District attorney explains how a zero bail policy will make the country safer

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 03, 2023

Remember the Minnesota Freedom Fund that Kamala Harris promoted to free looters and rioters following the killing of George Floyd? We did stories on how people freed from that fund went on to murder people and molest children.

In October 2021, President Joe Biden claimed that eliminating cash bail for violent criminals was critical to promoting "gender equity and equality." And it was just this summer that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained that the Biden Administration planned to "build an economy ... that has equity at the center of it" by "eliminating cash bail."

When he was inaugurated in December 2020, Los Angeles County District Attorney Geroge Cascon announced the end of the death penalty and an end to cash bail. He also created a use of force review board to take a look at police shootings going back to 2012 and looked to resentence at least 20,000 people sentenced under his predecessor.

What else can we tell you about Gascon? He survived a recall effort in 2022. He ordered prosecutors to avoid filing criminal charges against illegals that could lead to deportation. He suspended the lead prosecutor who handled transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs’ case for five days without pay for “misgendering” and “deadnaming” Tubbs.

Anyways, here's Gascon still going strong and explaining how eliminating cash bail makes the country safer.

Call it antisemitic if you want to, but Gascon is the poster boy for Soros district attorneys.

We don't know … how about building more prisons?

Yep … you voted for this. And Gavin Newsom has designs on becoming president and making America California. No thanks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
