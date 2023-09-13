Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is

As revealed in a biography written by Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk last year "thwarted" Ukraine's plan to use Starlink to launch a drone strike against the Russian navy by turning it off. Howard Fineman tweeted that Musk should be "locked up." CNN's Jake Tapper's been on a mission to get someone to do something about the "capricious billionaire," asking Secretary of State Antony Blinkin if Musk shouldn't suffer "repercussions" for not aiding Ukraine.

Musk shut everyone down with a single tweet:

I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.



The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such.



Please tell them that very clearly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2023

Add MSNBC's Rachel Maddow to those criticizing Musk for "hamstringing" Ukraine's military operations:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claims Elon Musk is deliberately hamstringing Ukraine’s military and says he is “intervening to try to stop Ukraine from winning the war. To try to stop Ukraine from defending itself against this Russian invasion” pic.twitter.com/FuElynNrcM — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 12, 2023

Pick up a rifle, Maddow. Ukraine is looking for volunteers.

Listen for yourself to see how fascist these people are (and I mean "fascist" in the classic historical sense, not online-speak for "not-a-Democrat"):



Maddow thinks all US citizens are duty-bound to make themselves and their property available to serve US war policy. https://t.co/OFJT39pZ3X — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 12, 2023

Leave aside the fact that Maddow is lying. Musk didn't actively intervene to block Ukrainian attacks. He just refused to make his company's services available due to fear of escalation.



Since when must all citizens and corporations serve as arms of the state?



Since Mussolini. pic.twitter.com/gcJEh6zrwm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 12, 2023

I'd also like once again to pose this question with sincerity:



If Musk is required (legally or ethically) to provide his company's services to the Ukrainian military on demand, why isn't Maddow duty-bound to go fight in Ukraine as Zelensky requested?https://t.co/y4dcSsA8KT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 12, 2023

Musk provides free internet for Ukraine for humanitarian reasons and is now being pilloried for not assisting with a drone strike.

She can go first, we'll wait — Tracy May (@tmmay2003) September 13, 2023

How quickly those 'it's a private company' tunes changed — Vox Populi (@vox_populi_nl) September 12, 2023

Did she just slip up and say THEY are OUR ally in that war? — Tess Tipton (@tess_tipton) September 13, 2023

Also, as far as US war policy is concerned, to the best of my knowledge, Congress hasn't declared war on anyone — Luka (@LukaVetti) September 13, 2023

This woman is a menace, and needs to be sued into oblivion...she knows she's lying, this is malicious — FreedomsMellowD (@melodylvegas) September 13, 2023

We are not at war in the first place. — Gaby Zighelboim 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@GabyZighel) September 13, 2023

Ukraines military is NOT an AMERICAN problem. Elon happens to be AMERICAN so the answer would be NO. — Hubert Thompson (@ThompsonHu37178) September 13, 2023

Elon could save himself some headache and money and just pull Starlink — Alex (@adoggzz) September 13, 2023

Seriously. This is the thanks he gets? Being called a traitor?

