OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate: 'He thinks so'

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:55 AM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On the heels of announcing her bid to be one of a handful of politicians spending their mid-eighties in Congress, Nancy Pelosi appeared on Anderson Cooper 360 and awkwardly dodged a question about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Cooper asked a very direct question: 'Is Vice President Kamala Harris the best running mate for this president?'

The perpetually political Pelosi replied, 'He thinks so and that's what matters.'

Wow.

Pelosi followed up the reply with praise for Harris that felt a bit strained and seemed more of an attempt to camouflage her prior refusal to endorse the VP under a thick covering of meaningless verbiage.

For his part, Anderson Cooper, asked the question yet again, giving the 83-year-old swamp sage a shot at a redo to simply say 'yes'.

Pelosi declined yet again.

It's even more clear in the video that Pelosi is making a deliberate calculation to avoid giving the expected answer.

Why?

Unlike Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi is actually very politically astute. There's a reason for this response.

Ha! There is a time for supporting VP Harris, and the time is the time when the time is right, and not any time before that time, and it appears that time, for Nancy Pelosi, is not at this time.

It could be a slight. Perhaps below the gross underbelly of Washington politics, there is no love lost between Pelosi and Harris.

This could simply be a tale of nasty Nancy being catty.

Or …

Pelosi may also be making a political calculation not to corner herself by stating unequivocally that Kamala Harris is the best choice to be second in line to the presidency. Such a clear endorsement by Pelosi would send the message that Harris is the right choice to step in for the president at any time.

If Joe Biden's corruption finally catches up with him, or he suddenly becomes ill, or the rest of the country finally admits that he's not mentally fit enough to continue as president, the Democrats will need to replace Joe Biden.

Well, guess what?

Exactly! Pelosi knows Biden might not be on the ticket for any number of reasons, including an internal coup among Democrat party kingmakers.

Advertisement

She can't endorse Kamala Harris as the de facto Biden replacement because they don't want to give Harris any ammunition to be able to stake a claim to the presidency.

LOL, when you're calling Kamala Harris an 'intellectual resource' everyone knows you're lying.

That's pretty much what Nancy said. Like we said, it was awkward.

There are still givers in this world.

***

