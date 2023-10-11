NYT: Vice President Kamala Harris 'still struggling to make the case for herself'

Vice President Kamala Harris has no doubt she could step into President Biden's shoes if the need arose. She might be the only one who thinks that. When Nancy Pelosi was asked last month if Harris was Biden's best running mate, she answered, "He thinks so." When Rep. Jamie Raskin was asked to weigh in, he said he didn't know if Harris had been selected as his running mate yet (she has). So, is she the best choice? "I've not seen any public opinion polling," Raskin bravely said.

Yes, he has. Harris' approval rating has never climbed out of the 30s. She's the lowest rated of any vice president. Her first big task was to find the "root causes" of the border surge … maybe it was Biden telling illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected.

The New York Times must be settling into the belief that 2024 is going to be a Biden/Harris ticket, so they brought her in for a photo shoot and talked to her about her struggle to make the case for herself. If she has so many great accomplishments, why the struggle?

After nearly three years, Vice President Kamala Harris is still struggling to make the case for herself — and feels she shouldn’t have to, @AsteadWH reports. https://t.co/ghipPcR6Kf pic.twitter.com/DPmkPCbfZo — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 11, 2023

She’s a moron and a joke. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 11, 2023

Because she's lazy and incompetent. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 11, 2023

Sounds like entitlement — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 11, 2023

She was given the VP without earning it. She’s never earned anything in her life really. So yeah she has to make the case for herself. The problem is she can’t, because there is no case — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) October 11, 2023

That is so telling. Hence why everyone can’t stand her. You can feel her sense of entitlement a mile away. — GoredOx (@Gored_Ox) October 11, 2023

The fact that she feels she shouldn’t have to is exactly why she has to. — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) October 11, 2023

Doesn’t surprise me that a politician would feel entitled to their position rather than having to, y’know, earn it.



Especially true of Progressives. Unearned reward is their ethos. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) October 11, 2023

If she did a good job, she wouldn't feel like an imposter. — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) October 11, 2023

Maybe she’s just terrible — Seppie (@Seppie123456) October 11, 2023

After three years of abysmal failures in everything she has touched you run this? 🤣 — Bones (@ChimperScott) October 11, 2023

I'm going to march into a company and ask to be given a job, and then tell them I don't feel I have to make a case for giving me that job. — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) October 11, 2023

She's spent nearly 3 years inadvertantly making the case against herself — 🪐 Space (@33Space1) October 11, 2023

She struggles every time she's required to speak extempore. She inevitably sounds like a kindergarten teacher, no matter the subject. — cadavatron (@cadavatron) October 11, 2023

Every time she speaks in public she's further damaging her reputation. It'd be different if she wasn't bringing the negatively on herself but every time she speaks its just awful. — L. Roomer 🐯🦅 (@CoachWilldvc11) October 11, 2023

"Diversity hire struggles to make a case for herself." Fixed it for you. — Mitch (@MitchMks) October 11, 2023

Don't forget all of the amazing work she's done as the border czar, the Space Force czar, the artificial intelligence czar, and now the gun violence protection czar.

