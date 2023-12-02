NBC News' Ben Collins Informs Us 'There's No Take-Backs on Fascism'

NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins announced that he was leaving journalism next year, despite having no skills. He did suggest that he had a big story coming on Elon Musk, though when he sat in with Joy Reid, he just said that Musk was "turning Twitter into a haven for bigotry."

Speaking of bigotry, how about Islamophobia?

The post-9/11-style generalized Islamophobia and bloodlust coming from people I thought I respected this week has been unbelievably shocking and jarring. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 14, 2023

Yeah, seeing Jewish students barricading themselves in the university library to escape a pro-Hamas mob pounding on the doors was unbelievably shocking and jarring.

Collins is back offering us more wisdom from the dystopia beat:

There’s no take-backs on fascism, no easy undo button. You don’t get a do-over on both-sidesing the big ol whoopsie of mass suppression and cruelty. Not adequately portraying the threat is both awfully short sighted and almost always viewed as complicity in the eyes of history. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) December 2, 2023

From the one ignoring these steps being taken by the Biden administration. https://t.co/l7JVDCaCwD — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) December 2, 2023

Thank you for coming out so forcefully against government censorship, Big Tech suppression of dissent, and the ruthless weaponization of government to silence and jail President Biden’s political enemies. You are right: there are no take-backs on this unadulterated fascism. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) December 2, 2023

This is confession-by-projection. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) December 2, 2023

Then why do you fight for it daily Ben? — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 2, 2023

You’re talking about the Biden administration, right? — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) December 2, 2023

What are you sobbing about today? I can't tell. — Michael (@justwannasayth2) December 2, 2023

What the hell are you talking about? — Daniel Ogburn (@danogburn) December 2, 2023

Have you looked in the mirror Ben. Objectively, you have described yourself and your progressive friends — Graham Morrison (@GrahamCrackerz) December 2, 2023

Is this a confession? — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) December 2, 2023

Glad to see you acknowledge the DNC's culpability. There may be hope for you yet!



Keep digging! — Steampunk Jack Aubrey🩸 (@Zachariahskylab) December 2, 2023

You're such a ridiculous bore. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 2, 2023

Is the fascism in the room right now? — Andrew Dodge (@AMDodge40) December 2, 2023

The easy button is to work for a government sponsored outlet and just start calling anybody you don’t like a fascist — Intergalactic Mega Harold (@megamegajon) December 2, 2023

It’s like someone gave a toddler a full vocabulary. — CORDENTHUSIAST (@cordenthusiast) December 2, 2023

I'm so happy I don't have to go through life with your brain. — Sal Ivate (@latexsalesman62) December 2, 2023

The end of the year is approaching … will Collins leave "journalism"? We don't even know what he does at NBC News; he publishes a piece like every five months.

