NBC News' Ben Collins shocked at the Islamophobia and bloodlust from people he respected

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 14, 2023
NBC News

As this editor reported recently, NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins announced that he was leaving journalism next year, despite having no skills. He did suggest that he had a big story coming on Elon Musk, though when he sat in with Joy Reid, he just said that Musk was "turning Twitter into a haven for bigotry." Reid's not bigoted or anything.

Collins came on X Saturday to say he's jarred by the post-9/11 "generalized Islamophobia and bloodlust" coming for people he thought he respected. Who's he subtweeting, do you think? We're jarred by pro-Palestinian protests in cities around the world and coming out of American universities. Israel suffered the equivalent of about three 9/11s, so yeah, people aren't feeling too bad about Gaza being leveled.

That post-9/11 bloodlust was probably the last time the country was united. And isn't a shame that Islamists killing over a thousand Jews in a terrorist attack might stir up some "Islamophobia." Don't worry, Collins, plenty of Muslim men of military age are being escorted into the United States where they'll be treated just fine.

Us, too. Where are all of the American death tolls? Islamists of all races haven't been shy about dragging out their Palestinian flags and marching in the streets here.

Chad Felix Greene
By looking outside her bubble?

Cities in Europe are seeing huge crowds of Muslim immigrants holding celebratory rallies in the streets. Plus there was that whole "Day of Jihad" called by the head of Hamas … kill a Jew this Friday!

A little "Islamophobia" might be a good thing to keep us on alert as Hamas calls for a global jihad.

***

