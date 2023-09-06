Vice President Kamala Harris has no doubt she could step into President Biden's shoes

Judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

This is one of those situations where the video of Vice President Kamala Harris saying she's ready to serve as president makes her look even more incompetent. Harris is at work this week at the ASEAN summit in Indonesia, but the Associated Press caught up with her and asked her if she's ready.

We're not convinced.

We just imagined Biden serving a second term and Harris running in 2028. That would probably go as well as her last presidential campaign.

Aaron Walker

She actually does make Biden look more competent with her cackling idiot routine.

So we're going to elect an 82-year-old man with an imbecile a heartbeat away, aren't we? How could Republicans possibly lose to this?

***

