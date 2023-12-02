NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'

Residents of Gaza Turn Out in Force for Hostage Exchanges
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins announced that he was leaving journalism next year, despite having no skills. He did suggest that he had a big story coming on Elon Musk, though when he sat in with Joy Reid, he just said that Musk was "turning Twitter into a haven for bigotry."

Speaking of bigotry, how about Islamophobia?

Yeah, seeing Jewish students barricading themselves in the university library to escape a pro-Hamas mob pounding on the doors was unbelievably shocking and jarring.

Collins is back offering us more wisdom from the dystopia beat:

The end of the year is approaching … will Collins leave "journalism"? We don't even know what he does at NBC News; he publishes a piece like every five months.

***

