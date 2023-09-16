Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal
David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in...
Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault
Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'
Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Bill Melugin calls TOTAL BS on CBP's tweet about the border
Dem Rep. Joaquin Castro says TX AG Paxton's acquittal means 'rule of law'...
Evangelical Derangement Syndrome: David French's perpetual bad faith campaign against evan...
'It's not his age, guys': MSNBC tries saving Biden's failing, floundering, sinking economy...
'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker...
'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment...
Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a...
'Who’s bidding are you doing?': Ayanna Pressley takes a shot at the GOP...
L.A. mayor just made the City Council's sanctuary city vote backfire in RECORD...

NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next year

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 16, 2023
NBC News

Ben Collins says in his Twitter bio that he works the "dystopia beat" for NBC News, which apparently means being a liberal shill free to write about anything as long as it's anti-conservative. As NBC News puts it, Collins covers "disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News." Last we heard from Collins, he was giving Elon Musk 16 hours to respond to his email. After the deadline passed, Collins let Musk have it, tweeting, "Respond to my email, please."

Advertisement

We'd highly encourage Collins to leave "journalism" today, but he says we'll have to wait until next year, after he drops some major bombshells.

"Tomorrow" was yesterday and we didn't notice anything. And we don't feel like checking.

Can you imagine if the mainstream media practiced actual journalism? It could change the course of the country.

And posting on Bluesky Social where no one will see it.

Recommended

David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school
Brett T.
Advertisement

OK, curiosity got the best of us and we checked NBCNews.com, which says Collins' most recent piece was published 65 days ago; the one before that was 117 days ago. 169 days ago he wrote the piece, "Online threats of violence but few signs of far-right organizing around Trump indictment."

Oh yeah, he'll land somewhere. Harvard picked up Brian Stelter, for goodness sake.

Advertisement

Things aren't going to dramatically change and we'd encourage him to make the leap as soon as possible. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NBC NEWS BEN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school
Brett T.
Jonathan Chait says 2012 campaign against Mitt Romney was completely normal
Brett T.
Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Aaron Walker
'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative
Chad Felix Greene
Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault
Coucy
Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a PIRATE problem now
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school Brett T.
Advertisement