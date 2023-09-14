OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate: 'He thinks so'

On the heels of announcing her bid to be one of a handful of politicians spending their mid-eighties in Congress, Nancy Pelosi appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 and awkwardly dodged a question about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cooper asked a very direct question: 'Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?'

The perpetually political Pelosi replied, 'He thinks so and that's what matters.'

Incredible moment on CNN. Pelosi won't endorse Kamala Harris.



Anderson Cooper: Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?"



Nancy Pelosi: "He thinks so and that's what matters"



Cooper: Do you think she is the best running mate, though?



Pelosi:… — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 14, 2023

Wow.

Pelosi followed up the reply with praise for Harris that felt a bit strained and seemed more of an attempt to camouflage her prior refusal to endorse the VP under a thick covering of meaningless verbiage.

For his part, Anderson Cooper, asked the question yet again, giving the 83-year-old swamp sage a shot at a redo to simply say 'yes'.

Pelosi declined yet again.

Full Pelosi video here. Anderson Cooper asks three times if Harris is the best running mate for Biden and she dodges. pic.twitter.com/vc331wmbfh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 14, 2023

It's even more clear in the video that Pelosi is making a deliberate calculation to avoid giving the expected answer.

Why?

Unlike Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi is actually very politically astute. There's a reason for this response.

Simple yes or no answer would have done it but in honor of Kamala she launched into a heaving, hefty serving of word salad. — Charlie_Don’t_Surf (@dirtyhockeyjerz) September 14, 2023

Ha! There is a time for supporting VP Harris, and the time is the time when the time is right, and not any time before that time, and it appears that time, for Nancy Pelosi, is not at this time.

That was the most DC slight I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/4EQNONTgTb — paige s. (@PaigeSully88) September 14, 2023

It could be a slight. Perhaps below the gross underbelly of Washington politics, there is no love lost between Pelosi and Harris.

This could simply be a tale of nasty Nancy being catty.

Or …

If the answer was yes she would have just said so — Steven (@Th3Sheriff) September 14, 2023

Pelosi may also be making a political calculation not to corner herself by stating unequivocally that Kamala Harris is the best choice to be second in line to the presidency. Such a clear endorsement by Pelosi would send the message that Harris is the right choice to step in for the president at any time.

ruh roh…



Buh Bye Kamala — Hey Boo Boo🗣🇺🇸 (@HeyBooBoo16) September 14, 2023

If Joe Biden's corruption finally catches up with him, or he suddenly becomes ill, or the rest of the country finally admits that he's not mentally fit enough to continue as president, the Democrats will need to replace Joe Biden.

Well, guess what?

Nobody likes Kamala Harris. https://t.co/cHyt36Hp13 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 14, 2023

Exactly! Pelosi knows Biden might not be on the ticket for any number of reasons, including an internal coup among Democrat party kingmakers.

She can't endorse Kamala Harris as the de facto Biden replacement because they don't want to give Harris any ammunition to be able to stake a claim to the presidency.

“strength, inspiration, intellectual resource”…😂 — Lili (@meisiekund) September 14, 2023

LOL, when you're calling Kamala Harris an 'intellectual resource' everyone knows you're lying.

So she inspires people and strengthens them by not doing that much? — B (@BCamTX) September 14, 2023

That's pretty much what Nancy said. Like we said, it was awkward.

Thank you for watching CNN so we don’t have to. — Joe Placemat (@JoePlacemat) September 14, 2023

There are still givers in this world.

***

