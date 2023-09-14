Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Nancy Pelosi was a guest on Anderson Cooper's show Wednesday night and was asked, "Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?" Her response? "He thinks so and that's what matters." Cooper prodded her again, but that's all Pelosi had to say on the matter.

Fast forward a day and Rep. Jamie Raskin appeared on Jake Tapper's show. Presented with Pelosi's quote, Raskin was similarly dumbfounded. "I don't know" is how he kicked off his reply.

It was only a month or so ago that someone at MSNBC tried to convince voters that Harris was the Biden campaign's most valuable asset and they needed to put her out in the public eye more.

"It's a pretty simple question — do you think Kamala Harris is the best running mate for Pres. Biden? Yes or no?"



DEMOCRAT REP. JAMIE RASKIN: "I don't know whether Pres. Biden has named his running mate"



"You could say yes?"



RASKIN: "I've not seen any public opinion polling." pic.twitter.com/OXiDr5B5mo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

We've seen public opinion polling on Harris' favorability, which is down in the 30s where it's always been. The real question is if Democrats want to kick Harris off of the ticket or get rid of both of them.

They have to do backflips trying to avoid the truth — Fighting the Left 24/7 (@RiskyBizzzz) September 14, 2023

Dems are just seriously dishonest and unserious people. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) September 14, 2023

Listen to what these people say and process it. — Tom LaMarra (@JerseyTom) September 14, 2023

I have been saying for 2 years that the biggest threat to the VP isn’t Republicans, it’s people in her own party.

The last two days have proven that to be true. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) September 14, 2023

Needs “public polling” to answer a simple question. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) September 14, 2023

@RepRaskin this is beyond embarrassing



Just admit it nobody likes her — An Honest Tune (@EluticeTPA) September 14, 2023

Just like watching Biden, watching Harris makes Democrats and all Americans cringe. And to think American's have to watch this for another year. — Sharemymind (@Hope_for_USA) September 14, 2023

It was just yesterday that the Washington Post ran an opinion piece saying Biden shouldn't run again in 2024. He's old, he's going to get older, and Harris is just a heartbeat away. No one wants that. Besides, Democrats have been talking for over a year about replacing Harris with someone like Pete Buttigieg. She's a drag on the ticket and everyone knows it.

