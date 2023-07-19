Man arrested for threatening journo suing over the release of Audrey Hale's manifesto
KJP says eliminating cash bail is Bidenomics

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The State of Illinois just made news by eliminating cash bail, which is a bad thing, because it discriminates against the poor, although bail is normally set considering the severity of the charges, not by the accused's net worth. A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre the White House's thoughts on eliminating cash bail, and she seemed to think that it was just another part of the economy. It's Bidenomics.

An economy that has equity at the center of it is just what this country needs.

Is it just us, or does coddling criminals seem to be one of the Democrat Party's platforms? How could any Republican lose to Joe Biden when this is his plan to "build the economy"?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
