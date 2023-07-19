KJP says eliminating cash bail is Bidenomics

The State of Illinois just made news by eliminating cash bail, which is a bad thing, because it discriminates against the poor, although bail is normally set considering the severity of the charges, not by the accused's net worth. A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre the White House's thoughts on eliminating cash bail, and she seemed to think that it was just another part of the economy. It's Bidenomics.

🚨NEW: White House Press Secretary explains that the Biden Administration plans to "build an economy ... that has equity at the center of it" by "eliminating cash bail". pic.twitter.com/wBQIxdeWAa — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 19, 2023

FFS! — Great Stockpix (Day Trader) (@Greatstockpix) July 19, 2023

An economy that has equity at the center of it is just what this country needs.

That’s a state issue unless he’s talking about only federal proceedings. — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) July 19, 2023

They can't eliminate all cash bail; not without demanding all of the states do, and they don't have the constitutional authority to do so. — Benjamin Wunder (@BigBenInLondon) July 19, 2023

This anti-merit nonsense about equity needs to end now. — SFL Commissioner (@sflone) July 19, 2023

These people have to go. — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) July 19, 2023

It’s not just Soros-DAs; we have a Soros-owned @POTUS — Mark Starrett 🇺🇸 (@MTStarrett) July 19, 2023

Poor communities will suffer the most for this — William Dance (@WilliamDance11) July 19, 2023

How will most Americans benefit financially from the elimination of cash bail? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) July 19, 2023

Fantastic. Just f*cking over America every way they can. — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) July 19, 2023

This is the dems’ platform. pic.twitter.com/3v5yovcol2 — Iron Ken - Constitution Enjoyer (@IronKenX) July 19, 2023

"Here's what we're doing to destroy the country today..." — princessofwhales (@princessowhales) July 19, 2023

Is it just us, or does coddling criminals seem to be one of the Democrat Party's platforms? How could any Republican lose to Joe Biden when this is his plan to "build the economy"?

***