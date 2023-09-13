Glenn Greenwald wants you to listen for yourself what a fascist Rachel Maddow is

Finally: Reporter asks John Kirby what's up with President Biden lying all the...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 13, 2023

As revealed in a biography written by Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk last year "thwarted" Ukraine's plan to use Starlink to launch a drone strike against the Russian navy by turning it off. Howard Fineman tweeted that Musk should be "locked up." CNN's Jake Tapper's been on a mission to get someone to do something about the "capricious billionaire," asking Secretary of State Antony Blinkin if Musk shouldn't suffer "repercussions" for not aiding Ukraine.

Musk shut everyone down with a single tweet:

Add MSNBC's Rachel Maddow to those criticizing Musk for "hamstringing" Ukraine's military operations:

Pick up a rifle, Maddow. Ukraine is looking for volunteers.

Musk provides free internet for Ukraine for humanitarian reasons and is now being pilloried for not assisting with a drone strike.

Seriously. This is the thanks he gets? Being called a traitor?

***

