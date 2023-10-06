Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about Elon Musk

We get it, journos and leftists (sorry for being redundant). You don't control speech on Twitter/X anymore and it really gives you a wart on your fanny. And you've just got to scratch that itch constantly. But for a group of people who like to denounce 'conspiracy theories,' you sure like to come up with some doozies of your own, don't you?

Case in point, Joy Reid and Ben Collins on Reid's MSNBC show 'The Reid Out' on Thursday night:

.@oneunderscore__ on what many see as Elon Musk turning Twitter into a haven for bigotry. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/xWvGjTCprF — The ReidOut (@thereidout) October 6, 2023

We won't make you unmute that, because listening to Reid and Collins is akin to a dentist's drill with no novocain, but here is the gist: Former Trump speechwriter Darren Beattie wrote a message to Elon Musk before Musk bought Twitter. Beattie also once appeared at an event where Richard Spencer may have also been in attendance. Musk has now taken on the corrupt ADL for trying to submarine his platform with advertisers. Voila ... bigotry.



Don't you see how the dots all connect? Musk is a bigoted white nationalist by the transitive property or something. And he has destroyed Twitter (the platform where all of these leftists continue to post their cringe takes).

To hammer the point home further, here is Reid herself, without Collins by her side.

Try to make it thought 30 seconds of MSNBC’s Joy Reid talking about Elon Musk.



It watches like a parody of corporate media.



Who can stand this garbage? pic.twitter.com/uRlyIMkelv — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 6, 2023

LOL. We really need a vaccine for this level of derangement. Check out all those buzzwords.

But maybe Reid's real problem is that no one on Twitter takes her rantings seriously anymore. Her show has nearly 600K followers. That original video with Collins amassed a grand total of 55 likes after 24 hours. She is a laughingstock and the entirety of Twitter knows it. That's her real problem. (We can't tell you how many followers Ben Collins has because, in a stunning act of bravery, he has this writer blocked.)

Musk himself weighed in, in his usual minimalist fashion:

🤣💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2023

Seriously. People are mean on Twitter sometimes. Get over it. The left throws around these words -- 'racist,' 'white supremacist.' 'bigoted,' 'antisemitic,' 'transphobic' -- but they never back it up with evidence. Because they can't. It's just one gigantic 'RRREEEEEEEEE.'

They're trying everything to make Elon bend the knee.

The left is melting down. The tide is turning and they are going after any and all that question the government.

God help us...

It's going to get worse before it gets better. — TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) October 6, 2023

Information warfare against X platform. The control media has such disdain for free speech it's palpable. These are the same people that get their marching orders and cannot deviate from a script. How rich. https://t.co/vYYJahjgMy — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) October 6, 2023

Joy is reading fascist state propaganda.

Joy is also homophobic. https://t.co/2uTbkrm3Bq — Chris Wenstra (@ChrisWenstra) October 6, 2023

Yes, let's not forget that Reid herself has uttered some of the worst, most homophobic statements you will ever hear. But that wasn't her fault. It was time-traveling hackers or something (honestly, we have forgotten the details of her ridiculous excuse because it was laughable on its face).

But the left doesn't care about that. She is arguing for censorship and that is ALL that they care about, regardless of the messenger.

Still, there is one more theory worth exploring:

Yikes. Run away, Elon. Run very, very fast.



(Closing note: We apologize for our bastardization of the famous line from Walt Whitman's outstanding 'Song of Myself' for the purposes of our headline. Sometimes these things must be done. We think old Walt would understand.)

