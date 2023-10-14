NBC News' Ben Collins shocked at the Islamophobia and bloodlust from people he respected

As this editor reported recently, NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins announced that he was leaving journalism next year, despite having no skills. He did suggest that he had a big story coming on Elon Musk, though when he sat in with Joy Reid, he just said that Musk was "turning Twitter into a haven for bigotry." Reid's not bigoted or anything.

Advertisement

Collins came on X Saturday to say he's jarred by the post-9/11 "generalized Islamophobia and bloodlust" coming for people he thought he respected. Who's he subtweeting, do you think? We're jarred by pro-Palestinian protests in cities around the world and coming out of American universities. Israel suffered the equivalent of about three 9/11s, so yeah, people aren't feeling too bad about Gaza being leveled.

The post-9/11-style generalized Islamophobia and bloodlust coming from people I thought I respected this week has been unbelievably shocking and jarring. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 14, 2023

That post-9/11 bloodlust was probably the last time the country was united. And isn't a shame that Islamists killing over a thousand Jews in a terrorist attack might stir up some "Islamophobia." Don't worry, Collins, plenty of Muslim men of military age are being escorted into the United States where they'll be treated just fine.

I’ve seen more people saying this than I’ve seen examples of this bloodlust and Islamophobia tbh — CARHARTT (@cxrhartt) October 14, 2023

Us, too. Where are all of the American death tolls? Islamists of all races haven't been shy about dragging out their Palestinian flags and marching in the streets here.

How? Seriously, how. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 14, 2023

By looking outside her bubble?

Sounds like you really care about those harmed. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 14, 2023

The same can be said for the antisemitism and blatant hatred for Jews and Israel, even before Israel started reprisal attacks. — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) October 14, 2023

Your entire career is a joke, Ben. — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) October 14, 2023

@NBCNews is a sad shadow of its former self. — What? (@Possiblyinabit) October 14, 2023

Also just Americans/Europeans realizing that thousands of people now in our cities are currently celebrating Hamas terrorists…



Not Palestinian peace, but Hamas. https://t.co/vDeF1QqIvo — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) October 14, 2023

Hey Ben, ya know how you play “CSI: Anti-Semitism” on here when you think it’s your ideological enemies engaging in it and are now silent when there’s mountains of it coming from your ideological allies?



People are noticing. — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) October 14, 2023

Almost literally every single “pro-Palestinian” rally promoted with a terrorist paragliding in to kill Jews. “We are all Hamas!” shouted at many of these rallies. So while I agree Islamophobia has increased greatly, I’d suggest as a journalist figuring out why that might be? — Jeff Goldklang (@JeffGoldklang) October 14, 2023

Advertisement

Cities in Europe are seeing huge crowds of Muslim immigrants holding celebratory rallies in the streets. Plus there was that whole "Day of Jihad" called by the head of Hamas … kill a Jew this Friday!

A little "Islamophobia" might be a good thing to keep us on alert as Hamas calls for a global jihad.

***