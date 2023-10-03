District attorney explains how a zero bail policy will make the country safer

Remember the Minnesota Freedom Fund that Kamala Harris promoted to free looters and rioters following the killing of George Floyd? We did stories on how people freed from that fund went on to murder people and molest children.

In October 2021, President Joe Biden claimed that eliminating cash bail for violent criminals was critical to promoting "gender equity and equality." And it was just this summer that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained that the Biden Administration planned to "build an economy ... that has equity at the center of it" by "eliminating cash bail."

When he was inaugurated in December 2020, Los Angeles County District Attorney Geroge Cascon announced the end of the death penalty and an end to cash bail. He also created a use of force review board to take a look at police shootings going back to 2012 and looked to resentence at least 20,000 people sentenced under his predecessor.

What else can we tell you about Gascon? He survived a recall effort in 2022. He ordered prosecutors to avoid filing criminal charges against illegals that could lead to deportation. He suspended the lead prosecutor who handled transgender child molester James “Hannah” Tubbs’ case for five days without pay for “misgendering” and “deadnaming” Tubbs.

Anyways, here's Gascon still going strong and explaining how eliminating cash bail makes the country safer.

"Cash bail is unconstitutional!"



I talk to LA Co. District Attorney George Gascon as LA enacts a zero bail policy except for the most serious crimes.



"It will make the county safer because its going to create more room in our county jail to hold the people who are dangerous." pic.twitter.com/TuAu2S4onA — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 3, 2023

Call it antisemitic if you want to, but Gascon is the poster boy for Soros district attorneys.

We don't know … how about building more prisons?

The U.S. justice system is in total shambles w/ countless, progressive, reform DA’s throughout the U.S. just like Gascon.



They are anti police, bail, & prison. It’s one of the main reasons the violent crime rate has gone up the way it has. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 3, 2023

With this guy’s record, idk if I want to know who he actually considers to be “dangerous.” 😳 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 3, 2023

Quite sane if the goal is more crime — Tryna Be Logical (@TrynaBeLogical) October 3, 2023

Basically CA jails are overcrowded. So, instead of being tougher on crime or building new prisons, Gascon has decided to only lock up the “really bad” ones. The only problem is that most of the people they release are going back out onto the street to commit the same crime. — Amy K (@AK8467) October 3, 2023

You don’t know the half it. One of Gavin Newsom’s last acts as Mayor of San Francisco was appointing Gascon DA. This helped lead to his election in LA. Twenty years ago I said pay attention to California. It may now be too late. — carolineincalif (@carolineincalif) October 3, 2023

If cash bail is unconstitutional, it would be so for all crimes. To eliminate it for all but the most serious crimes is truly because you want the criminals to be back on the street doing their criminal enterprises. But don't blame the constitution, look in the mirror. — Underrated Jones (@marty3dtw) October 3, 2023

California is a crime ridden dump and people still vote for garbage hard leftists like Gascon, Newsom and virtually every sitting member of the California Democratic Party. Unreal. — Conservative Man (@conservbrownman) October 3, 2023

You deserve the consequences of your votes LA county. — Armalite (@556Armalite) October 3, 2023

Yep … you voted for this. And Gavin Newsom has designs on becoming president and making America California. No thanks.

