Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate:...
History in the making? Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the first AI politician?
The Democrats are preparing to dump Joe Biden and the GOP needs to...
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ...
CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments
'Media and Dems no longer care.' Stephen Miller SHAMES media/Dems who exploited 'migrants...
THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now...
OUCH! @JoeBiden's attempt to shame 'every House Republican' for voting against the IRA...
'Bidenomics' vs. 'MAGAnomics' --> Biden to detail greatest wrestling match of the century
Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension...
KJP Runs From Reporter When Confronted With Evidence
Geraldo opens a can of worms with his take on the Hunter Biden...
NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...

Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either

Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Nancy Pelosi was a guest on Anderson Cooper's show Wednesday night and was asked, "Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?" Her response? "He thinks so and that's what matters." Cooper prodded her again, but that's all Pelosi had to say on the matter.

Advertisement

Fast forward a day and Rep. Jamie Raskin appeared on Jake Tapper's show. Presented with Pelosi's quote, Raskin was similarly dumbfounded. "I don't know" is how he kicked off his reply. 

It was only a month or so ago that someone at MSNBC tried to convince voters that Harris was the Biden campaign's most valuable asset and they needed to put her out in the public eye more.

We've seen public opinion polling on Harris' favorability, which is down in the 30s where it's always been. The real question is if Democrats want to kick Harris off of the ticket or get rid of both of them.

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It was just yesterday that the Washington Post ran an opinion piece saying Biden shouldn't run again in 2024. He's old, he's going to get older, and Harris is just a heartbeat away. No one wants that. Besides, Democrats have been talking for over a year about replacing Harris with someone like Pete Buttigieg. She's a drag on the ticket and everyone knows it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JAKE TAPPER JAMIE RASKIN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Grateful Calvin
CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments
Doug P.
THIRSTY! Ben Collins THREATENING Elon Musk to answer his email FAILS so now he's trying THIS and LOL
Sam J.
'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL
Sam J.
Self-OWN alert! Adam Kinzinger posts HUMILIATING poll to justify his congressional pension and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement