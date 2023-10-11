Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
When will the ADL call out Black Lives Matter for its pro-Hamas propaganda?
LA Times reporter still won't believe children were beheaded, even after Biden says...
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes...
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image...
'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding...
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...

NYT: Vice President Kamala Harris 'still struggling to make the case for herself'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris has no doubt she could step into President Biden's shoes if the need arose. She might be the only one who thinks that. When Nancy Pelosi was asked last month if Harris was Biden's best running mate, she answered, "He thinks so." When Rep. Jamie Raskin was asked to weigh in, he said he didn't know if Harris had been selected as his running mate yet (she has). So, is she the best choice? "I've not seen any public opinion polling," Raskin bravely said.

Advertisement

Yes, he has. Harris' approval rating has never climbed out of the 30s. She's the lowest rated of any vice president. Her first big task was to find the "root causes" of the border surge … maybe it was Biden telling illegal immigrants to surge to the border when he was elected.

The New York Times must be settling into the belief that 2024 is going to be a Biden/Harris ticket, so they brought her in for a photo shoot and talked to her about her struggle to make the case for herself. If she has so many great accomplishments, why the struggle?

Recommended

Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Don't forget all of the amazing work she's done as the border czar, the Space Force czar, the artificial intelligence czar, and now the gun violence protection czar.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement
Brett T.
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Straight talk to Queers for Palestine
Gordon K
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza
Brett T.
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Brett T.
Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image for Israel'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harvard student group 'retracts its signature' from pro-Hamas statement Brett T.
Advertisement