seem meaningful and let everyone know I am better than them?" — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) November 29, 2024

Writing an essay on why you hate a truck stop you can just drive past seems a little much. Some of you need a life. You seem miserable. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) November 29, 2024

This man agrees pic.twitter.com/PW9rhPptIy — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) November 29, 2024

The article has an even more trite plot twist: he really loves it! Give us a break, no you don’t!

Hating our transportation culture in America and writing for a car magazine is an interesting combo. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2024

Definitely weird. I wonder if he wrote that he liked it at the end to evade criticism. Would have drove the point home if he explained what aspects he loved about all the things he seemed to bash the first 92% of the article. — Justin Larson (@juicelarson) November 29, 2024

I don’t think the last paragraph undoes all the ones before it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2024

TL;DR- "I'm gonna talk sh$t about Buc-ee's and say that I love it at the end, because ragebait works" — Criminals4GunSafety ☢️ (@Crimnls4Safety) November 29, 2024

Keep the name of Texas patron saint out your filthy mouth. pic.twitter.com/ZPgS5rJkrP — John Heard (@John_W_Heard) November 29, 2024

It’s easy to imagine the next Jalopnik roadtrip article will focus on how horrible McDonald’s is and then have a last paragraph reveal of ‘I really love it, fooled you! The fries are delicious!’ So boring.