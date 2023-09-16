NBC News' Ben Collins has no skills but might be leaving journalism next year

Ben Collins says in his Twitter bio that he works the "dystopia beat" for NBC News, which apparently means being a liberal shill free to write about anything as long as it's anti-conservative. As NBC News puts it, Collins covers "disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News." Last we heard from Collins, he was giving Elon Musk 16 hours to respond to his email. After the deadline passed, Collins let Musk have it, tweeting, "Respond to my email, please."

We'd highly encourage Collins to leave "journalism" today, but he says we'll have to wait until next year, after he drops some major bombshells.

How can we help make this happen? pic.twitter.com/TG2llwvKh7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2023

"Tomorrow" was yesterday and we didn't notice anything. And we don't feel like checking.

Can you imagine if the mainstream media practiced actual journalism? It could change the course of the country.

“I have no skills” is the perfect way to summarize a journalist — Magills (@magills_) September 15, 2023

I've been working on my white whale by demanding to speak to Twitter's manager on main for a week. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2023

You can't quit something you never did in the first place.



And I can guarantee you... whatever he's doing, it's not journalism. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 15, 2023

Imagine him composing that very important announcement — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 15, 2023

And posting on Bluesky Social where no one will see it.

His trust fund disagrees with his claims. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 15, 2023

He should actually try journalism sometime before he “leaves” it. — ꧁•𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚟•꧂ 🇺🇸 (@soopertrev) September 15, 2023

He was never in journalism, he was a propagandist, nothing more — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) September 16, 2023

OK, curiosity got the best of us and we checked NBCNews.com, which says Collins' most recent piece was published 65 days ago; the one before that was 117 days ago. 169 days ago he wrote the piece, "Online threats of violence but few signs of far-right organizing around Trump indictment."

“Disinformation non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council DFR Lab” is my prediction



Unless they don’t deem him worthy. Then he’ll end up at some B-tier disinfo censor-shop or Poynter or something — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 16, 2023

Oh yeah, he'll land somewhere. Harvard picked up Brian Stelter, for goodness sake.

Wishing him a swift failure upwards. — Gordon Kushner (@Gordon_Kushner) September 15, 2023

But he's my number one source of propaganda. Whatever will I do. — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) September 16, 2023

Seems like now until sometime early next year might be a good time to works on some skills. — Theresa Sickles (@tsickles321) September 16, 2023

Set him up a GoFundMe to send him to be a Ukrainian war reporter. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) September 15, 2023

LOL, so Musk firing all of his sources inside Twitter turned out to be the death blow of his career. — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) September 15, 2023

Things aren't going to dramatically change and we'd encourage him to make the leap as soon as possible.

***